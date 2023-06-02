Advanced search
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:27:32 2023-06-02 am EDT
40.92 EUR   +2.20%
06:04aEckert & Ziegler Strahlen- Und Medizintechnik Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/30Eckert & Ziegler to Host First Radionuclide Theranostics Forum in Boston, MA
EQ
05/18Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- Und Medizintechnik Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2023 | 06:04am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Street: Robert-Rössle-Str.10
Postal code: 13125
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EUDABLUKXCKG48

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Finanzministerium im Auftrag des Staates Norwegen
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.59 % 0.39 % 2.97 % 21171932
Previous notification 4.54 % 0.45 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005659700 0 547525 0.00 % 2.59 %
Total 547525 2.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 81625 0.39 %
    Total 81625 0.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jun 2023


02.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1648479  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
