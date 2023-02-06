Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Declaration of Conformity 2022 (revised version January 2021)

Supervisory Board in the management of the Company, which is not necessary in the Company's situation in order to promote its sustainable and long-term development. The primary link in accordance with the remuneration system to the net income for the year or its long-term development, in combination with the payment of long-term variable remuneration in shares or the linking of the calculation to the share price, is sufficient.

Recommendation G.8 of the Code 2020: A subsequent change in the target values or the comparison parameters was not excluded. In some cases, the Executive Board employment contracts provide for the Supervisory Board's authority to subsequently adjust individual parameters for the assessment of individual, variable compensation components in the event of extraordinary events. Such an adjustment option, which also allows adjustments both to the benefit and to the detriment of the Executive Board members, ensures that the members of the Executive Board are properly incentivized. Since the decision is in the sole and proper discretion of the Supervisory Board, such an adjustment option is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. Eckert & Ziegler AG complies with all recommendations of the "Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code" in the version dated April 28, 2022, which came into force on June 27, 2022. The Code has been complied with since it came into force and will continue to be complied with in the future, with the following exceptions: Recommendation B.5 of the Code 2022: The company does not set an age limit for its Executive Board members because age is not a relevant criterion for them. Recommendation C.2 of the Code 2022: The Company does not set an age limit for its Supervisory Board members because age is not a relevant criterion for them. Recommendation G.7 of the Code 2022: The Supervisory Board has not defined any performance criteria for each Executive Board member for the upcoming financial year for the variable remuneration components, which - in addition to operational - are primarily based on strategic objectives. Annual specifications would represent an intervention by the Supervisory Board in the management of the Company, which is not necessary in the Company's situation in order to promote its sustainable and long-term development. The primary link in accordance with the remuneration system to the net income for the year or its long-term development, in combination with the payment of long-term variable remuneration in shares or the linking of the calculation to the share price, is sufficient. Recommendation G.8 of the Code 2022: A subsequent change of the target values or the comparison parameters is not excluded. In some cases, the employment contracts of members of the Board of Management provide for the Supervisory Board's authority to subsequently adjust individual parameters for the assessment of individual, variable compensation components in the event of extraordinary events. Such an adjustment option, which incidentally permits adjustments both in favor of and to the detriment of the Executive Board members, ensures appropriate incentivization of the Executive Board members. As the decision is made at the sole, appropriate discretion of the Supervisory Board, such an adjustment option is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

