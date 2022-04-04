Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Buy (old: Buy) Price target: EUR 152.00 (old: EUR 172.00) Price: EUR 57.30 Next result: tbd 04-April-22 Alexander Galitsa Analyst alexander.galitsa@ha-ib.deTel.: +49 40 414 3885 83 Bloomberg: Reuters: EUZ GR EUZG.DE Market cap: Enterprise Value: EUR 1,179.8 m EUR 1,106.3 m Gearing up to seize growth opportunities in radiopharma

EUZ reported a solid finish to the year with FY sales of c. € 180m and an EBIT of € 48m, including a positive one-off of c. € 11m from the HDR business sale. The Medical division contributed c. € 80m sales, thereof c. € 50m came from the high-margin Radiopharma vertical (2017: € 19m), including Ga-68 generators, Y-90, Lu-177, etc.

Further, EUZ provided an outlook for 2022 forecasting sales of c. € 200m (+11% yoy or € 20m). After accounting for divestments (HDR) and M&A (Tc-99 specialist), the organic sales increase stands at c. 9% yoy or € 16m. Thereof, € 9m (+10% yoy) are attributable to "Isotope Products" and c. € 6.5m (+8% yoy) to "Medical". Note: The outlook does not reflect potential procurement headwind from the war in Ukraine. Positively, the company already uses a dual-source strategy for most of its products and, if needed, the dependency on Russian supplies of isotopes can be further diversified away.

Softer than expected sales growth in "Medical" can be largely explained by greater educational efforts needed to facilitate the rollout of targeted radiation therapies (TRTs), resulting in a flatter sales ramp up curve in the first years.

The net income guidance of € 38m is unconventional, comprising c. € 25m from "core business" and a probability weighted value of three "undisclosed projects" of € 13m.

These projects are said to carry an initial extraordinary income potential and should sustainably strengthen EUZ's core business thereafter. This compares € 23m net income from the core business and € 12m one-off from HDR divestment in 2021.

While the short-term sales guidance is below our initial expectations, the visibility into the mid- to long-term radiopharma market opportunity has markedly improved: i) Novartis received an approval for its Lu-177-based prostate cancer therapy Pluvicto paired with Ga-68-based imaging kit Locametz, ii) Sirtex' Y-90-based liver cancer therapy received an approval in China. For both therapies, EUZ is a mission-critical supplier of radioisotopes. Further, many more TRTs are yet to be launched.

In preparation for a whole wave of radiopharmaceuticals that will need to be developed and manufactured in large volumes, EUZ earmarked investments in excess of € 50m into additional capacities and capabilities, such as GMP contact development labs and manufacturing facilities, across its global footprint.

Following the recent correction, the shares look attractive not fully discounting the long-term growth opportunities. BUY with a new PT of € 152 based on SOTP.

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Book value per share: (in €) 7.9 Sales 168.7 178.5 176.1 180.4 204.9 225.5 264.5 Sales growth 22 % 6 % -1 % 2% 14 % 10 % 17 % EBITDA 32.0 43.1 44.8 57.0 52.1 56.6 70.4 EBIT 23.4 32.1 33.7 47.4 42.5 46.6 60.4 Net income 16.1 22.0 22.9 34.4 30.7 33.8 44.1 Net debt -54.1 -78.9 -88.6 -86.6 -55.7 -7.9 -10.2 Free float 67.8 % Net gearing -44.1 % -57.1 % -59.9 % -46.2 % -25.7 % -2.6 % -3.0 % Founders 32.2 % Net Debt/EBITDA 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Eckert & Ziegler AG 0.1 % EPS pro forma 3.12 1.06 1.04 1.67 1.49 1.64 2.14 CPS 0.64 1.46 1.28 1.20 1.40 1.38 1.58 DPS 1.20 0.35 0.35 0.56 0.50 0.50 0.50 Company description: Dividend yield 2.1 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % Gross profit margin 44.1 % 48.8 % 49.1 % 50.5 % 49.0 % 47.9 % 48.6 % EBITDA margin 18.9 % 24.2 % 25.4 % 31.6 % 25.4 % 25.1 % 26.6 % EBIT margin 13.9 % 18.0 % 19.1 % 26.3 % 20.7 % 20.7 % 22.8 % ROCE 17.6 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 26.0 % 15.7 % 12.6 % 14.0 % EV/sales 6.7 6.2 6.3 6.1 5.6 5.3 4.5 EV/EBITDA 35.5 25.8 24.7 19.4 21.8 20.9 16.8 EV/EBIT 48.5 34.7 32.8 23.3 26.8 25.4 19.6 PER 69.6 51.1 51.9 31.8 36.7 34.9 26.8 Adjusted FCF yield 1.5 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 3.3 % 2.9 % 3.1 % 4.0 % Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Close price as of: 01.04.2022

Produces and markets a wide range of industrial and medical applications featuring radioactive isotopes, including prostate seed implants, calibration standards and radiation afterloaders.

