  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:59 2022-11-24 am EST
55.20 EUR   +4.84%
08:04aEckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
05:13aECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
11/11Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik : Presentation Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

11/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
Eckert & Ziegler AG

Germany - High-tech Engineering

Buy (old: Buy)

24-November-22

Price target: EUR 120.00 (old: EUR 120.00)

Alexander Galitsa

Analyst

Price:

EUR 52.65

Next result:

Q4 30.03.23

Bloomberg:

EUZ GR

Market cap:

EUR 856.4 m

alexander.galitsa@ha-ib.de

Tel.: +49 40 414 3885 83

Reuters:

EUZG.DE

Enterprise Value:

EUR 797.6 m

One-stop-shop solution provider to the radiopharma market

We hosted a RS with Mr Hasselmann, an Executive Board Member of EUZ, which further strengthened our conviction in the company's long-term growth opportunities. In addition to a strongly cash flow generative isotope technology business with broadly diversified exposure to various quality control, safety and industrial applications, EUZ is transforming into a unique one-stop-shopsolution provider to the radiopharma market. In fact, the medical division already accounts for c. 50% of total sales.

EUZ's offering uniquely covers the most important verticals of the market, including CMO services, hot cells engineering and medical isotopes. This ensures a highly "sticky" business model with strong customer captivity. As such, EUZ is able to win early-stagepharma customers by offering fully outsourced or rent-for-feeCMO services and "lock in" future commercial scale revenues with CMO services and medical isotopes. While Ga-68already accounts for € 35-40m(eHAIB) of margin-richsales, other medical isotopes, including Y-90, Lu-177and Ac-225are yet to gain more traction.

  • Y-90sales could more than double from currently >€ 10m, as SIRTEX continues to roll out its Y-90-basedliver cancer therapy in China over the coming years.
  • In Lu-177, despite not being the first-mover, EUZ is seen to become an important supplier thanks to its greater control over the supply chains - with internalized access to enriched Yt-176- ensuring unmatched level of supply reliability and potential cost advantage. From early January, EUZ should be in position to supply pharma companies with GMP quality Lu-177upon the submission of the FDA Drug Master File (DMF).
  • In Ac-225, EUZ is among the front-runnersbenefiting from readily available raw material in the form of precursor isotope Ra-226.Although on a large commercial scale Ac-225is not likely to pay a major role before 2028E, early inroads are already being made by offering clinical supply with first GMP quality batches expected in early 2024. Given the high therapeutic potential of Ac-225,the first-moverstatus should further benefit EUZ's positioning as a reliable partner.

Expect positive short-termnewsflow on the back of a likely FY guidance upgrade, Lu- 177 DMF submission, Phase 3 PentixaFor (Ga-68 diagnostic) trial launch and additional customer wins for hot cells, CMO services and isotope supplies. BUY with an unchanged PT of € 120 based on DCF.

