Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : ​​​​​​​Eckert & Ziegler to Build cGMP Facility for Radiopharmaceutical Services in USA

01/28/2021 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, 28 January 2021. Eckert & Ziegler is proud to announce that it is expanding its production site in Wilmington just north of Boston, Massachusetts of a new production facility for the contract manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. This new cGMP clean room suite will be a 21 CFR 211 compliant, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility dedicated to late stage investigational and commercial stage radiopharmaceuticals. Together with our current facilities in Germany, the new U.S. based cGMP facility, will enable Eckert & Ziegler to provide radiopharmaceutical development services to companies looking for US and worldwide contract manufacturing.

'To meet the growing global demand for radiopharmaceutical services involving both imaging and therapy products, we have decided to make this investment. At the moment, a large number of radiopharmaceutical substances from international pharmaceutical companies are in advanced clinical trials, some of them for broad indications such as prostate cancer,' explains Dr. Lutz Helmke, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for the Medical segment. 'With the new cGMP facility, we offer both regional and global pharmaceutical companies a one-stop service for a variety of radio-pharmaceutical services under cGMP conditions.'

Currently, a production facility is being completed at the Wilmington, MA site to manufacture yttrium-90 based radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of liver cancer. In the future, the company will expand its European production capacity for Lutetium-177 labeled drugs to its U.S. site.

Lutetium-177 is a coveted active ingredient in many new cancer therapy drugs. 'Due to the large number of studies in which lutetium-177 is being clinically tested worldwide, we expect an increasing demand for this isotope and related services in the coming years. With our production sites in Europe, Asia and North America, we believe we are ideally positioned to meet this demand,' adds Dr. Lutz Helmke.

The new cGMP suite, will enable Eckert & Ziegler to offer complete early development services, including process development and scale-up, CMC manufacturing and packaging, product release and stability programs. The company will thus be able to manufacture products on a clinical scale of phases I, II and III and for commercial use as a radiopharmaceutical contract manufacturer.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers services for radiopharmaceuticals at various locations, from early development to commercialization. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 09:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
04:50aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ​​​​​​..
PU
04:44aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler to Build cGMP Facility for Radi..
PU
04:16aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ???????Eckert & Ziegler to Build cGMP Fac..
EQ
04:16aPRESS RELEASE : ???????Eckert & Ziegler to Build cGMP Facility for Radiopharmace..
DJ
01/27ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/22ECKERT & ZIEGLER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/19ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
01/19ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
01/12ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Seed Implantation for Prostate Cancer Receives Reimbursement ..
PU
01/12ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Seed Implantation for Prostate Cancer Receives Reimbursement ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2020 89,4 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,6x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 1 093 M 1 323 M 1 322 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 €
Last Close Price 53,10 €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG18.42%1 323
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.67%441 951
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.62%309 011
NOVARTIS AG0.20%212 810
PFIZER INC.-1.55%201 436
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.78%194 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