Eckert & Ziegler Receives Environmental Approval for Jintan Radioisotope Site

Berlin, 12 April 2023 – Eckert & Ziegler’s fully owned subsidiary Qi Kang Medical Technology Ltd. (QKM) has recently received the authorization for its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from the Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangsu Province in China. The responsible authorities approved QKM’s planned construction of a radioisotope production facility consisting of clean rooms for sealed and non-sealed radioactive material, laboratories for quality control and microbiology. The ratified EIA also includes the installation of a cyclotron with a maximum proton energy of 30MeV.

“The endorsement of the EIA shows the support of the local authorities and is an important prerequisite for the site approval”, explains Jutta Ludwig, Executive Director responsible for the Asia Business. “We will now focus on the next steps in the regulatory process and continue the construction. When completed, the Jintan facility will be able to meet the radiopharmaceutical demands of the growing regional Asian markets and serve as a back-up for the production sites that Eckert & Ziegler already operates in Europe, North and South America”.

Experts expect that the emergence of highly effective cancer radiotherapeutics for neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer and further radiopharmaceuticals currently under development will significantly increase demand for the radioisotopes Yttrium-90, Lutetium-177 and Gallium-68 in China and globally. With the plant in Jintan, Eckert & Ziegler will increase its total production capacity and thus consolidate its position as the world's leading manufacturer of radioactive pharmaceutical agents.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1,000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