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

168.7

178.5

176.1

180.4

224.5

238.5

263.5

Sales growth

22 %

6 %

-1 %

2 %

24 %

6 %

10 %

EBITDA

32.0

43.1

44.8

57.0

60.9

63.8

73.7

EBIT

23.4

32.1

33.7

47.4

50.2

51.9

60.9

Net income

16.1

22.0

22.9

34.4

31.3

35.5

41.8

Net debt

-54.1

-78.9

-88.6

-86.6

-71.8

-70.2

-74.2

Net gearing

-44.1 %

-57.1 % -59.9 %

-46.2 % -34.6 %

-30.4 % -28.4 %

Net Debt/EBITDA

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EPS pro forma

3.12

1.06

1.04

1.67

1.51

1.71

2.02

CPS

0.64

1.46

1.28

1.20

1.09

1.55

1.68

DPS

1.20

0.35

0.35

0.56

0.50

0.50

0.50

Dividend yield

2.9 %

0.9 %

0.8 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.2 %

1.2 %

Gross profit margin

44.1 %

48.8 %

49.1 %

50.5 %

50.8 %

51.2 %

52.2 %

EBITDA margin

18.9 %

24.2 %

25.4 %

31.6 %

27.1 %

26.8 %

28.0 %

EBIT margin

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

26.3 %

22.4 %

21.7 %

23.1 %

ROCE

17.6 %

22.5 %

22.9 %

26.0 %

18.9 %

15.8 %

17.1 %

EV/sales

1.1

3.1

4.2

10.1

3.6

3.4

3.0

EV/EBITDA

5.5

13.0

16.7

32.0

13.1

12.5

10.8

EV/EBIT

7.6

17.5

22.2

38.5

15.9

15.4

13.1

PER

10.5

25.5

34.9

52.7

25.0

24.1

20.5

Adjusted FCF yield

9.8 %

4.2 %

3.3 %

2.0 %

4.4 %

4.8 %

5.7 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Close price as of: 23.11.2022

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the report

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

High/low 52 weeks:

101.30 / 30.66

Price/Book Ratio:

5.1

Relative performance (SDAX):

3 months

22.2 %

6 months

26.1 %

12 months

-23.7 %

Changes in estimates

Sales

EBIT

EPS

2022

old:

224.5

50.2

1.51

-

-

-

2023

old:

238.5

51.9

1.71

-

-

-

2024

old:

263.5

60.9

2.02

-

-

-

Key share data:

Number of shares: (in m pcs)

20.7

Authorised capital: (in € m)

0.6

Book value per share: (in €)

10.0

Ø trading volume: (12 months)

20,453

Major shareholders:

Free float

67.8 %

Founders

32.2 %

Eckert & Ziegler AG

0.1 %

Company description:

A full-service provider for

radiopharmaceuticals and isotope technology for industrial applications

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Financials

Profit and loss (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

168.7

178.5

176.1

180.4

224.5

238.5

263.5

Sales growth

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

2.4 %

24.4 %

6.2 %

10.5 %

Cost of sales

94.4

91.5

89.6

89.4

110.4

116.3

126.0

Gross profit

74.3

87.0

86.5

91.1

114.1

122.2

137.5

Sales and marketing

23.3

22.9

21.7

22.6

27.1

28.7

30.1

General and administration

26.9

27.6

28.1

31.5

34.8

36.8

38.5

Research and development

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other operating income

3.5

2.8

5.8

17.7

6.6

2.6

-0.4

Other operating expenses

4.5

7.1

7.2

7.3

8.6

7.4

7.6

Unusual or infrequent items

0.2

-0.2

-1.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBITDA

32.0

43.1

44.8

57.0

60.9

63.8

73.7

Depreciation

8.6

11.1

11.1

9.6

10.7

12.0

12.8

EBITA

23.4

32.1

33.7

47.4

50.2

51.9

60.9

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Impairment charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBIT (inc revaluation net)

23.4

32.1

33.7

47.4

50.2

51.9

60.9

Interest income

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Interest expenses

0.7

1.1

1.2

1.2

2.1

1.2

1.2

Other financial result

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financial result

-0.5

-0.8

-0.9

-1.1

-2.1

-1.2

-1.2

Recurring pretax income from continuing operations

22.9

31.2

32.7

46.4

48.1

50.7

59.7

Extraordinary income/loss

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Earnings before taxes

22.9

31.2

32.7

46.4

48.1

50.7

59.7

Taxes

6.0

8.8

9.6

11.7

16.8

15.2

17.9

Net income from continuing operations

16.9

22.5

23.1

34.7

31.3

35.5

41.8

Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net income

16.9

22.5

23.1

34.7

31.3

35.5

41.8

Minority interest

0.8

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net profit (reported)

16.1

22.0

22.9

34.4

31.3

35.5

41.8

Average number of shares

20.5

20.5

20.6

20.6

20.7

20.7

20.7

EPS reported

0.79

1.07

1.11

1.67

1.51

1.71

2.02

Profit and loss (common size)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Sales

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Cost of sales

55.9 %

51.2 %

50.9 %

49.5 %

49.2 %

48.8 %

47.8 %

Gross profit

44.1 %

48.8 %

49.1 %

50.5 %

50.8 %

51.2 %

52.2 %

Sales and marketing

13.8 %

12.8 %

12.3 %

12.5 %

12.1 %

12.0 %

11.4 %

General and administration

15.9 %

15.4 %

15.9 %

17.4 %

15.5 %

15.4 %

14.6 %

Research and development

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Other operating income

2.1 %

1.6 %

3.3 %

9.8 %

2.9 %

1.1 %

neg.

