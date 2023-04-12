Advanced search
Eckert & Ziegler Receives Environmental Approval for Jintan Radioisotope Site

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Eckert & Ziegler Receives Environmental Approval for Jintan Radioisotope Site

12.04.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 12 April 2023 – Eckert & Ziegler’s fully owned subsidiary Qi Kang Medical Technology Ltd. (QKM) has recently received the authorization for its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from the Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangsu Province in China. The responsible authorities approved QKM’s planned construction of a radioisotope production facility consisting of clean rooms for sealed and non-sealed radioactive material, laboratories for quality control and microbiology. The ratified EIA also includes the installation of a cyclotron with a maximum proton energy of 30MeV.

“The endorsement of the EIA shows the support of the local authorities and is an important prerequisite for the site approval”, explains Jutta Ludwig, Executive Director responsible for the Asia Business. “We will now focus on the next steps in the regulatory process and continue the construction. When completed, the Jintan facility will be able to meet the radiopharmaceutical demands of the growing regional Asian markets and serve as a back-up for the production sites that Eckert & Ziegler already operates in Europe, North and South America”.

Experts expect that the emergence of highly effective cancer radiotherapeutics for neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer and further radiopharmaceuticals currently under development will significantly increase demand for the radioisotopes Yttrium-90, Lutetium-177 and Gallium-68 in China and globally. With the plant in Jintan, Eckert & Ziegler will increase its total production capacity and thus consolidate its position as the world's leading manufacturer of radioactive pharmaceutical agents.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1,000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Contact
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations / Jan Schöpflin, Marketing
karolin.riehle@ezag.de / jan.schoepflin@ezag.de
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138; www.ezag.com

 


12.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606073

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606073  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606073&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
