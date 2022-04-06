DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

???????Eckert & Ziegler Publishes Preliminary Figures for Q1/2022 with Deviation in Earnings and Confirms Annual Forecast for 2022



Berlin, 6 April 2022. Based on preliminary calculations, Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will achieve sales of around EUR 47 million (previous year: 44) and a net income of around EUR 6.5 million (previous year: 13.8) for the first quarter of 2022. The earnings gap compared to the previous year is explained by a one-off effect of around EUR 6.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, in which the Group divested its tumour irradiation equipment business at a profit.

The forecast for the financial year 2022 published on March 24, 2022 remains unaffected. The Executive Board expects an increase in sales to around EUR 200 million and a net income of around EUR 38 million. The forecast is based on a weighted average exchange rate of USD 1.20 per EUR and is subject to the assumption that no major disruptions continue to result from the developments in Ukraine

The full figures for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on May 12, 2022.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com