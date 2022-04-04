Log in
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

04/04/2022
Eckert & Ziegler AG

Germany - High-tech Engineering

Buy (old: Buy)

Price target: EUR 152.00 (old: EUR 172.00)

Price:

EUR 57.30

Next result:

tbd

04-April-22

Alexander Galitsa

Analyst

alexander.galitsa@ha-ib.deTel.: +49 40 414 3885 83

Bloomberg: Reuters:

EUZ GR EUZG.DE

Market cap: Enterprise Value:

EUR 1,179.8 m EUR 1,106.3 m

Gearing up to seize growth opportunities in radiopharma

EUZ reported a solid finish to the year with FY sales of c. € 180m and an EBIT of € 48m, including a positive one-off of c. € 11m from the HDR business sale. The Medical division contributed c. € 80m sales, thereof c. € 50m came from the high-margin Radiopharma vertical (2017: € 19m), including Ga-68 generators, Y-90, Lu-177, etc.

Further, EUZ provided an outlook for 2022 forecasting sales of c. € 200m (+11% yoy or € 20m). After accounting for divestments (HDR) and M&A (Tc-99 specialist), the organic sales increase stands at c. 9% yoy or € 16m. Thereof, € 9m (+10% yoy) are attributable to "Isotope Products" and c. € 6.5m (+8% yoy) to "Medical". Note: The outlook does not reflect potential procurement headwind from the war in Ukraine. Positively, the company already uses a dual-source strategy for most of its products and, if needed, the dependency on Russian supplies of isotopes can be further diversified away.

Softer than expected sales growth in "Medical" can be largely explained by greater educational efforts needed to facilitate the rollout of targeted radiation therapies (TRTs), resulting in a flatter sales ramp up curve in the first years.

The net income guidance of € 38m is unconventional, comprising c. € 25m from "core business" and a probability weighted value of three "undisclosed projects" of € 13m.

These projects are said to carry an initial extraordinary income potential and should sustainably strengthen EUZ's core business thereafter. This compares € 23m net income from the core business and € 12m one-off from HDR divestment in 2021.

While the short-term sales guidance is below our initial expectations, the visibility into the mid- to long-term radiopharma market opportunity has markedly improved: i) Novartis received an approval for its Lu-177-based prostate cancer therapy Pluvicto paired with Ga-68-based imaging kit Locametz, ii) Sirtex' Y-90-based liver cancer therapy received an approval in China. For both therapies, EUZ is a mission-critical supplier of radioisotopes. Further, many more TRTs are yet to be launched.

In preparation for a whole wave of radiopharmaceuticals that will need to be developed and manufactured in large volumes, EUZ earmarked investments in excess of € 50m into additional capacities and capabilities, such as GMP contact development labs and manufacturing facilities, across its global footprint.

Following the recent correction, the shares look attractive not fully discounting the long-term growth opportunities. BUY with a new PT of € 152 based on SOTP.

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

High/low 52 weeks: 137.40 / 50.35

Price/Book Ratio: 7.2

Relative performance (SDAX):

3 months -28.2 %

6 months

12 months

Changes in estimates

-36.9 % -15.5 %

Sales

EBIT

EPS

2022

old:

226.3

55.5

1.86

-9.5%

-19.5%

-20.8%

2023

old:

281.3

80.5

2.72

-19.8%

-36.1%

-38.6%

Key share data:

Number of shares: (in m pcs) 20.6

Authorised capital: (in € m) 0.6

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Book value per share: (in €)

7.9

Sales

168.7

178.5

176.1

180.4

204.9

225.5

264.5

Ø trading volume: (12 months)

20,453

Sales growth

22 %

6 %

-1 %

2%

14 %

10 %

17 %

EBITDA

32.0

43.1

44.8

57.0

52.1

56.6

70.4

EBIT

23.4

32.1

33.7

47.4

42.5

46.6

60.4

Major shareholders:

Net income

16.1

22.0

22.9

34.4

30.7

33.8

44.1

Net debt

-54.1

-78.9

-88.6

-86.6

-55.7

-7.9

-10.2

Free float

67.8 %

Net gearing

-44.1 %

-57.1 %

-59.9 %

-46.2 %

-25.7 %

-2.6 %

-3.0 %

Founders

32.2 %

Net Debt/EBITDA

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Eckert & Ziegler AG

0.1 %

EPS pro forma

3.12

1.06

1.04

1.67

1.49

1.64

2.14

CPS

0.64

1.46

1.28

1.20

1.40

1.38

1.58

DPS

1.20

0.35

0.35

0.56

0.50

0.50

0.50

Company description:

