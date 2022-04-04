Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

Eckert & Ziegler AG
Germany - High-tech Engineering
|
Buy (old: Buy)
Price target: EUR 152.00 (old: EUR 172.00)
Price:
EUR 57.30
Next result:
tbd
|
04-April-22
Alexander Galitsa
Analyst
alexander.galitsa@ha-ib.deTel.: +49 40 414 3885 83
|
Bloomberg: Reuters:
EUZ GR EUZG.DE
Market cap: Enterprise Value:
EUR 1,179.8 m EUR 1,106.3 m
Gearing up to seize growth opportunities in radiopharma
EUZ reported a solid finish to the year with FY sales of c. € 180m and an EBIT of € 48m, including a positive one-off of c. € 11m from the HDR business sale. The Medical division contributed c. € 80m sales, thereof c. € 50m came from the high-margin Radiopharma vertical (2017: € 19m), including Ga-68 generators, Y-90, Lu-177, etc.
Further, EUZ provided an outlook for 2022 forecasting sales of c. € 200m (+11% yoy or € 20m). After accounting for divestments (HDR) and M&A (Tc-99 specialist), the organic sales increase stands at c. 9% yoy or € 16m. Thereof, € 9m (+10% yoy) are attributable to "Isotope Products" and c. € 6.5m (+8% yoy) to "Medical". Note: The outlook does not reflect potential procurement headwind from the war in Ukraine. Positively, the company already uses a dual-source strategy for most of its products and, if needed, the dependency on Russian supplies of isotopes can be further diversified away.
Softer than expected sales growth in "Medical" can be largely explained by greater educational efforts needed to facilitate the rollout of targeted radiation therapies (TRTs), resulting in a flatter sales ramp up curve in the first years.
The net income guidance of € 38m is unconventional, comprising c. € 25m from "core business" and a probability weighted value of three "undisclosed projects" of € 13m.
These projects are said to carry an initial extraordinary income potential and should sustainably strengthen EUZ's core business thereafter. This compares € 23m net income from the core business and € 12m one-off from HDR divestment in 2021.
While the short-term sales guidance is below our initial expectations, the visibility into the mid- to long-term radiopharma market opportunity has markedly improved: i) Novartis received an approval for its Lu-177-based prostate cancer therapy Pluvicto paired with Ga-68-based imaging kit Locametz, ii) Sirtex' Y-90-based liver cancer therapy received an approval in China. For both therapies, EUZ is a mission-critical supplier of radioisotopes. Further, many more TRTs are yet to be launched.
In preparation for a whole wave of radiopharmaceuticals that will need to be developed and manufactured in large volumes, EUZ earmarked investments in excess of € 50m into additional capacities and capabilities, such as GMP contact development labs and manufacturing facilities, across its global footprint.
Following the recent correction, the shares look attractive not fully discounting the long-term growth opportunities. BUY with a new PT of € 152 based on SOTP.
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking
High/low 52 weeks: 137.40 / 50.35
Price/Book Ratio: 7.2
Relative performance (SDAX):
3 months -28.2 %
6 months
12 months
Changes in estimates
-36.9 % -15.5 %
|
Sales
|
EBIT
|
EPS
|
2022
|
old:
|
226.3
|
55.5
|
1.86
|
∆
|
-9.5%
|
-19.5%
|
-20.8%
|
2023
|
old:
|
281.3
|
80.5
|
2.72
|
∆
|
-19.8%
|
-36.1%
|
-38.6%
|
|
Key share data:
Number of shares: (in m pcs) 20.6
Authorised capital: (in € m) 0.6
|
Y/E 31.12 (EUR m)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
2024E
|
Book value per share: (in €)
