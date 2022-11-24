Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Germany - High-tech Engineering
Buy (old: Buy)
24-November-22
Price target: EUR 120.00 (old: EUR 120.00)
Alexander Galitsa
Analyst
Price:
EUR 52.65
Next result:
Q4 30.03.23
Bloomberg:
EUZ GR
Market cap:
EUR 856.4 m
alexander.galitsa@ha-ib.de
Tel.: +49 40 414 3885 83
Reuters:
EUZG.DE
Enterprise Value:
EUR 797.6 m
One-stop-shop solution provider to the radiopharma market
We hosted a RS with Mr Hasselmann, an Executive Board Member of EUZ, which further strengthened our conviction in the company's long-term growth opportunities. In addition to a strongly cash flow generative isotope technology business with broadly diversified exposure to various quality control, safety and industrial applications, EUZ is transforming into a uniqueone-stop-shopsolution provider to the radiopharma market. In fact, the medical division already accounts for c. 50% of total sales.
EUZ's offering uniquely covers the most important verticals of the market, including CMO services, hot cells engineering and medical isotopes. This ensures a highly "sticky" business model with strong customer captivity. As such, EUZ is able to winearly-stagepharma customers by offering fully outsourced orrent-for-feeCMO services and "lock in" future commercial scale revenues with CMO services and medical isotopes. WhileGa-68already accounts for €35-40m(eHAIB) ofmargin-richsales, other medical isotopes, includingY-90,Lu-177andAc-225are yet to gain more traction.
Y-90sales could more than double from currently >€ 10m, as SIRTEX continues to roll out itsY-90-basedliver cancer therapy in China over the coming years.
In Lu-177, despite not being the first-mover, EUZ is seen to become an important supplier thanks to its greater control over the supply chains - with internalized access to enrichedYt-176- ensuring unmatched level of supply reliability and potential cost advantage. From early January, EUZ should be in position to supply pharma companies with GMP qualityLu-177upon the submission of the FDA Drug Master File (DMF).
In Ac-225, EUZ is among the front-runnersbenefiting from readily available raw material in the form of precursor isotopeRa-226.Although on a large commercial scaleAc-225is not likely to pay a major role before 2028E, early inroads are already being made by offering clinical supply with first GMP quality batches expected in early 2024. Given the high therapeutic potential ofAc-225,thefirst-moverstatus should further benefit EUZ's positioning as a reliable partner.
Expect positiveshort-termnewsflow on the back of a likely FY guidance upgrade, Lu- 177 DMF submission, Phase 3 PentixaFor (Ga-68 diagnostic) trial launch and additional customer wins for hot cells, CMO services and isotope supplies. BUY with an unchanged PT of € 120 based on DCF.
Y/E 31.12 (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Sales
168.7
178.5
176.1
180.4
224.5
238.5
263.5
Sales growth
22 %
6 %
-1 %
2 %
24 %
6 %
10 %
EBITDA
32.0
43.1
44.8
57.0
60.9
63.8
73.7
EBIT
23.4
32.1
33.7
47.4
50.2
51.9
60.9
Net income
16.1
22.0
22.9
34.4
31.3
35.5
41.8
Net debt
-54.1
-78.9
-88.6
-86.6
-71.8
-70.2
-74.2
Net gearing
-44.1 %
-57.1 % -59.9 %
-46.2 % -34.6 %
-30.4 % -28.4 %
Net Debt/EBITDA
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EPS pro forma
3.12
1.06
1.04
1.67
1.51
1.71
2.02
CPS
0.64
1.46
1.28
1.20
1.09
1.55
1.68
DPS
1.20
0.35
0.35
0.56
0.50
0.50
0.50
Dividend yield
2.9 %
0.9 %
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
Gross profit margin
44.1 %
48.8 %
49.1 %
50.5 %
50.8 %
51.2 %
52.2 %
EBITDA margin
18.9 %
24.2 %
25.4 %
31.6 %
27.1 %
26.8 %
28.0 %
EBIT margin
13.9 %
18.0 %
19.1 %
26.3 %
22.4 %
21.7 %
23.1 %
ROCE
17.6 %
22.5 %
22.9 %