Action: We adjust our short-term estimates to reflect a slower than previously expected ramp up of the new therapies from SIRTEX and Novartis as well as limited Lu-177 sales until 2023E.

The revised SOTP reflects a lower value contribution from "Base DCF" of € 71 (old: € 91) due to a more moderate ramp up.

Fair Value Composition (€ per share) Source: Company data; HAIB

Financials

Profit and loss (EUR m) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Sales 168.7 178.5 176.1 180.4 204.9 225.5 264.5 Sales growth 21.7 % 5.8 % -1.3 % 2.4 % 13.5 % 10.1 % 17.3 % Cost of sales 94.4 91.5 89.6 89.4 104.6 117.5 135.9 Gross profit 74.3 87.0 86.5 91.1 100.3 108.0 128.6 Sales and marketing 23.3 22.9 21.7 22.6 23.6 25.1 28.0 General and administration 26.9 27.6 28.1 31.5 32.2 34.3 38.2 Research and development 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other operating income 3.5 2.8 5.8 17.7 5.0 5.0 5.0 Other operating expenses 4.5 7.1 7.2 7.3 7.0 7.0 7.0 Unusual or infrequent items 0.2 -0.2 -1.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EBITDA 32.0 43.1 44.8 57.0 52.1 56.6 70.4 Depreciation 8.6 11.1 11.1 9.6 9.6 10.0 10.0 EBITA 23.4 32.1 33.7 47.4 42.5 46.6 60.4 Amortisation of goodwill 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Amortisation of intangible assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Impairment charges 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EBIT (inc revaluation net) 23.4 32.1 33.7 47.4 42.5 46.6 60.4 Interest income 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Interest expenses 0.7 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Other financial result 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial result -0.5 -0.8 -0.9 -1.1 -1.1 -1.1 -1.1 Recurring pretax income from continuing operations 22.9 31.2 32.7 46.4 41.4 45.6 59.3 Extraordinary income/loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Earnings before taxes 22.9 31.2 32.7 46.4 41.4 45.6 59.3 Taxes 6.0 8.8 9.6 11.7 10.5 11.5 15.0 Net income from continuing operations 16.9 22.5 23.1 34.7 30.9 34.0 44.3 Result from discontinued operations (net of tax) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net income 16.9 22.5 23.1 34.7 30.9 34.0 44.3 Minority interest 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Net profit (reported) 16.1 22.0 22.9 34.4 30.7 33.8 44.1 Average number of shares 20.5 20.5 20.6 20.6 20.6 20.6 20.6 EPS reported 0.79 1.07 1.11 1.67 1.49 1.64 2.14 Profit and loss (common size) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 55.9 % 51.2 % 50.9 % 49.5 % 51.0 % 52.1 % 51.4 % Gross profit 44.1 % 48.8 % 49.1 % 50.5 % 49.0 % 47.9 % 48.6 % Sales and marketing 13.8 % 12.8 % 12.3 % 12.5 % 11.5 % 11.1 % 10.6 % General and administration 15.9 % 15.4 % 15.9 % 17.4 % 15.7 % 15.2 % 14.4 % Research and development 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Other operating income 2.1 % 1.6 % 3.3 % 9.8 % 2.4 % 2.2 % 1.9 % Other operating expenses 2.6 % 4.0 % 4.1 % 4.0 % 3.4 % 3.1 % 2.6 % Unusual or infrequent items 0.1 % neg. neg. 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % EBITDA 18.9 % 24.2 % 25.4 % 31.6 % 25.4 % 25.1 % 26.6 % Depreciation 5.1 % 6.2 % 6.3 % 5.3 % 4.7 % 4.4 % 3.8 % EBITA 13.9 % 18.0 % 19.1 % 26.3 % 20.7 % 20.7 % 22.8 % Amortisation of goodwill 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Amortisation of intangible assets 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Impairment charges 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % EBIT (inc revaluation net) 13.9 % 18.0 % 19.1 % 26.3 % 20.7 % 20.7 % 22.8 % Interest income 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Interest expenses 0.4 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.5 % Other financial result 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Financial result neg. neg. neg. neg. neg. neg. neg. Recurring pretax income from continuing operations 13.6 % 17.5 % 18.6 % 25.7 % 20.2 % 20.2 % 22.4 % Extraordinary income/loss 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings before taxes 13.6 % 17.5 % 18.6 % 25.7 % 20.2 % 20.2 % 22.4 % Tax rate 26.2 % 28.1 % 29.4 % 25.3 % 25.3 % 25.3 % 25.3 % Net income from continuing operations 10.0 % 12.6 % 