|
7.9
|
Sales
|
168.7
|
178.5
|
176.1
|
180.4
|
204.9
|
225.5
|
264.5
|
Ø trading volume: (12 months)
|
20,453
|
Sales growth
|
22 %
|
6 %
|
-1 %
|
2%
|
14 %
|
10 %
|
17 %
|
EBITDA
|
32.0
|
43.1
|
44.8
|
57.0
|
52.1
|
56.6
|
70.4
|
EBIT
|
23.4
|
32.1
|
33.7
|
47.4
|
42.5
|
46.6
|
60.4
|
Major shareholders:
|
Net income
|
16.1
|
22.0
|
22.9
|
34.4
|
30.7
|
33.8
|
44.1
|
Net debt
|
-54.1
|
-78.9
|
-88.6
|
-86.6
|
-55.7
|
-7.9
|
-10.2
|
Free float
|
67.8 %
|
Net gearing
|
-44.1 %
|
-57.1 %
|
-59.9 %
|
-46.2 %
|
-25.7 %
|
-2.6 %
|
-3.0 %
|
Founders
|
32.2 %
|
Net Debt/EBITDA
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Eckert & Ziegler AG
|
0.1 %
|
EPS pro forma
|
3.12
|
1.06
|
1.04
|
1.67
|
1.49
|
1.64
|
2.14
|
CPS
|
0.64
|
1.46
|
1.28
|
1.20
|
1.40
|
1.38
|
1.58
|
DPS
|
1.20
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
0.56
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
Company description:
|
Dividend yield
|
2.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
0.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
0.9 %
|
0.9 %
|
0.9 %
|
Gross profit margin
|
44.1 %
|
48.8 %
|
49.1 %
|
50.5 %
|
49.0 %
|
47.9 %
|
48.6 %
|
EBITDA margin
|
18.9 %
|
24.2 %
|
25.4 %
|
31.6 %
|
25.4 %
|
25.1 %
|
26.6 %
|
EBIT margin
|
13.9 %
|
18.0 %
|
19.1 %
|
26.3 %
|
20.7 %
|
20.7 %
|
22.8 %
|
ROCE
|
17.6 %
|
22.5 %
|
22.9 %
|
26.0 %
|
15.7 %
|
12.6 %
|
14.0 %
|
EV/sales
|
6.7
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
6.1
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
4.5
|
EV/EBITDA
|
35.5
|
25.8
|
24.7
|
19.4
|
21.8
|
20.9
|
16.8
|
EV/EBIT
|
48.5
|
34.7
|
32.8
|
23.3
|
26.8
|
25.4
|
19.6
|
PER
|
69.6
|
51.1
|
51.9
|
31.8
|
36.7
|
34.9
|
26.8
|
Adjusted FCF yield
|
1.5 %
|
2.1 %
|
2.2 %
|
3.3 %
|
2.9 %
|
3.1 %
|
4.0 %
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Close price as of: 01.04.2022
Produces and markets a wide range of industrial and medical applications featuring radioactive isotopes, including prostate seed implants, calibration standards and radiation afterloaders.
Action: We adjust our short-term estimates to reflect a slower than previously expected ramp up of the new therapies from SIRTEX and Novartis as well as limited Lu-177 sales until 2023E.
The revised SOTP reflects a lower value contribution from "Base DCF" of € 71 (old: € 91) due to a more moderate ramp up.
|
Fair Value Composition (€ per share)
|
|
|
Source: Company data; HAIB
2
Financials
|
Profit and loss (EUR m)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
2024E
|
Sales
|
168.7
|
178.5
|
176.1
|
180.4
|
204.9
|
225.5
|
264.5
|
Sales growth
|
21.7 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.3 %
|
2.4 %
|
13.5 %
|
10.1 %
|
17.3 %
|
Cost of sales
|
94.4
|
91.5
|
89.6
|
89.4
|
104.6
|
117.5
|
135.9
|
Gross profit
|
74.3
|
87.0
|
86.5
|
91.1
|
100.3
|
108.0
|
128.6
|
Sales and marketing
|
23.3
|
22.9
|
21.7
|
22.6
|
23.6
|
25.1
|
28.0
|
General and administration
|
26.9
|
27.6
|
28.1
|
31.5
|
32.2
|
34.3
|
38.2
|
Research and development
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Other operating income
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
5.8
|
17.7
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Other operating expenses
|
4.5
|
7.1
|
7.2
|
7.3
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
Unusual or infrequent items
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
-1.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
EBITDA
|
32.0
|
43.1
|
44.8
|
57.0
|
52.1
|
56.6
|
70.4
|
Depreciation
|
8.6
|
11.1
|
11.1
|
9.6
|
9.6
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
EBITA
|
23.4
|
32.1
|
