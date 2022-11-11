Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:53 2022-11-11 pm EST
49.38 EUR   +3.35%
11/09ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/09Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
11/09Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik : Presentation Q3/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Presentation Annual General Meeting

11/11/2022 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Herzlich Willkommen zur

Hauptversammlung der Eckert & Ziegler AG

am 1. Juni 2022

BERICHT DES VORSTANDS

Dr. Andreas Eckert

Vorstandsvorsitzender

2

Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding

Noch immer DER globale Spezialist für Isotopenanwendungen

ISOTOPE

PRODUCTS

Industry

Radiation

Sources

Services

Trade

Disposal

MEDICAL

Medicine

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Lab Devices

Engineering

HOLDING

Group Items/

Pipeline

Pentixa

Myelo

Special projects

Wachs-

tums- motor

180 Mio. EUR Umsatz in GJ 2021

3

35 Mio. EUR Jahresüberschuss

940 Mitarbeiter (Köpfe)

19 Standorte weltweit

GJ 2021

(Mio. EUR)

seit 3. Januar 2022

Tecnonuclear

4 Buenos Aires

Umsatz 180,4

34,5

JÜ/Umsatz = 19%

3%

11%

39%

47%

America

Europe

Asia

Middle East & Africa

Seit 5 Jahren steigende

Gewinne + Dividenden

Dividende in Euro/ Aktie

teilungsadjustiert

Jahresüberschuss in Mio. EUR

x 2,5

x 2,4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2022 31,3 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net cash 2022 71,8 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 992 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,78 €
Average target price 120,00 €
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG-49.22%1 009
MERCK KGAA-21.61%78 643
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-0.16%11 851
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-27.92%4 694
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-32.20%3 811
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-36.89%2 912