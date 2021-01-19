Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

Eckert & Ziegler - a "Sartorius of Radiopharma" in the making

In Radiopharma, EUZ is evolving into what Sartorius has become in Biopharma - i.e. one of the key "enablers" of a multi-billion,structurally growing market.

While biopharma has been around for decades becoming a >$ 200bn market, Radiopharma is gaining momentum as evidenced by an increasing involvement of big pharma, buoyant deal activity and commercial success of first radiotherapeutics (e.g. Lutathera). As a result, the market is seen to reach $ 6bn by 2025 from currently $ 1bn.

Thanks to its strong expertise in handling of radiation, EUZ is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this rapid growth. First, the company offers a whole range of infrastructure-relevantproducts and services across handling, manufacture and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals. Second, when new therapies enter the market, EUZ is one of a handful of players supplying relevant isotopes.

This should support sustainably high sales growth with high margin radiopharma- related products and services (+36% CAGR 2015-20 from € 9m to € 40m+) in the long term fueled by 1) rising penetration of already launched therapies, 2) increasing R&D activity driving project business and 3) new product launches.

For instance, revenues with Ga-68 generators should double in the next 3-5years to

60m+ fueled by the recent FDA approval of the prostate cancer imaging technology from Telix (68Ga-PSMA-11) and an expected launch of Novartis' prostate cancer treatment (177Lu-PSMA-617), which offers advantages over conventional treatments.

At the same time, yttrium-90 (Y-90)related sales (eH&A: € 2m in '18; € 10m in '20) should continue to grow strongly on the back of the ongoing rollout of the liver cancer therapy from SIRTEX as well as engineering and technology transfer services to CNRT (Chinese JV partner) followed by commercial supply of Y-90 for CNRT's purposes.

Last but not least, thanks to growing interest in development of radiopharmaceuticals we expect EUZ to win new partner projects yielding service and engineering sales in the short term, while offering long-term upside optionality (contingent on market approval).

Action: In light of improving visibility on sustainable sales growth with high-marginradiopharmaceuticals-related products and services, we raise our mid-term growth expectations by 4pp to 10% CAGR and the terminal EBIT margin to 30% (old: 25%).

BUY with a new PT € of 70 (old: € 52.5) based on DCF.

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Sales 119.9 138.6 168.7 178.5 178.4 197.1 215.3 Sales growth -14 % 16 % 22 % 6 % 0 % 10 % 9 % EBITDA 24.9 26.6 32.0 43.1 43.2 48.1 53.9 EBIT 16.1 18.0 23.4 32.1 32.1 37.0 42.9 Net income 9.5 14.7 16.1 22.0 22.1 25.6 29.8 Net debt -24.9 -56.0 -54.1 -78.9 -89.4 -97.6 -119.2 Net gearing -23.7 % -49.8 % -44.1 % -57.1 % -59.7 % -58.4 % -63.1 % Net Debt/EBITDA 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EPS pro forma 1.93 2.19 3.12 1.06 1.07 1.25 1.45 CPS 2.42 3.54 2.53 1.46 0.87 0.98 1.34 DPS 0.66 0.80 1.20 0.35 0.36 0.42 0.48 Dividend yield 1.5 % 1.8 % 2.7 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 1.1 % Gross profit margin 49.7 % 46.1 % 44.1 % 48.8 % 49.2 % 50.0 % 51.0 % EBITDA margin 20.8 % 19.2 % 18.9 % 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.4 % 25.0 % EBIT margin 13.5 % 13.0 % 13.9 % 18.0 % 18.0 % 18.8 % 19.9 % ROCE 12.0 % 13.8 % 17.6 % 22.5 % 22.4 % 25.2 % 20.4 % EV/sales 1.8 1.4 1.1 4.8 4.8 4.3 3.8 EV/EBITDA 8.8 7.1 6.0 20.0 19.8 17.6 15.3 EV/EBIT 13.6 10.5 8.2 26.9 26.6 22.8 19.2 PER 23.4 15.6 11.3 39.7 38.8 33.0 27.6 Adjusted FCF yield 5.5 % 6.5 % 9.1 % 2.7 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.9 %

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser Close price as of: 18.01.2021