Other operating expenses

2.6 %

4.0 %

4.1 %

4.0 %

3.8 %

3.1 %

2.9 %

Unusual or infrequent items

0.1 %

neg.

neg.

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

EBITDA

18.9 %

24.2 %

25.4 %

31.6 %

27.1 %

26.8 %

28.0 %

Depreciation

5.1 %

6.2 %

6.3 %

5.3 %

4.7 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

EBITA

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

26.3 %

22.4 %

21.7 %

23.1 %

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Impairment charges

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

EBIT (inc revaluation net)

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

26.3 %

22.4 %

21.7 %

23.1 %

Interest income

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Interest expenses

0.4 %

0.6 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.9 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

Other financial result

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Financial result

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

Recurring pretax income from continuing operations

13.6 %

17.5 %

18.6 %

25.7 %

21.4 %

21.2 %

22.7 %

Extraordinary income/loss

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Earnings before taxes

13.6 %

17.5 %

18.6 %

25.7 %

21.4 %

21.2 %

22.7 %

Tax rate

26.2 %

28.1 %

29.4 %

25.3 %

35.0 %

30.0 %

30.0 %

Net income from continuing operations

10.0 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

19.2 %

13.9 %

14.9 %

15.9 %

Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Net income

10.0 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

19.2 %

13.9 %

14.9 %

15.9 %

Minority interest

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Net profit (reported)

9.6 %

12.3 %

13.0 %

19.1 %

13.9 %

14.9 %

15.9 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

2

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Balance sheet (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Intangible assets

52.5

51.9

41.4

61.4

76.1

96.1

116.1

Property, plant and equipment

36.9

40.0

38.0

61.9

71.9

74.0

73.1

Financial assets

3.5

5.2

8.0

16.4

16.4

16.4

16.4

FIXED ASSETS

93.0

97.1

87.4

139.7

164.4

186.5

205.6

Inventories

28.8

31.2

33.6

37.4

43.2

45.9

50.7

Accounts receivable

28.3

29.5

28.2

31.9

36.9

39.2

43.3

Other current assets

14.9

26.6

42.3

34.0

34.0

34.0

34.0

Liquid assets

54.2

78.9

88.6

93.7

78.9

77.3

81.3

Deferred taxes

9.9

10.9

11.9

11.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

CURRENT ASSETS

136.1

177.1

204.6

208.1

193.0

196.4

209.3

TOTAL ASSETS

229.1

274.2

292.0

347.7

357.4

382.9

414.9

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

122.6

138.2

147.8

187.4

207.7

231.1

260.7

MINORITY INTEREST

1.2

1.2

1.1

5.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Long-term debt

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

11.4

13.5

14.4

13.0

13.0

13.0

13.0

Other provisions

55.1

66.4

70.5

92.5

88.1

89.8

91.6

Non-current liabilities

66.5

79.9

84.9

105.5

101.1

102.9

104.7

short-term liabilities to banks

0.0

0.0

0.0

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

Accounts payable

6.5

4.5

5.0

5.6

6.7

7.0

7.6

Advance payments received on orders

4.1

12.0

8.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)

17.4

35.6

42.3

23.1

23.1

23.1

23.1

Deferred taxes

7.1

2.8

2.2

2.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred income

3.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Current liabilities

38.8

54.9

58.2

49.7

48.5

48.9

49.4

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

229.1

274.2

292.0

347.7

357.4

382.9

414.9

Balance sheet (common size)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Intangible assets

