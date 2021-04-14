Log in
DGAP-AFR : Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/14/2021 | 04:57am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Preliminary 
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports 
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-04-14 / 10:55 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be 
disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2021 
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG 
              Robert-Rössle-Str.10 
              13125 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.ezag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184712 2021-04-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)

