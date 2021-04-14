DGAP-AFR : Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-04-14 / 10:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2021
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/
2021-04-14
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de
End of News
1184712 2021-04-14
