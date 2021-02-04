Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says

02/04/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says

04-Feb-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 04.02.2021 - Würzburg based PENTIXAPHARM GmbH, an associate of Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700), has received confirmation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that its lead candidate PENTIXAFOR may be tested directly in a phase III clinical study. The agency said that there are "sufficient safety data available to initiate a phase III trial" for the Gallium-68 labelled radiodiagnostic which detects CXCR4-positiv solid tumors and CXCR4-positive hematological malignancies.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel. +49 30 941084-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Details about PENTIXAFOR and the content of the EMA advice will be provided in the next days in a separate PENTIXAPHARM press release.

04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166049

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1166049  04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
07:31aECKERT & ZIEGLER : PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III St..
EQ
01/29ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ​​​​​​..
PU
01/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler to Build cGMP Facility for Radi..
PU
01/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ???????Eckert & Ziegler to Build cGMP Fac..
EQ
01/27PRESS RELEASE : ???????Eckert & Ziegler to Build cGMP Facility for Radiopharmace..
DJ
01/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/22ECKERT & ZIEGLER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/19ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
01/18ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2020 89,4 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,6x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 446 M 1 440 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 €
Last Close Price 58,40 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG30.24%1 446
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.98%422 523
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%295 188
NOVARTIS AG-4.05%201 426
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.48%195 622
PFIZER INC.-5.35%193 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