26.0 %
18.9 %
15.8 %
17.1 %
EV/sales
1.1
3.1
4.2
10.1
3.6
3.4
3.0
EV/EBITDA
5.5
13.0
16.7
32.0
13.1
12.5
10.8
EV/EBIT
7.6
17.5
22.2
38.5
15.9
15.4
13.1
PER
10.5
25.5
34.9
52.7
25.0
24.1
20.5
Adjusted FCF yield
9.8 %
4.2 %
3.3 %
2.0 %
4.4 %
4.8 %
5.7 %
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Close price as of: 23.11.2022
Source: Company data, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking
High/low 52 weeks:
101.30 / 30.66
Price/Book Ratio:
5.1
Relative performance (SDAX):
3 months
22.2 %
6 months
26.1 %
12 months
-23.7 %
Changes in estimates
Sales
EBIT
EPS
2022
old:
224.5
50.2
1.51
∆
-
-
-
2023
old:
238.5
51.9
1.71
∆
-
-
-
2024
old:
263.5
60.9
2.02
∆
-
-
-
Key share data:
Number of shares: (in m pcs)
20.7
Authorised capital: (in € m)
0.6
Book value per share: (in €)
10.0
Ø trading volume: (12 months)
20,453
Major shareholders:
Free float
67.8 %
Founders
32.2 %
Eckert & Ziegler AG
0.1 %
Company description:
A full-service provider for
radiopharmaceuticals and isotope technology for industrial applications
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Financials
Profit and loss (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Sales
168.7
178.5
176.1
180.4
224.5
238.5
263.5
Sales growth
21.7 %
5.8 %
-1.3 %
2.4 %
24.4 %
6.2 %
10.5 %
Cost of sales
94.4
91.5
89.6
89.4
110.4
116.3
126.0
Gross profit
74.3
87.0
86.5
91.1
114.1
122.2
137.5
Sales and marketing
23.3
22.9
21.7
22.6
27.1
28.7
30.1
General and administration
26.9
27.6
28.1
31.5
34.8
36.8
38.5
Research and development
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other operating income
3.5
2.8
5.8
17.7
6.6
2.6
-0.4
Other operating expenses
4.5
7.1
7.2
7.3
8.6
7.4
7.6
Unusual or infrequent items
0.2
-0.2
-1.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBITDA
32.0
43.1
44.8
57.0
60.9
63.8
73.7
Depreciation
8.6
11.1
11.1
9.6
10.7
12.0
12.8
EBITA
23.4
32.1
33.7
47.4
50.2
51.9
60.9
Amortisation of goodwill
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Amortisation of intangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Impairment charges
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBIT (inc revaluation net)
23.4
32.1
33.7
47.4
50.2
51.9
60.9
Interest income
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Interest expenses
0.7
1.1
1.2
1.2
2.1
1.2
1.2
Other financial result
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial result
-0.5
-0.8
-0.9
-1.1
-2.1
-1.2
-1.2
Recurring pretax income from continuing operations
22.9
31.2
32.7
46.4
48.1
50.7
59.7
Extraordinary income/loss
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Earnings before taxes
22.9
31.2
32.7
46.4
48.1
50.7
59.7
Taxes
6.0
8.8
9.6
11.7
16.8
15.2
17.9
Net income from continuing operations
16.9
22.5
23.1
34.7
31.3
35.5
41.8
Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net income
16.9
22.5
23.1
34.7
31.3
35.5
41.8
Minority interest
0.8
0.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net profit (reported)
16.1
22.0
22.9
34.4
31.3
35.5
41.8
Average number of shares
20.5
20.5
20.6
20.6
20.7
20.7
20.7
EPS reported
0.79
1.07
1.11
1.67
1.51
1.71
2.02
Profit and loss (common size)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Sales
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Cost of sales
55.9 %
51.2 %
50.9 %
49.5 %
49.2 %
48.8 %
47.8 %
Gross profit
44.1 %
48.8 %
49.1 %
50.5 %
50.8 %
51.2 %
52.2 %
Sales and marketing
13.8 %
12.8 %
12.3 %
12.5 %
12.1 %
12.0 %
11.4 %
General and administration
15.9 %
15.4 %
15.9 %
17.4 %
15.5 %
15.4 %
14.6 %
Research and development
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Other operating income
2.1 %
1.6 %
3.3 %
9.8 %
2.9 %
1.1 %
neg.
Other operating expenses
2.6 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
4.0 %
3.8 %
3.1 %
2.9 %
Unusual or infrequent items
0.1 %
neg.
neg.