33.7
|
47.4
|
42.5
|
46.6
|
60.4
|
Amortisation of goodwill
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Impairment charges
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
EBIT (inc revaluation net)
|
23.4
|
32.1
|
33.7
|
47.4
|
42.5
|
46.6
|
60.4
|
Interest income
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Interest expenses
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
Other financial result
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Financial result
|
-0.5
|
-0.8
|
-0.9
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
Recurring pretax income from continuing operations
|
22.9
|
31.2
|
32.7
|
46.4
|
41.4
|
45.6
|
59.3
|
Extraordinary income/loss
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Earnings before taxes
|
22.9
|
31.2
|
32.7
|
46.4
|
41.4
|
45.6
|
59.3
|
Taxes
|
6.0
|
8.8
|
9.6
|
11.7
|
10.5
|
11.5
|
15.0
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
16.9
|
22.5
|
23.1
|
34.7
|
30.9
|
34.0
|
44.3
|
Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Net income
|
16.9
|
22.5
|
23.1
|
34.7
|
30.9
|
34.0
|
44.3
|
Minority interest
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Net profit (reported)
|
16.1
|
22.0
|
22.9
|
34.4
|
30.7
|
33.8
|
44.1
|
Average number of shares
|
20.5
|
20.5
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
EPS reported
|
0.79
|
1.07
|
1.11
|
1.67
|
1.49
|
1.64
|
2.14
|
Profit and loss (common size)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
2024E
|
Sales
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Cost of sales
|
55.9 %
|
51.2 %
|
50.9 %
|
49.5 %
|
51.0 %
|
52.1 %
|
51.4 %
|
Gross profit
|
44.1 %
|
48.8 %
|
49.1 %
|
50.5 %
|
49.0 %
|
47.9 %
|
48.6 %
|
Sales and marketing
|
13.8 %
|
12.8 %
|
12.3 %
|
12.5 %
|
11.5 %
|
11.1 %
|
10.6 %
|
General and administration
|
15.9 %
|
15.4 %
|
15.9 %
|
17.4 %
|
15.7 %
|
15.2 %
|
14.4 %
|
Research and development
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Other operating income
|
2.1 %
|
1.6 %
|
3.3 %
|
9.8 %
|
2.4 %
|
2.2 %
|
1.9 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
2.6 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.1 %
|
4.0 %
|
3.4 %
|
3.1 %
|
2.6 %
|
Unusual or infrequent items
|
0.1 %
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
EBITDA
|
18.9 %
|
24.2 %
|
25.4 %
|
31.6 %
|
25.4 %
|
25.1 %
|
26.6 %
|
Depreciation
|
5.1 %
|
6.2 %
|
6.3 %
|
5.3 %
|
4.7 %
|
4.4 %
|
3.8 %
|
EBITA
|
13.9 %
|
18.0 %
|
19.1 %
|
26.3 %
|
20.7 %
|
20.7 %
|
22.8 %
|
Amortisation of goodwill
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Impairment charges
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
EBIT (inc revaluation net)
|
13.9 %
|
18.0 %
|
19.1 %
|
26.3 %
|
20.7 %
|
20.7 %
|
22.8 %
|
Interest income
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.0 %
|
Interest expenses
|
0.4 %
|
0.6 %
|
0.7 %
|
0.7 %
|
0.6 %
|
0.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
Other financial result
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Financial result
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
Recurring pretax income from continuing operations
|
13.6 %
|
17.5 %
|
18.6 %
|
25.7 %
|
20.2 %
|
20.2 %
|
22.4 %
|
Extraordinary income/loss
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Earnings before taxes
|
13.6 %
|
17.5 %
|
18.6 %
|
25.7 %
|
20.2 %
|
20.2 %
|
22.4 %
|
Tax rate
|
26.2 %
|
28.1 %
|
29.4 %
|
25.3 %
|
25.3 %
|
25.3 %
|
25.3 %
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
10.0 %
|
12.6 %
|
13.1 %
|
19.2 %
|
15.1 %
|
15.1 %
|
16.8 %
|
Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Net income
|
10.0 %
|
12.6 %
|
13.1 %
|
19.2 %
