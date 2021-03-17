Log in
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected

03/17/2021 | 06:52pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Eckert & Ziegler 2020: Earnings higher than expected

17-March-2021 / 23:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 17 March 2021. Based on preliminary, unaudited calculations Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will exceed its current profit guidance of 1.00 EUR per share and be able to book profits of 1.11 EUR (previous year: 1.07 EUR) per share for the financial year 2020. The primary financial statements, the dividend recommendation, and the guidance for 2021 will be published after the Supervisory Board meeting on 25 March 2021. The complete audited annual report for the financial year 2020 will be published on 16 April 2021.

For enquiries please contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

17-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176513

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1176513  17-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
