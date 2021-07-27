Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : ​​​​​​​Half Year Results Stronger than Expected; Eckert & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast by approximately 20%

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, 27 July 2021. Based on initial, unaudited assessments, earnings of Berlin-based isotope specialists Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) for the half year ending 30 June 2021 are higher than expected. The consolidated result in the first half of the year came up to approximately 22 mm EUR (previous year: 13 mm EUR), in sum already exceeding 75% of the guidance given for the full business year.

Based on these preliminary results the Executive Board expects the consolidated result for the financial year 2021 to exceed the forecast published at the beginning of the year by approximately 20%. It therefore rescinds the previous guidance and increases the full year net profit target from 29 mm to approximately 35 mm EUR and the EPS target from 1.40 EUR to approximately 1.70 EUR. Sales Revenues are expected to remain at the previous year's level of around 180 mm EUR.

The complete figures for the first half year 2021 will be published on 12 August 2021.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
11:51aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ​​​​​​..
PU
11:28aDGAP-ADHOC : ???????Half Year Results Stronger than Expected; Eckert & Ziegler I..
DJ
06/15ECKERT & ZIEGLER : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
06/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
06/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
06/08ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Affiliates Receives Additional NIAID Funding to Advance Pharm..
PU
06/08PRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler: Affiliates Receives Additional NIAID Funding t..
DJ
06/08ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Affiliates Receives Additional NIAID Funding to Advance Pharm..
EQ
06/03ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Telix and Eckert & Ziegler Sign US Co-Pro..
AQ
06/03ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler and Telix Pharmaceuticals Enter..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2021 26,9 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net cash 2021 96,9 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 83,1x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 2 242 M 2 648 M 2 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 843
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 108,90 €
Average target price 120,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG142.86%2 648
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.21%452 602
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.50%327 852
PFIZER, INC.13.58%234 040
NOVARTIS AG-0.17%221 954
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.05%221 084