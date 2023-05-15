Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  News
  Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:37:56 2023-05-15 am EDT
49.11 EUR   +0.39%
​​​​​​​Reorganization in the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler

05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Personnel
​​​​​​​Reorganization in the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler

15.05.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, May 15, 2023. The Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG has now formally approved the reorganization of the Executive Board already announced in December 2022. Accordingly, the founder and Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Andreas Eckert, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Medical segment, Dr. Lutz Helmke, will resign from their positions at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2023, by mutual agreement. Their responsibilities and the chairmanship of the Executive Board will be taken over by the current Chief Sales Officer of the Medical segment, Dr. Harald Hasselmann. Newly appointed to the Executive Board and responsible for the Isotope Products segment will be Frank Yeager, the longtime head of this California based business unit. The positions of Dr. Hakim Bouterfa and Jutta Ludwig on the Management Board remain unaffected by the changes.

Andreas Eckert will later move into the Supervisory Board. His family office holds about one-third of the shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG and rights to appoint members of that body. Before moving to the Supervisory Board, he intends to finish a number of projects under the framework of a consulting agreement.

Lutz Helmke, who is leaving the Executive Board at his own request under an early retirement scheme, will, together with Harald Hasselmann, remain Managing Director of the subsidiary Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH. He will focus on the development of actinium production in Dresden-Rossendorf.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 


15.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1632497

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632497  15.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 235 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2023 26,6 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net cash 2023 59,8 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,2x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 1 017 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,92 €
Average target price 110,00 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hakim Larbi Bouterfa Chief Medical Officer
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG5.43%1 105
MERCK KGAA-9.12%77 625
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-12.65%10 478
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-0.28%4 202
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-26.70%4 021
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.32.33%3 912