|
15.1 %
|
15.1 %
|
16.8 %
|
Minority interest
|
0.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
Net profit (reported)
|
9.6 %
|
12.3 %
|
13.0 %
|
19.1 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
16.7 %
|
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking
|
3
Balance sheet (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Intangible assets
52.5
51.9
41.4
61.4
71.1
136.1
136.1
Property, plant and equipment
36.9
40.0
38.0
61.9
109.1
174.1
192.9
Financial assets
3.5
5.2
8.0
16.4
16.4
16.4
16.4
FIXED ASSETS
93.0
97.1
87.4
139.7
196.6
326.6
345.4
Inventories
28.8
31.2
33.6
37.4
39.4
43.4
50.9
Accounts receivable
28.3
29.5
28.2
31.9
33.7
37.1
43.5
Other current assets
14.9
26.6
42.3
34.0
34.0
34.0
34.0
Liquid assets
54.2
78.9
88.6
93.7
62.8
14.9
17.3
Deferred taxes
9.9
10.9
11.9
11.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
CURRENT ASSETS
136.1
177.1
204.6
208.1
169.8
129.4
145.6
TOTAL ASSETS
229.1
274.2
292.0
347.7
366.4
455.9
491.1
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
122.6
138.2
147.8
187.4
217.1
304.1
336.3
MINORITY INTEREST
1.2
1.2
1.1
5.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Long-term debt
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
11.4
13.5
14.4
13.0
13.0
13.0
13.0
Other provisions
55.1
66.4
70.5
92.5
88.1
89.8
91.6
Non-current liabilities
66.5
79.9
84.9
105.5
101.1
102.9
104.7
short-term liabilities to banks
0.0
0.0
0.0
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Accounts payable
6.5
4.5
5.0
5.6
6.3
7.1
8.2
Advance payments received on orders
4.1
12.0
8.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)
17.4
35.6
42.3
23.1
23.1
23.1
23.1
Deferred taxes
7.1
2.8
2.2
2.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred income
3.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Current liabilities
38.8
54.9
58.2
49.7
48.2
48.9
50.0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
229.1
274.2
292.0
347.7
366.4
455.9
491.1
Balance sheet (common size)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Intangible assets
22.9 %
18.9 %
14.2 %
17.7 %
19.4 %
29.9 %
27.7 %
Property, plant and equipment
16.1 %
14.6 %
13.0 %
17.8 %
29.8 %
38.2 %
39.3 %
Financial assets
1.5 %
1.9 %
2.7 %
4.7 %
4.5 %
3.6 %
3.3 %
FIXED ASSETS
40.6 %
35.4 %
29.9 %
40.2 %
53.6 %
71.6 %
70.3 %
Inventories
12.6 %
11.4 %
11.5 %
10.7 %
10.8 %
9.5 %
10.4 %
Accounts receivable
12.4 %
10.8 %
9.7 %
9.2 %
9.2 %
8.1 %
8.9 %
Other current assets
6.5 %
9.7 %
14.5 %
9.8 %
9.3 %
7.5 %
6.9 %
Liquid assets
23.7 %
28.8 %
30.3 %
26.9 %
17.1 %
3.3 %
3.5 %
Deferred taxes
4.3 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
3.2 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
CURRENT ASSETS
59.4 %
64.6 %
70.1 %
59.8 %
46.4 %
28.4 %
29.7 %
TOTAL ASSETS
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
53.5 %
50.4 %
50.6 %
53.9 %
59.3 %
66.7 %
68.5 %
MINORITY INTEREST
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.4 %
1.5 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Long-term debt
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
5.0 %
4.9 %
4.9 %
3.8 %
3.6 %
2.9 %
2.7 %
Other provisions
24.0 %
24.2 %
24.1 %
26.6 %
24.0 %
19.7 %
18.7 %
Non-current liabilities
29.0 %
29.1 %
29.1 %
30.4 %
27.6 %
22.6 %
21.3 %
short-term liabilities to banks
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
1.6 %
1.4 %
Accounts payable
2.8 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
Advance payments received on orders
1.8 %
4.4 %
3.0 %
3.3 %
3.2 %
2.6 %
2.4 %
Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)
7.6 %
13.0 %
14.5 %
6.7 %
6.3 %
5.1 %
4.7 %
Deferred taxes
3.1 %
1.0 %
0.8 %