22.9 %

18.9 %

14.2 %

17.7 %

21.3 %

25.1 %

28.0 %

Property, plant and equipment

16.1 %

14.6 %

13.0 %

17.8 %

20.1 %

19.3 %

17.6 %

Financial assets

1.5 %

1.9 %

2.7 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.3 %

3.9 %

FIXED ASSETS

40.6 %

35.4 %

29.9 %

40.2 %

46.0 %

48.7 %

49.6 %

Inventories

12.6 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

10.7 %

12.1 %

12.0 %

12.2 %

Accounts receivable

12.4 %

10.8 %

9.7 %

9.2 %

10.3 %

10.2 %

10.4 %

Other current assets

6.5 %

9.7 %

14.5 %

9.8 %

9.5 %

8.9 %

8.2 %

Liquid assets

23.7 %

28.8 %

30.3 %

26.9 %

22.1 %

20.2 %

19.6 %

Deferred taxes

4.3 %

4.0 %

4.1 %

3.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

CURRENT ASSETS

59.4 %

64.6 %

70.1 %

59.8 %

54.0 %

51.3 %

50.4 %

TOTAL ASSETS

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

53.5 %

50.4 %

50.6 %

53.9 %

58.1 %

60.4 %

62.8 %

MINORITY INTEREST

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

1.5 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Long-term debt

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

3.8 %

3.6 %

3.4 %

3.1 %

Other provisions

24.0 %

24.2 %

24.1 %

26.6 %

24.6 %

23.5 %

22.1 %

Non-current liabilities

29.0 %

29.1 %

29.1 %

30.4 %

28.3 %

26.9 %

25.2 %

short-term liabilities to banks

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

2.0 %

2.0 %

1.8 %

1.7 %

Accounts payable

2.8 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.6 %

1.9 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

Advance payments received on orders

1.8 %

4.4 %

3.0 %

3.3 %

3.3 %

3.0 %

2.8 %

Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)

7.6 %

13.0 %

14.5 %

6.7 %

6.5 %

6.0 %

5.6 %

Deferred taxes

3.1 %

1.0 %

0.8 %

0.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Deferred income

1.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Current liabilities

16.9 %

20.0 %

19.9 %

14.3 %

13.6 %

12.8 %

11.9 %

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

3

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Cash flow statement (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Net profit/loss

16.9

22.5

23.1

34.7

31.3

35.5

41.8

Depreciation of fixed assets (incl. leases)

8.6

11.1

11.1

9.6

10.7

12.0

12.8

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Others

2.8

10.6

4.3

-1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from operations before changes in w/c

28.2

44.1

38.5

43.1

41.9

47.4

54.6

Increase/decrease in inventory

0.7

-2.2

-2.4

-6.0

-5.8

-2.7

-4.8

Increase/decrease in accounts receivable

-4.0

-1.2

0.1

-3.9

-5.0

-2.3

-4.1

Increase/decrease in accounts payable

2.0

-0.4

0.5

0.6

1.1

0.4

0.6

Increase/decrease in other working capital positions

-5.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Increase/decrease in working capital

-7.0

-3.7

-1.7

-9.3

-9.8

-4.6

-8.3

Cash flow from operating activities

21.2

40.4

36.8

33.9

32.2

42.8

46.3

CAPEX

6.1

7.3

8.9

28.9

35.4

34.0

32.0

Payments for acquisitions

2.1

0.9

0.0

8.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financial investments

0.0

0.0

5.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from asset disposals

-2.5

2.5

0.9

13.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from investing activities

-10.7

-5.7

-13.3

-23.6

-35.4

-34.0

-32.0

Cash flow before financing

10.5

34.7

23.4

10.3

-3.3

8.8

14.3

Increase/decrease in debt position

-1.7

-2.7

-3.0

7.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Purchase of own shares

8.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Capital measures

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Dividends paid

4.1

6.2

8.8

9.3

11.5

10.3

10.3

Others

-0.2

-1.7

-1.2

-3.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

0.6

0.5

-1.9

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from financing activities

-14.6

-10.5

-13.0

-6.1

-11.5

-10.3

-10.3

Increase/decrease in liquid assets

-3.5

24.7

8.6

6.2

-14.7

-1.6

3.9

Liquid assets at end of period

54.2

78.9

87.4

93.6

78.9

77.3

81.3

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Regional split (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

Domestic

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

yoy change

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Rest of Europe

96.8

110.4

125.9

143.5

163.6

186.5

212.6

yoy change

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

NAFTA

60.9

70.1

80.6

92.7

106.6

122.5

140.9

yoy change

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

Asia Pacific

17.9

20.2

22.9

25.8

29.2

33.0

37.3

yoy change

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

Rest of world

-7.0

-22.2

-53.1

-81.5

-74.8

-103.5

-127.3

yoy change

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

TTL

168.7

178.5

176.1

180.4

224.5

238.5

263.5

yoy change

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

2.4 %

24.4 %

6.2 %

10.5 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

4

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Key ratios (EUR m)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

