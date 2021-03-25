Log in
???????Eckert & Ziegler: Dividend Proposal EUR 0.45 per Share. Profit Increase in 2020. Positive Outlook for 2021.

03/25/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast
???????Eckert & Ziegler: Dividend Proposal EUR 0.45 per Share. Profit Increase in 2020. Positive Outlook for 2021.

25-March-2021 / 19:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 25 March 2021 - Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) achieved sales of EUR 176.1 million (previous year EUR 178.5 million) and a net profit of EUR 22.9 million (previous year EUR 22.0 million) in the 2020 financial year. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.11. Executive Board and Supervisory Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a split-adjusted dividend in the amount of EUR 0.45 (previous year: EUR 0.42) per share entitled to dividend.

For the current financial year 2021, the Executive Board expects revenue to remain at the previous year's level, net profit of around EUR 29 million and EPS of around EUR 1.40. The forecast is based on a weighted average exchange rate of USD 1.15 per euro and the assumption that no shutdowns of significant production sites or other disruptions will be ordered due to the COVID19 pandemic.

For enquiries please contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

The income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement for the past financial year can be found here. The complete, audited annual financial statements 2020 will be published on 16 April 2021.

25-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178679

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1178679  25-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
