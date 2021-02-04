DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says



04-Feb-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST

Berlin, 04.02.2021 - Würzburg based PENTIXAPHARM GmbH, an associate of Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700), has received confirmation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that its lead candidate PENTIXAFOR may be tested directly in a phase III clinical study. The agency said that there are "sufficient safety data available to initiate a phase III trial" for the Gallium-68 labelled radiodiagnostic which detects CXCR4-positiv solid tumors and CXCR4-positive hematological malignancies. Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel. +49 30 941084-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Details about PENTIXAFOR and the content of the EMA advice will be provided in the next days in a separate PENTIXAPHARM press release. 04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