P&L growth analysis

Sales growth

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

2.4 %

24.4 %

6.2 %

10.5 %

EBITDA growth

20.1 %

35.0 %

3.8 %

27.4 %

6.7 %

4.9 %

15.5 %

EBIT growth

30.1 %

37.1 %

5.1 %

40.8 %

5.8 %

3.3 %

17.4 %

EPS growth

9.7 %

36.5 %

3.6 %

50.5 %

-9.7 %

13.5 %

17.8 %

Efficiency

Total operating costs / sales

30.3 %

30.7 %

29.1 %

24.2 %

28.5 %

29.5 %

29.1 %

Sales per employee

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

EBITDA per employee

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Balance sheet analysis

Avg. working capital / sales

25.8 %

25.4 %

26.2 %

27.8 %

25.3 %

26.9 %

26.8 %

Inventory turnover (sales/inventory)

5.9

5.7

5.2

4.8

5.2

5.2

5.2

Trade debtors in days of sales

61.2

60.3

58.4

64.5

60.0

60.0

60.0

A/P turnover [(A/P*365)/sales]

25.1

17.9

20.4

22.8

22.0

22.0

22.0

Cash conversion cycle (days)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Cash flow analysis

Free cash flow

15.1

33.2

27.9

5.0

-3.3

8.8

14.3

Free cash flow/sales

8.9 %

18.6 %

15.8 %

2.8 %

-1.5 %

3.7 %

5.4 %

FCF / net profit

93.5 %

150.7 %

121.8 %

14.5 %

neg.

24.8 %

34.2 %

Capex / depn

71.4 %

65.5 %

128.8 %

300.7 %

332.3 %

284.4 %

249.4 %

Capex / maintenance capex

75.2 %

68.9 %

84.6 %

316.6 %

216.0 %

130.1 %

103.9 %

Capex / sales

3.6 %

4.1 %

8.1 %

16.0 %

15.8 %

14.3 %

12.1 %

Security

Net debt

-54.1

-78.9

-88.6

-86.6

-71.8

-70.2

-74.2

Net Debt/EBITDA

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net debt / equity

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

Interest cover

34.8

29.3

28.2

39.7

23.9

43.2

50.8

Dividend payout ratio

152.7 %

33.0 %

31.1 %

33.3 %

33.1 %

29.2 %

24.8 %

Asset utilisation

Capital employed turnover

1.2

1.2

1.2

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.7

Operating assets turnover

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.8

Plant turnover

4.6

4.5

4.6

2.9

3.1

3.2

3.6

Inventory turnover (sales/inventory)

5.9

5.7

5.2

4.8

5.2

5.2

5.2

Returns

ROCE

17.6 %

22.5 %

22.9 %

26.0 %

18.9 %

15.8 %

17.1 %

ROE

13.2 %

15.9 %

15.5 %

18.4 %

15.0 %

15.3 %

16.0 %

Other

Interest paid / avg. debt

73.9 %

1809.9 %

5819.5 %

33.7 %

29.7 %

17.0 %

17.0 %

No. employees (average)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of shares

20.5

20.5

20.6

20.6

20.7

20.7

20.7

DPS

1.2

0.4

0.3

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

EPS reported

0.79

1.07

1.11

1.67

1.51

1.71

2.02

Valuation ratios

P/BV

6.9

6.1

5.8

4.5

4.1

3.7

3.3

EV/sales

1.1

3.1

4.2

10.1

3.6

3.4

3.0

EV/EBITDA

5.5

13.0

16.7

32.0

13.1

12.5

10.8

EV/EBITA

7.6

17.5

22.2

38.5

15.9

15.4

13.1

EV/EBIT

7.6

17.5

22.2

38.5

15.9

15.4

13.1

EV/FCF

11.7

16.9

26.8

364.9

-244.3

91.0

55.6

Adjusted FCF yield

9.8 %

4.2 %

3.3 %

2.0 %

4.4 %

4.8 %

5.7 %

Dividend yield

2.9 %

0.9 %

0.8 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.2 %

1.2 %

Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

5

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
