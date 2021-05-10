Log in
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/10/2021 | 09:13am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.05.2021 / 15:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 17, 2021
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 17, 2021
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

10.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1194671  10.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
