Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
News
Summary
EUZ
DE0005659700
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
(EUZ)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/18 11:24:33 am
73.225
EUR
-4.72%
11:09a
ECKERT & ZIEGLER
: Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
03:45a
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK
: & Ziegler Granted Exclusive Distribution Rights by Telix Pharmaceuticals for Prostate Cancer Diagnostic
PU
03:16a
PRESS RELEASE
: Eckert & Ziegler Granted Exclusive Distribution Rights by Telix Pharmaceuticals for Prostate Cancer Diagnostic
DJ
ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
05/18/2021 | 11:09am EDT
Initially Neutral on the company, DZ Bank's analyst Sven Kürten maintained his recommendation.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
180 M
220 M
220 M
Net income 2021
27,2 M
33,3 M
33,3 M
Net cash 2021
104 M
127 M
127 M
P/E ratio 2021
60,0x
Yield 2021
0,53%
Capitalization
1 582 M
1 923 M
1 935 M
EV / Sales 2021
8,23x
EV / Sales 2022
6,73x
Nbr of Employees
828
Free-Float
66,3%
More Financials
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
80,00 €
Last Close Price
76,85 €
Spread / Highest target
4,10%
Spread / Average Target
4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target
4,10%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Andreas Eckert
Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht
Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
71.39%
1 923
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
8.16%
448 704
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-1.39%
292 944
PFIZER, INC.
8.54%
224 524
ABBVIE INC.
8.75%
206 454
MERCK & CO., INC.
-3.15%
202 236
More Results