0.6 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Deferred income
1.6 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Current liabilities
16.9 %
20.0 %
19.9 %
14.3 %
13.1 %
10.7 %
10.2 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking
4
|
Cash flow statement (EUR m)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
2024E
|
Net profit/loss
|
16.9
|
22.5
|
23.1
|
34.7
|
30.9
|
34.0
|
44.3
|
Depreciation of fixed assets (incl. leases)
|
8.6
|
11.1
|
11.1
|
9.6
|
9.6
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
Amortisation of goodwill
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Others
|
2.8
|
10.6
|
4.3
|
-1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Cash flow from operations before changes in w/c
|
28.2
|
44.1
|
38.5
|
43.1
|
40.5
|
44.0
|
54.3
|
Increase/decrease in inventory
|
0.7
|
-2.2
|
-2.4
|
-6.0
|
-2.0
|
-4.0
|
-7.5
|
Increase/decrease in accounts receivable
|
-4.0
|
-1.2
|
0.1
|
-3.9
|
-1.8
|
-3.4
|
-6.4
|
Increase/decrease in accounts payable
|
2.0
|
-0.4
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
Increase/decrease in other working capital positions
|
-5.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Increase/decrease in working capital
|
-7.0
|
-3.7
|
-1.7
|
-9.3
|
-3.1
|
-6.6
|
-12.8
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
21.2
|
40.4
|
36.8
|
33.9
|
37.4
|
37.5
|
41.5
|
CAPEX
|
6.1
|
7.3
|
8.9
|
28.9
|
56.8
|
75.0
|
28.9
|
Payments for acquisitions
|
2.1
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
8.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Financial investments
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Income from asset disposals
|
-2.5
|
2.5
|
0.9
|
13.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
-10.7
|
-5.7
|
-13.3
|
-23.6
|
-56.8
|
-75.0
|
-28.9
|
Cash flow before financing
|
10.5
|
34.7
|
23.4
|
10.3
|
-19.4
|
-37.5
|
12.7
|
Increase/decrease in debt position
|
-1.7
|
-2.7
|
-3.0
|
7.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Purchase of own shares
|
8.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Capital measures
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Dividends paid
|
4.1
|
6.2
|
8.8
|
9.3
|
11.5
|
10.3
|
10.3
|
Others
|
-0.2
|
-1.7
|
-1.2
|
-3.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
-1.9
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
-14.6
|
-10.5
|
-13.0
|
-6.1
|
-11.5
|
-10.3
|
-10.3
|
Increase/decrease in liquid assets
|
-3.5
|
24.7
|
8.6
|
6.2
|
-30.8
|
-47.8
|
2.4
|
Liquid assets at end of period
|
54.2
|
78.9
|
87.4
|
93.6
|
62.8
|
14.9
|
17.3
|
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking
|
Regional split (EUR m)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022E
|
2023E
|
2024E
|
Domestic
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
yoy change
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Rest of Europe
|
96.8
|
110.4
|
125.9
|
143.5
|
163.6
|
186.5
|
212.6
|
yoy change
|
14.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
NAFTA
|
60.9
|
70.1
|
80.6
|
92.7
|
106.6
|
122.5
|
140.9
|
yoy change
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
Asia Pacific
|
17.9
|
20.2
|
22.9
|
25.8
|
29.2
|
33.0
|
37.3
|
yoy change
|
13.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
Rest of world
|
-7.0
|
-22.2
|
-53.1
|
-81.5
|
-94.5
|
-116.5
|
-126.3
|
yoy change
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
neg.
|
TTL
|
168.7
|
178.5
|
176.1
|
180.4
|
204.9
|
225.5
|
264.5
|
yoy change
|
21.7 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.3 %
|
2.4 %
|
13.5 %
|
10.1 %
|
17.3 %
|
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.