13.1 % 19.2 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 16.8 % Result from discontinued operations (net of tax) 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Net income 10.0 % 12.6 % 13.1 % 19.2 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 16.8 % Minority interest 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Net profit (reported) 9.6 % 12.3 % 13.0 % 19.1 % 15.0 % 15.0 % 16.7 % Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking 3 Balance sheet (EUR m) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Intangible assets 52.5 51.9 41.4 61.4 71.1 136.1 136.1 Property, plant and equipment 36.9 40.0 38.0 61.9 109.1 174.1 192.9 Financial assets 3.5 5.2 8.0 16.4 16.4 16.4 16.4 FIXED ASSETS 93.0 97.1 87.4 139.7 196.6 326.6 345.4 Inventories 28.8 31.2 33.6 37.4 39.4 43.4 50.9 Accounts receivable 28.3 29.5 28.2 31.9 33.7 37.1 43.5 Other current assets 14.9 26.6 42.3 34.0 34.0 34.0 34.0 Liquid assets 54.2 78.9 88.6 93.7 62.8 14.9 17.3 Deferred taxes 9.9 10.9 11.9 11.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Deferred charges and prepaid expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 CURRENT ASSETS 136.1 177.1 204.6 208.1 169.8 129.4 145.6 TOTAL ASSETS 229.1 274.2 292.0 347.7 366.4 455.9 491.1 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 122.6 138.2 147.8 187.4 217.1 304.1 336.3 MINORITY INTEREST 1.2 1.2 1.1 5.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Long-term debt 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 11.4 13.5 14.4 13.0 13.0 13.0 13.0 Other provisions 55.1 66.4 70.5 92.5 88.1 89.8 91.6 Non-current liabilities 66.5 79.9 84.9 105.5 101.1 102.9 104.7 short-term liabilities to banks 0.0 0.0 0.0 7.1 7.1 7.1 7.1 Accounts payable 6.5 4.5 5.0 5.6 6.3 7.1 8.2 Advance payments received on orders 4.1 12.0 8.6 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.6 Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts) 17.4 35.6 42.3 23.1 23.1 23.1 23.1 Deferred taxes 7.1 2.8 2.2 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Deferred income 3.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Current liabilities 38.8 54.9 58.2 49.7 48.2 48.9 50.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 229.1 274.2 292.0 347.7 366.4 455.9 491.1 Balance sheet (common size) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Intangible assets 22.9 % 18.9 % 14.2 % 17.7 % 19.4 % 29.9 % 27.7 % Property, plant and equipment 16.1 % 14.6 % 13.0 % 17.8 % 29.8 % 38.2 % 39.3 % Financial assets 1.5 % 1.9 % 2.7 % 4.7 % 4.5 % 3.6 % 3.3 % FIXED ASSETS 40.6 % 35.4 % 29.9 % 40.2 % 53.6 % 71.6 % 70.3 % Inventories 12.6 % 11.4 % 11.5 % 10.7 % 10.8 % 9.5 % 10.4 % Accounts receivable 12.4 % 10.8 % 9.7 % 9.2 % 9.2 % 8.1 % 8.9 % Other current assets 6.5 % 9.7 % 14.5 % 9.8 % 9.3 % 7.5 % 6.9 % Liquid assets 23.7 % 28.8 % 30.3 % 26.9 % 17.1 % 3.3 % 3.5 % Deferred taxes 4.3 % 4.0 % 4.1 % 3.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Deferred charges and prepaid expenses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % CURRENT ASSETS 59.4 % 64.6 % 70.1 % 59.8 % 46.4 % 28.4 % 29.7 % TOTAL ASSETS 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 53.5 % 50.4 % 50.6 % 53.9 % 59.3 % 66.7 % 68.5 % MINORITY INTEREST 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 1.5 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Long-term debt 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 3.8 % 3.6 % 2.9 % 2.7 % Other provisions 24.0 % 24.2 % 24.1 % 26.6 % 24.0 % 19.7 % 18.7 % Non-current liabilities 29.0 % 29.1 % 29.1 % 30.4 % 27.6 % 22.6 % 21.3 % short-term liabilities to banks 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 2.0 % 1.9 % 1.6 % 1.4 % Accounts payable 2.8 % 1.6 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.7 % Advance payments received on orders 1.8 % 4.4 % 3.0 % 3.3 % 3.2 % 2.6 % 2.4 % Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts) 7.6 % 13.0 % 14.5 % 6.7 % 6.3 % 5.1 % 4.7 % Deferred taxes 3.1 % 1.0 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Deferred income 1.6 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Current liabilities 16.9 % 20.0 % 19.9 % 14.3 % 13.1 % 10.7 % 10.2 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking 4