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
EBITDA
18.9 %
24.2 %
25.4 %
31.6 %
27.1 %
26.8 %
28.0 %
Depreciation
5.1 %
6.2 %
6.3 %
5.3 %
4.7 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
EBITA
13.9 %
18.0 %
19.1 %
26.3 %
22.4 %
21.7 %
23.1 %
Amortisation of goodwill
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Amortisation of intangible assets
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Impairment charges
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
EBIT (inc revaluation net)
13.9 %
18.0 %
19.1 %
26.3 %
22.4 %
21.7 %
23.1 %
Interest income
0.1 %
0.2 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Interest expenses
0.4 %
0.6 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
0.9 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
Other financial result
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Financial result
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
Recurring pretax income from continuing operations
13.6 %
17.5 %
18.6 %
25.7 %
21.4 %
21.2 %
22.7 %
Extraordinary income/loss
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Earnings before taxes
13.6 %
17.5 %
18.6 %
25.7 %
21.4 %
21.2 %
22.7 %
Tax rate
26.2 %
28.1 %
29.4 %
25.3 %
35.0 %
30.0 %
30.0 %
Net income from continuing operations
10.0 %
12.6 %
13.1 %
19.2 %
13.9 %
14.9 %
15.9 %
Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Net income
10.0 %
12.6 %
13.1 %
19.2 %
13.9 %
14.9 %
15.9 %
Minority interest
0.4 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Net profit (reported)
9.6 %
12.3 %
13.0 %
19.1 %
13.9 %
14.9 %
15.9 %
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Balance sheet (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Intangible assets
52.5
51.9
41.4
61.4
76.1
96.1
116.1
Property, plant and equipment
36.9
40.0
38.0
61.9
71.9
74.0
73.1
Financial assets
3.5
5.2
8.0
16.4
16.4
16.4
16.4
FIXED ASSETS
93.0
97.1
87.4
139.7
164.4
186.5
205.6
Inventories
28.8
31.2
33.6
37.4
43.2
45.9
50.7
Accounts receivable
28.3
29.5
28.2
31.9
36.9
39.2
43.3
Other current assets
14.9
26.6
42.3
34.0
34.0
34.0
34.0
Liquid assets
54.2
78.9
88.6
93.7
78.9
77.3
81.3
Deferred taxes
9.9
10.9
11.9
11.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
CURRENT ASSETS
136.1
177.1
204.6
208.1
193.0
196.4
209.3
TOTAL ASSETS
229.1
274.2
292.0
347.7
357.4
382.9
414.9
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
122.6
138.2
147.8
187.4
207.7
231.1
260.7
MINORITY INTEREST
1.2
1.2
1.1
5.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Long-term debt
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
11.4
13.5
14.4
13.0
13.0
13.0
13.0
Other provisions
55.1
66.4
70.5
92.5
88.1
89.8
91.6
Non-current liabilities
66.5
79.9
84.9
105.5
101.1
102.9
104.7
short-term liabilities to banks
0.0
0.0
0.0
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Accounts payable
6.5
4.5
5.0
5.6
6.7
7.0
7.6
Advance payments received on orders
4.1
12.0
8.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)
17.4
35.6
42.3
23.1
23.1
23.1
23.1
Deferred taxes
7.1
2.8
2.2
2.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred income
3.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Current liabilities
38.8
54.9
58.2
49.7
48.5
48.9
49.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
229.1
274.2
292.0
347.7
357.4
382.9
414.9
Balance sheet (common size)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Intangible assets
22.9 %
18.9 %
14.2 %
17.7 %
21.3 %
25.1 %
28.0 %
Property, plant and equipment
16.1 %
14.6 %
13.0 %
17.8 %
20.1 %
19.3 %
17.6 %
Financial assets
1.5 %
1.9 %
2.7 %
4.7 %
4.6 %
4.3 %
3.9 %
FIXED ASSETS
40.6 %
35.4 %
29.9 %
