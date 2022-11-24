Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

One-stop-shop solution provider to the radiopharma market

We hosted a RS with Mr Hasselmann, an Executive Board Member of EUZ, which further strengthened our conviction in the company's long-term growth opportunities. In addition to a strongly cash flow generative isotope technology business with broadly diversified exposure to various quality control, safety and industrial applications, EUZ is transforming into a unique one-stop-shopsolution provider to the radiopharma market. In fact, the medical division already accounts for c. 50% of total sales.

EUZ's offering uniquely covers the most important verticals of the market, including CMO services, hot cells engineering and medical isotopes. This ensures a highly "sticky" business model with strong customer captivity. As such, EUZ is able to win early-stagepharma customers by offering fully outsourced or rent-for-feeCMO services and "lock in" future commercial scale revenues with CMO services and medical isotopes. While Ga-68already accounts for € 35-40m(eHAIB) of margin-richsales, other medical isotopes, including Y-90, Lu-177and Ac-225are yet to gain more traction.

Y-90 sales could more than double from currently >€ 10m , as SIRTEX continues to roll out its Y-90-based liver cancer therapy in China over the coming years.

sales could more than double from currently >€ 10m In Lu-177, despite not being the first-mover, EUZ is seen to become an important supplier thanks to its greater control over the supply chains - with internalized access to enriched Yt-176 - ensuring unmatched level of supply reliability and potential cost advantage . From early January, EUZ should be in position to supply pharma companies with GMP quality Lu-177 upon the submission of the FDA Drug Master File (DMF).

Lu-177, despite not being the first-mover, EUZ is seen to become an important supplier unmatched level of supply reliability and potential cost advantage In Ac-225, EUZ is among the front-runners benefiting from readily available raw material in the form of precursor isotope Ra-226. Although on a large commercial scale Ac-225 is not likely to pay a major role before 2028E, early inroads are already being made by offering clinical supply with first GMP quality batches expected in early 2024 . Given the high therapeutic potential of Ac-225, the first-mover status should further benefit EUZ's positioning as a reliable partner.

Expect positive short-termnewsflow on the back of a likely FY guidance upgrade, Lu- 177 DMF submission, Phase 3 PentixaFor (Ga-68 diagnostic) trial launch and additional customer wins for hot cells, CMO services and isotope supplies. BUY with an unchanged PT of € 120 based on DCF.

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E 2024E Sales 168.7 178.5 176.1 180.4 224.5 238.5 263.5 Sales growth 22 % 6 % -1 % 2 % 24 % 6 % 10 % EBITDA 32.0 43.1 44.8 57.0 60.9 63.8 73.7 EBIT 23.4 32.1 33.7 47.4 50.2 51.9 60.9 Net income 16.1 22.0 22.9 34.4 31.3 35.5 41.8 Net debt -54.1 -78.9 -88.6 -86.6 -71.8 -70.2 -74.2 Net gearing -44.1 % -57.1 % -59.9 % -46.2 % -34.6 % -30.4 % -28.4 % Net Debt/EBITDA 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EPS pro forma 3.12 1.06 1.04 1.67 1.51 1.71 2.02 CPS 0.64 1.46 1.28 1.20 1.09 1.55 1.68 DPS 1.20 0.35 0.35 0.56 0.50 0.50 0.50 Dividend yield 2.9 % 0.9 % 0.8 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Gross profit margin 44.1 % 48.8 % 49.1 % 50.5 % 50.8 % 51.2 % 52.2 % EBITDA margin 18.9 % 24.2 % 25.4 % 31.6 % 27.1 % 26.8 % 28.0 % EBIT margin 13.9 % 18.0 % 19.1 % 26.3 % 22.4 % 21.7 % 23.1 % ROCE 17.6 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 26.0 % 18.9 % 15.8 % 17.1 % EV/sales 1.1 3.1 4.2 10.1 3.6 3.4 3.0 EV/EBITDA 5.5 13.0 16.7 32.0 13.1 12.5 10.8 EV/EBIT 7.6 17.5 22.2 38.5 15.9 15.4 13.1 PER 10.5 25.5 34.9 52.7 25.0 24.1 20.5 Adjusted FCF yield 9.8 % 4.2 % 3.3 % 2.0 % 4.4 % 4.8 % 5.7 %