Dividend yield

2.1 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

1.0 %

0.9 %

0.9 %

0.9 %

Gross profit margin

44.1 %

48.8 %

49.1 %

50.5 %

49.0 %

47.9 %

48.6 %

EBITDA margin

18.9 %

24.2 %

25.4 %

31.6 %

25.4 %

25.1 %

26.6 %

EBIT margin

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

26.3 %

20.7 %

20.7 %

22.8 %

ROCE

17.6 %

22.5 %

22.9 %

26.0 %

15.7 %

12.6 %

14.0 %

EV/sales

6.7

6.2

6.3

6.1

5.6

5.3

4.5

EV/EBITDA

35.5

25.8

24.7

19.4

21.8

20.9

16.8

EV/EBIT

48.5

34.7

32.8

23.3

26.8

25.4

19.6

PER

69.6

51.1

51.9

31.8

36.7

34.9

26.8

Adjusted FCF yield

1.5 %

2.1 %

2.2 %

3.3 %

2.9 %

3.1 %

4.0 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Close price as of: 01.04.2022

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the report

Produces and markets a wide range of industrial and medical applications featuring radioactive isotopes, including prostate seed implants, calibration standards and radiation afterloaders.

Action: We adjust our short-term estimates to reflect a slower than previously expected ramp up of the new therapies from SIRTEX and Novartis as well as limited Lu-177 sales until 2023E.

The revised SOTP reflects a lower value contribution from "Base DCF" of € 71 (old: € 91) due to a more moderate ramp up.

Fair Value Composition (€ per share)

Source: Company data; HAIB

2

Financials

Profit and loss (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

168.7

178.5

176.1

180.4

204.9

225.5

264.5

Sales growth

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

2.4 %

13.5 %

10.1 %

17.3 %

Cost of sales

94.4

91.5

89.6

89.4

104.6

117.5

135.9

Gross profit

74.3

87.0

86.5

91.1

100.3

108.0

128.6

Sales and marketing

23.3

22.9

21.7

22.6

23.6

25.1

28.0

General and administration

26.9

27.6

28.1

31.5

32.2

34.3

38.2

Research and development

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other operating income

3.5

2.8

5.8

17.7

5.0

5.0

5.0

Other operating expenses

4.5

7.1

7.2

7.3

7.0

7.0

7.0

Unusual or infrequent items

0.2

-0.2

-1.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBITDA

32.0

43.1

44.8

57.0

52.1

56.6

70.4

Depreciation

8.6

11.1

11.1

9.6

9.6

10.0

10.0

EBITA

23.4

32.1

33.7

47.4

42.5

46.6

60.4

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Impairment charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBIT (inc revaluation net)

23.4

32.1

33.7

47.4

42.5

46.6

60.4

Interest income

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Interest expenses

0.7

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Other financial result

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financial result

-0.5

-0.8

-0.9

-1.1

-1.1

-1.1

-1.1

Recurring pretax income from continuing operations

22.9

31.2

32.7

46.4

41.4

45.6

59.3

Extraordinary income/loss

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Earnings before taxes

22.9

31.2

32.7

46.4

41.4

45.6

59.3

Taxes

6.0

8.8

9.6

11.7

10.5

11.5

15.0

Net income from continuing operations

16.9

22.5

23.1

34.7

30.9

34.0

44.3

Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net income

16.9

22.5

23.1

34.7

30.9

34.0

44.3

Minority interest

0.8

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Net profit (reported)

16.1

22.0

22.9

34.4

30.7

33.8

44.1

Average number of shares

20.5

20.5

20.6

20.6

20.6

20.6

20.6

EPS reported

0.79

1.07

1.11

1.67

1.49

1.64

2.14

Profit and loss (common size)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Cost of sales

55.9 %

51.2 %

50.9 %

49.5 %

51.0 %

52.1 %

51.4 %

Gross profit

44.1 %

48.8 %

49.1 %

50.5 %

49.0 %

47.9 %

48.6 %

Sales and marketing

13.8 %

12.8 %

12.3 %

12.5 %

11.5 %

11.1 %

10.6 %

General and administration

15.9 %

15.4 %

15.9 %

17.4 %

15.7 %

15.2 %

14.4 %

Research and development

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Other operating income

2.1 %

1.6 %

3.3 %

9.8 %

2.4 %

2.2 %

1.9 %

Other operating expenses

2.6 %

4.0 %

4.1 %

4.0 %

3.4 %

3.1 %

2.6 %

Unusual or infrequent items

0.1 %

neg.

neg.