40.2 %
46.0 %
48.7 %
49.6 %
Inventories
12.6 %
11.4 %
11.5 %
10.7 %
12.1 %
12.0 %
12.2 %
Accounts receivable
12.4 %
10.8 %
9.7 %
9.2 %
10.3 %
10.2 %
10.4 %
Other current assets
6.5 %
9.7 %
14.5 %
9.8 %
9.5 %
8.9 %
8.2 %
Liquid assets
23.7 %
28.8 %
30.3 %
26.9 %
22.1 %
20.2 %
19.6 %
Deferred taxes
4.3 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
3.2 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
CURRENT ASSETS
59.4 %
64.6 %
70.1 %
59.8 %
54.0 %
51.3 %
50.4 %
TOTAL ASSETS
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
53.5 %
50.4 %
50.6 %
53.9 %
58.1 %
60.4 %
62.8 %
MINORITY INTEREST
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.4 %
1.5 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Long-term debt
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
5.0 %
4.9 %
4.9 %
3.8 %
3.6 %
3.4 %
3.1 %
Other provisions
24.0 %
24.2 %
24.1 %
26.6 %
24.6 %
23.5 %
22.1 %
Non-current liabilities
29.0 %
29.1 %
29.1 %
30.4 %
28.3 %
26.9 %
25.2 %
short-term liabilities to banks
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
2.0 %
2.0 %
1.8 %
1.7 %
Accounts payable
2.8 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.6 %
1.9 %
1.8 %
1.8 %
Advance payments received on orders
1.8 %
4.4 %
3.0 %
3.3 %
3.3 %
3.0 %
2.8 %
Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)
7.6 %
13.0 %
14.5 %
6.7 %
6.5 %
6.0 %
5.6 %
Deferred taxes
3.1 %
1.0 %
0.8 %
0.6 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Deferred income
1.6 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Current liabilities
16.9 %
20.0 %
19.9 %
14.3 %
13.6 %
12.8 %
11.9 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Cash flow statement (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Net profit/loss
16.9
22.5
23.1
34.7
31.3
35.5
41.8
Depreciation of fixed assets (incl. leases)
8.6
11.1
11.1
9.6
10.7
12.0
12.8
Amortisation of goodwill
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Amortisation of intangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Others
2.8
10.6
4.3
-1.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from operations before changes in w/c
28.2
44.1
38.5
43.1
41.9
47.4
54.6
Increase/decrease in inventory
0.7
-2.2
-2.4
-6.0
-5.8
-2.7
-4.8
Increase/decrease in accounts receivable
-4.0
-1.2
0.1
-3.9
-5.0
-2.3
-4.1
Increase/decrease in accounts payable
2.0
-0.4
0.5
0.6
1.1
0.4
0.6
Increase/decrease in other working capital positions
-5.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Increase/decrease in working capital
-7.0
-3.7
-1.7
-9.3
-9.8
-4.6
-8.3
Cash flow from operating activities
21.2
40.4
36.8
33.9
32.2
42.8
46.3
CAPEX
6.1
7.3
8.9
28.9
35.4
34.0
32.0
Payments for acquisitions
2.1
0.9
0.0
8.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial investments
0.0
0.0
5.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income from asset disposals
-2.5
2.5
0.9
13.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from investing activities
-10.7
-5.7
-13.3
-23.6
-35.4
-34.0
-32.0
Cash flow before financing
10.5
34.7
23.4
10.3
-3.3
8.8
14.3
Increase/decrease in debt position
-1.7
-2.7
-3.0
7.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Purchase of own shares
8.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital measures
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Dividends paid
4.1
6.2
8.8
9.3
11.5
10.3
10.3
Others
-0.2
-1.7
-1.2
-3.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
0.6
0.5
-1.9
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from financing activities
-14.6
-10.5
-13.0
-6.1
-11.5
-10.3
-10.3
Increase/decrease in liquid assets
-3.5
24.7
8.6
6.2
-14.7
-1.6
3.9
