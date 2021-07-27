Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : ​​​​​​​Half Year Results Stronger than Expected; Eckert & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast by approximately 20%

Berlin, 27 July 2021. Based on initial, unaudited assessments, earnings of Berlin-based isotope specialists Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) for the half year ending 30 June 2021 are higher than expected. The consolidated result in the first half of the year came up to approximately 22 mm EUR (previous year: 13 mm EUR), in sum already exceeding 75% of the guidance given for the full business year.

Based on these preliminary results the Executive Board expects the consolidated result for the financial year 2021 to exceed the forecast published at the beginning of the year by approximately 20%. It therefore rescinds the previous guidance and increases the full year net profit target from 29 mm to approximately 35 mm EUR and the EPS target from 1.40 EUR to approximately 1.70 EUR. Sales Revenues are expected to remain at the previous year's level of around 180 mm EUR.

The complete figures for the first half year 2021 will be published on 12 August 2021.

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com