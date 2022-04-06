Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Publishes Preliminary Figures for Q1/2022 with Deviation in Earnings and Confirms Annual Forecast for 2022

04/06/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
???????Eckert & Ziegler Publishes Preliminary Figures for Q1/2022 with Deviation in Earnings and Confirms Annual Forecast for 2022

06-Apr-2022 / 19:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 6 April 2022. Based on preliminary calculations, Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will achieve sales of around EUR 47 million (previous year: 44) and a net income of around EUR 6.5 million (previous year: 13.8) for the first quarter of 2022. The earnings gap compared to the previous year is explained by a one-off effect of around EUR 6.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, in which the Group divested its tumour irradiation equipment business at a profit.

The forecast for the financial year 2022 published on March 24, 2022 remains unaffected. The Executive Board expects an increase in sales to around EUR 200 million and a net income of around EUR 38 million. The forecast is based on a weighted average exchange rate of USD 1.20 per EUR and is subject to the assumption that no major disruptions continue to result from the developments in Ukraine

The full figures for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on May 12, 2022.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

06-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1322315

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1322315  06-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
01:55pEckert & Ziegler Publishes Preliminary Figures for Q1/2022 with Deviation in Earnings a..
EQ
04/04ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
03/30ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Presentation FY 2021
PU
03/30Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
03/30ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Remuneration Report 2021
PU
03/30Eckert & Ziegler with Record Results in FY 2021 and Positive Outlook
EQ
03/30ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Remuneration Report of the Executive Board 2022
PU
03/24Eckert & Ziegler to Increase Dividend Proposal
EQ
03/24Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Yea..
CI
03/24Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Proposes Dividend
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 205 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2022 30,7 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net cash 2022 55,7 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,0x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 1 236 M 1 348 M 1 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 59,55 €
Average target price 172,00 €
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG-36.72%1 351
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.82%467 046
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.61%336 708
ABBVIE INC.20.70%288 664
PFIZER, INC.-13.23%288 140
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.89%263 928