Liquid assets at end of period
54.2
78.9
87.4
93.6
78.9
77.3
81.3
Regional split (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
Domestic
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
yoy change
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Rest of Europe
96.8
110.4
125.9
143.5
163.6
186.5
212.6
yoy change
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
NAFTA
60.9
70.1
80.6
92.7
106.6
122.5
140.9
yoy change
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
Asia Pacific
17.9
20.2
22.9
25.8
29.2
33.0
37.3
yoy change
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
Rest of world
-7.0
-22.2
-53.1
-81.5
-74.8
-103.5
-127.3
yoy change
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
TTL
168.7
178.5
176.1
180.4
224.5
238.5
263.5
yoy change
21.7 %
5.8 %
-1.3 %
2.4 %
24.4 %
6.2 %
10.5 %
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Key ratios (EUR m)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022E
2023E
2024E
P&L growth analysis
Sales growth
21.7 %
5.8 %
-1.3 %
2.4 %
24.4 %
6.2 %
10.5 %
EBITDA growth
20.1 %
35.0 %
3.8 %
27.4 %
6.7 %
4.9 %
15.5 %
EBIT growth
30.1 %
37.1 %
5.1 %
40.8 %
5.8 %
3.3 %
17.4 %
EPS growth
9.7 %
36.5 %
3.6 %
50.5 %
-9.7 %
13.5 %
17.8 %
Efficiency
Total operating costs / sales
30.3 %
30.7 %
29.1 %
24.2 %
28.5 %
29.5 %
29.1 %
Sales per employee
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
EBITDA per employee
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Balance sheet analysis
Avg. working capital / sales
25.8 %
25.4 %
26.2 %
27.8 %
25.3 %
26.9 %
26.8 %
Inventory turnover (sales/inventory)
5.9
5.7
5.2
4.8
5.2
5.2
5.2
Trade debtors in days of sales
61.2
60.3
58.4
64.5
60.0
60.0
60.0
A/P turnover [(A/P*365)/sales]
25.1
17.9
20.4
22.8
22.0
22.0
22.0
Cash conversion cycle (days)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Cash flow analysis
Free cash flow
15.1
33.2
27.9
5.0
-3.3
8.8
14.3
Free cash flow/sales
8.9 %
18.6 %
15.8 %
2.8 %
-1.5 %
3.7 %
5.4 %
FCF / net profit
93.5 %
150.7 %
121.8 %
14.5 %
neg.
24.8 %
34.2 %
Capex / depn
71.4 %
65.5 %
128.8 %
300.7 %
332.3 %
284.4 %
249.4 %
Capex / maintenance capex
75.2 %
68.9 %
84.6 %
316.6 %
216.0 %
130.1 %
103.9 %
Capex / sales
3.6 %
4.1 %
8.1 %
16.0 %
15.8 %
14.3 %
12.1 %
Security
Net debt
-54.1
-78.9
-88.6
-86.6
-71.8
-70.2
-74.2
Net Debt/EBITDA
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net debt / equity
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
Interest cover
34.8
29.3
28.2
39.7
23.9
43.2
50.8
Dividend payout ratio
152.7 %
33.0 %
31.1 %
33.3 %
33.1 %
29.2 %
24.8 %
Asset utilisation
Capital employed turnover
1.2
1.2
1.2
0.8
0.7
0.7
0.7
Operating assets turnover
2.0
2.1
2.0
1.6
1.7
1.7
1.8
Plant turnover
4.6
4.5
4.6
2.9
3.1
3.2
3.6
Inventory turnover (sales/inventory)
5.9
5.7
5.2
4.8
5.2
5.2
5.2
Returns
ROCE
17.6 %
22.5 %
22.9 %
26.0 %
18.9 %
15.8 %
17.1 %
ROE
13.2 %
15.9 %
15.5 %
18.4 %
15.0 %
15.3 %
16.0 %
Other
Interest paid / avg. debt
73.9 %
1809.9 %
5819.5 %
33.7 %
29.7 %
17.0 %
17.0 %
No. employees (average)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of shares
20.5
20.5
20.6
20.6
20.7
20.7
20.7
DPS
1.2
0.4
0.3
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.5
EPS reported
0.79
1.07
1.11
1.67
1.51
1.71
2.02
Valuation ratios
P/BV
6.9
6.1
5.8
4.5
4.1
3.7
3.3
EV/sales
1.1
3.1
4.2
10.1
3.6
3.4
3.0
EV/EBITDA
5.5
13.0
16.7
32.0
13.1
12.5
10.8
EV/EBITA
7.6
17.5
22.2
38.5
15.9
15.4
13.1
EV/EBIT
7.6
17.5
22.2
38.5
15.9
15.4
13.1
EV/FCF
11.7
16.9
26.8
364.9
-244.3
91.0
55.6
Adjusted FCF yield
9.8 %
4.2 %
3.3 %
2.0 %
4.4 %
4.8 %
5.7 %
Dividend yield
2.9 %
0.9 %
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
