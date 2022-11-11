Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Presentation Annual General Meeting

Herzlich Willkommen zur
Hauptversammlung der Eckert & Ziegler AG
am 1. Juni 2022
BERICHT DES VORSTANDS
Dr. Andreas Eckert
Vorstandsvorsitzender
Slides only for illustration - the spoken word shall be binding
Noch immer DER globale Spezialist für Isotopenanwendungen
ISOTOPE
PRODUCTS
Industry
Radiation
Sources
Services
Trade
Disposal
MEDICAL
Medicine
Medical Devices
Pharmaceuticals
Lab Devices
Engineering
HOLDING
Group Items/
Pipeline
Pentixa
Myelo
Special projects
Wachs-
tums- motor
180 Mio. EUR Umsatz in GJ 2021
35 Mio. EUR Jahresüberschuss
940 Mitarbeiter (Köpfe)
19 Standorte weltweit
GJ 2021
(Mio. EUR)
seit 3. Januar 2022
Tecnonuclear
4 Buenos Aires
Umsatz 180,4
JÜ34,5
JÜ/Umsatz = 19%
3%
11%
39%
47%
America
Europe
Asia
Middle East & Africa
Seit 5 Jahren steigende
Gewinne + Dividenden
Dividende in Euro/ Aktie
teilungsadjustiert
Jahresüberschuss in Mio. EUR
x 2,5
x 2,4