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

EBITDA

18.9 %

24.2 %

25.4 %

31.6 %

25.4 %

25.1 %

26.6 %

Depreciation

5.1 %

6.2 %

6.3 %

5.3 %

4.7 %

4.4 %

3.8 %

EBITA

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

26.3 %

20.7 %

20.7 %

22.8 %

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Impairment charges

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

EBIT (inc revaluation net)

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

26.3 %

20.7 %

20.7 %

22.8 %

Interest income

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.0 %

Interest expenses

0.4 %

0.6 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

Other financial result

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Financial result

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

Recurring pretax income from continuing operations

13.6 %

17.5 %

18.6 %

25.7 %

20.2 %

20.2 %

22.4 %

Extraordinary income/loss

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Earnings before taxes

13.6 %

17.5 %

18.6 %

25.7 %

20.2 %

20.2 %

22.4 %

Tax rate

26.2 %

28.1 %

29.4 %

25.3 %

25.3 %

25.3 %

25.3 %

Net income from continuing operations

10.0 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

19.2 %

15.1 %

15.1 %

16.8 %

Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Net income

10.0 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

19.2 %

15.1 %

15.1 %

16.8 %

Minority interest

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

Net profit (reported)

9.6 %

12.3 %

13.0 %

19.1 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

16.7 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

3

Balance sheet (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Intangible assets

52.5

51.9

41.4

61.4

71.1

136.1

136.1

Property, plant and equipment

36.9

40.0

38.0

61.9

109.1

174.1

192.9

Financial assets

3.5

5.2

8.0

16.4

16.4

16.4

16.4

FIXED ASSETS

93.0

97.1

87.4

139.7

196.6

326.6

345.4

Inventories

28.8

31.2

33.6

37.4

39.4

43.4

50.9

Accounts receivable

28.3

29.5

28.2

31.9

33.7

37.1

43.5

Other current assets

14.9

26.6

42.3

34.0

34.0

34.0

34.0

Liquid assets

54.2

78.9

88.6

93.7

62.8

14.9

17.3

Deferred taxes

9.9

10.9

11.9

11.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

CURRENT ASSETS

136.1

177.1

204.6

208.1

169.8

129.4

145.6

TOTAL ASSETS

229.1

274.2

292.0

347.7

366.4

455.9

491.1

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

122.6

138.2

147.8

187.4

217.1

304.1

336.3

MINORITY INTEREST

1.2

1.2

1.1

5.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Long-term debt

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

11.4

13.5

14.4

13.0

13.0

13.0

13.0

Other provisions

55.1

66.4

70.5

92.5

88.1

89.8

91.6

Non-current liabilities

66.5

79.9

84.9

105.5

101.1

102.9

104.7

short-term liabilities to banks

0.0

0.0

0.0

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

Accounts payable

6.5

4.5

5.0

5.6

6.3

7.1

8.2

Advance payments received on orders

4.1

12.0

8.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)

17.4

35.6

42.3

23.1

23.1

23.1

23.1

Deferred taxes

7.1

2.8

2.2

2.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred income

3.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Current liabilities

38.8

54.9

58.2

49.7

48.2

48.9

50.0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

229.1

274.2

292.0

347.7

366.4

455.9

491.1

Balance sheet (common size)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Intangible assets

