Key word(s): Personnel

Reorganization in the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler



15.05.2023

Berlin, May 15, 2023. The Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG has now formally approved the reorganization of the Executive Board already announced in December 2022. Accordingly, the founder and Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Andreas Eckert, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Medical segment, Dr. Lutz Helmke, will resign from their positions at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2023, by mutual agreement. Their responsibilities and the chairmanship of the Executive Board will be taken over by the current Chief Sales Officer of the Medical segment, Dr. Harald Hasselmann. Newly appointed to the Executive Board and responsible for the Isotope Products segment will be Frank Yeager, the longtime head of this California based business unit. The positions of Dr. Hakim Bouterfa and Jutta Ludwig on the Management Board remain unaffected by the changes.

Andreas Eckert will later move into the Supervisory Board. His family office holds about one-third of the shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG and rights to appoint members of that body. Before moving to the Supervisory Board, he intends to finish a number of projects under the framework of a consulting agreement.

Lutz Helmke, who is leaving the Executive Board at his own request under an early retirement scheme, will, together with Harald Hasselmann, remain Managing Director of the subsidiary Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH. He will focus on the development of actinium production in Dresden-Rossendorf.



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com