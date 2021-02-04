Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says
02/04/2021 | 01:31pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says
04-Feb-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Berlin, 04.02.2021 - Würzburg based PENTIXAPHARM GmbH, an associate of Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700), has received confirmation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that its lead candidate PENTIXAFOR may be tested directly in a phase III clinical study. The agency said that there are "sufficient safety data available to initiate a phase III trial" for the Gallium-68 labelled radiodiagnostic which detects CXCR4-positiv solid tumors and CXCR4-positive hematological malignancies.