22.9 %

18.9 %

14.2 %

17.7 %

19.4 %

29.9 %

27.7 %

Property, plant and equipment

16.1 %

14.6 %

13.0 %

17.8 %

29.8 %

38.2 %

39.3 %

Financial assets

1.5 %

1.9 %

2.7 %

4.7 %

4.5 %

3.6 %

3.3 %

FIXED ASSETS

40.6 %

35.4 %

29.9 %

40.2 %

53.6 %

71.6 %

70.3 %

Inventories

12.6 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

10.7 %

10.8 %

9.5 %

10.4 %

Accounts receivable

12.4 %

10.8 %

9.7 %

9.2 %

9.2 %

8.1 %

8.9 %

Other current assets

6.5 %

9.7 %

14.5 %

9.8 %

9.3 %

7.5 %

6.9 %

Liquid assets

23.7 %

28.8 %

30.3 %

26.9 %

17.1 %

3.3 %

3.5 %

Deferred taxes

4.3 %

4.0 %

4.1 %

3.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

CURRENT ASSETS

59.4 %

64.6 %

70.1 %

59.8 %

46.4 %

28.4 %

29.7 %

TOTAL ASSETS

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

53.5 %

50.4 %

50.6 %

53.9 %

59.3 %

66.7 %

68.5 %

MINORITY INTEREST

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

1.5 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Long-term debt

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

3.8 %

3.6 %

2.9 %

2.7 %

Other provisions

24.0 %

24.2 %

24.1 %

26.6 %

24.0 %

19.7 %

18.7 %

Non-current liabilities

29.0 %

29.1 %

29.1 %

30.4 %

27.6 %

22.6 %

21.3 %

short-term liabilities to banks

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

2.0 %

1.9 %

1.6 %

1.4 %

Accounts payable

2.8 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

Advance payments received on orders

1.8 %

4.4 %

3.0 %

3.3 %

3.2 %

2.6 %

2.4 %

Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)

7.6 %

13.0 %

14.5 %

6.7 %

6.3 %

5.1 %

4.7 %

Deferred taxes

3.1 %

1.0 %

0.8 %

0.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Deferred income

1.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Current liabilities

16.9 %

20.0 %

19.9 %

14.3 %

13.1 %

10.7 %

10.2 %

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

4

Cash flow statement (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Net profit/loss

16.9

22.5

23.1

34.7

30.9

34.0

44.3

Depreciation of fixed assets (incl. leases)

8.6

11.1

11.1

9.6

9.6

10.0

10.0

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Others

2.8

10.6

4.3

-1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from operations before changes in w/c

28.2

44.1

38.5

43.1

40.5

44.0

54.3

Increase/decrease in inventory

0.7

-2.2

-2.4

-6.0

-2.0

-4.0

-7.5

Increase/decrease in accounts receivable

-4.0

-1.2

0.1

-3.9

-1.8

-3.4

-6.4

Increase/decrease in accounts payable

2.0

-0.4

0.5

0.6

0.7

0.8

1.1

Increase/decrease in other working capital positions

-5.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Increase/decrease in working capital

-7.0

-3.7

-1.7

-9.3

-3.1

-6.6

-12.8

Cash flow from operating activities

21.2

40.4

36.8

33.9

37.4

37.5

41.5

CAPEX

6.1

7.3

8.9

28.9

56.8

75.0

28.9

Payments for acquisitions

2.1

0.9

0.0

8.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financial investments

0.0

0.0

5.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from asset disposals

-2.5

2.5

0.9

13.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from investing activities

-10.7

-5.7

-13.3

-23.6

-56.8

-75.0

-28.9

Cash flow before financing

10.5

34.7

23.4

10.3

-19.4

-37.5

12.7

Increase/decrease in debt position

-1.7

-2.7

-3.0

7.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Purchase of own shares

8.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Capital measures

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Dividends paid

4.1

6.2

8.8

9.3

11.5

10.3

10.3

Others

-0.2

-1.7

-1.2

-3.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

0.6

0.5

-1.9

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from financing activities

-14.6

-10.5

-13.0

-6.1

-11.5

-10.3

-10.3

Increase/decrease in liquid assets

-3.5

24.7

8.6

6.2

-30.8

-47.8

2.4

Liquid assets at end of period

54.2

78.9

87.4

93.6

62.8

14.9

17.3

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Regional split (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Domestic

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

yoy change

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Rest of Europe

96.8

110.4

125.9

143.5

163.6

186.5

212.6

yoy change

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

NAFTA

60.9

70.1

80.6

92.7

106.6

122.5

140.9

yoy change

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

Asia Pacific

17.9

20.2

22.9

25.8

29.2

33.0

37.3

yoy change

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

Rest of world

-7.0

-22.2

-53.1

-81.5

-94.5

-116.5

-126.3

yoy change

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

TTL

168.7

178.5

176.1

180.4

204.9

225.5

264.5

yoy change

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

2.4 %

13.5 %

10.1 %

17.3 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

5

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
