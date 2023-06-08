Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46:22 2023-06-08 am EDT
39.00 EUR   -0.81%
05:33aEckert & Ziegler : PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma
EQ
06/08ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/07Ckert & Ziegler : Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend of EUR 0.50 per Share. Reorganization of the Executive Board, Supervisory Board and Group Executive Committee.
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma

06/08/2023 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma

08.06.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Würzburg, Bavaria, 8 June 2023. PentixaPharm GmbH, a developer of innovative radiopharmaceuticals fully owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700; TecDax) has received the approval from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to start PTT101, its open-label dose escalation study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher. The Yttrium-90 labelled CXCR4-compound PentixaTher will be tested as a radiotherapeutic against recurrent or refractory primary or isolated secondary central nervous system lymphoma.

The phase I/II, dose-finding study will be conducted at the University Hospital in Essen, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany. “After showing up to 90% of CNS lymphoma patients overexpressing the target CXCR4 with the Ga68-labeled tracer PentixaFor in CNS lymphoma patients, we are happy to test now the therapeutic impact when attacking CXCR-4 with [90Y]Y-PentixaTher (yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide). The study will start after getting final endorsement from the German Radiation Safety Department (BfS),“ commented Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler.

In addition, radiolabelled PentixaTher has shown outstanding results under named-patient programs in patients with T-cell lymphoma as conducted at the University Hospital Würzburg (DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207) (1). 

1)  Buck AK, Grigoleit GU, Kraus S, Schirbel A, Heinsch M, Dreher N, Higuchi T, Lapa C, Hänscheid H, Samnick S, Einsele H, Serfling SE, Werner RA. C-X-C Motif Chemokine Receptor 4-Targeted Radioligand Therapy in Patients with Advanced T-Cell Lymphoma. J Nucl Med. 2023 Jan;64(1):34-39. doi: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207. Epub 2022 Jun 23. PMID: 35738903; PMCID: PMC9841250.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

For enquiries please contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 

 


08.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1652711

 
End of News EQS News Service

1652711  08.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
05:33aEckert & Ziegler : PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a ..
EQ
06/08ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG : ..
FA
06/07Ckert & Ziegler : Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend of EUR 0.50 per Share. Reorgani..
EQ
06/02Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- Und Mediz : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/30Eckert & Ziegler to Host First Radionuclide Theranostics Forum in Boston, MA
EQ
05/18Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- Und Mediz : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/15Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- Und Mediz : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/15​​​​​​​Reorganization in the Executive Board ..
EQ
05/11Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Presentation Q1/2023
PU
05/11Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 235 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2023 26,6 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net cash 2023 59,8 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,7x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 818 M 875 M 875 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
EV / Sales 2024 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,32 €
Average target price 110,00 €
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hakim Larbi Bouterfa Chief Medical Officer
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG-15.26%875
MERCK KGAA-6.55%78 685
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-10.10%10 434
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.33%4 472
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG1.99%3 885
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-9.20%3 635
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer