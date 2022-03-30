Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Remuneration Report of the Executive Board 2022

REMUNERATION REPORT

Main features of the remuneration system

is remuneration report shows the remuneration system previously used. As of 2022 a new remuneration system has been introduced and implemented in the Executive Board contracts. e existing contracts are protected under § 26 j of the Introductory Act to the Stock Corporation Act (EGAktG).

e Executive Board remuneration system is designed to provide an incentive for the long-term successful development of the Company. A key aspect of the remuneration system is that, in addition to ﬁxed com-pensation components, variable compensation components with a multi-year assessment basis are also agreed, so that the members of the Executive Board participate appropriately in both positive and negative developments.

e area of responsibility and the individual performance of the respective members of the Executive Board are of particular importance when it comes to determining total remuneration and the split between various remuneration components. Furthermore, the ﬁnancial position, success and future outlook of the company are also included in this evaluation. Ultimately, remuneration should also be attractive and appropriate compared with the customary remuneration at competitors and within the context of the remuneration structure at Eckert & Ziegler, with regard to both the upper management level and the total workforce.

e Supervisory Board determines the total remuneration of the individual members of the Executive Board as well as the remuneration structure for a period of several years and performs regular reviews. e aim is a remuneration structure that is geared towards sustainable company development. In accordance with the German Act on the Appropriateness of Management Board Remuneration (VorstAG), the contracts with members of the Executive Board were amended with eﬀect from the 2011 ﬁnancial year, establishing a multi-year assessment basis for calculating variable remuneration components and limits. Moreover, an option was introduced to limit Executive Board remuneration to a reasonable amount if and for as long as the economic situation of the company deteriorates. Fixed remuneration components are paid monthly as salary on a pro-rata basis. e members of the Executive Board also receive additional beneﬁts in kind, which essentially consist of use of a company car, a telephone and insurance premiums. As a rule, these are equally available to all members of the Executive Board. e extent of fringe beneﬁts, however, may vary depending on the individual member's situation. As part of the overall remuneration of the members of the Executive Board, these beneﬁts are subject to taxes.

Proﬁt-sharing bonuses are variable remuneration components and are usually measured on a multi-year basis. is is based on a percentage of cumulative EBIT or net proﬁt generated in the direct area of respon-sibility, observed over a deﬁned period of multiple years. Partial payments are made annually aﬅer approval of the annual ﬁnancial statements; ﬁnal settlement is made at the end of the deﬁned period. It is also possible to agree on variable remuneration elements that are based only on an annual evaluation of successes and thus either on the achievement of speciﬁc targets or on a percentage share of annual proﬁt. e variable com-ponents are subject to upper limits in terms of amount. In ﬁscal year 2021, no use was made of the option to reclaim variable compensation components.

No severance payments have been agreed on in the event of premature or regular termination of a member's term on the Executive Board. However, post-contractual non-competition clauses were agreed for Dr. Has-selmann and Dr. Helmke, according to which 50% of their average monthly compensation over the last year is to be paid over a period of one year aﬅer termination of the employment relationship as compensation for the prohibition of employment in the industry.

e members of the Supervisory Board receive a ﬁxed annual remuneration of €18,000. e Chairman receives a ﬁxed annual remuneration of € 36,000 and the Deputy Chairman, € 24,000. Since July 1st, 2021, the members of the remuneration committee received an additional ﬁxed annual remuneration of €5,000. An audit committee was established eﬀective June 2nd, 2021. e Chairman of the audit committee receives additional ﬁxed annual remuneration of €16,000 for his activities, while the other members each receive a ﬁxed amount of € 8,000 for their committee activities.

If membership of the Supervisory Board or its committees does not last a complete ﬁscal year, the respective member shall receive the remuneration on a pro rata temporis basis.

In addition to ﬁxed annual remuneration, members of the Supervisory Board receive € 1,000 for each meet-ing they attend. e remuneration of the Supervisory Board is always paid in the following year.

e following table shows the compensation granted and owed to each current or former member of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board by the Company and by the companies of the same Group. Remu-neration is granted if it actually accrues to the board member and is therefore transferred to his or her assets. Remuneration is owed if the Company has a legal obligation to the board member that is due but not yet ful-ﬁlled. If such compensation is not yet due, it is a promised compensation.

Total remuneration of the Executive Board

e following table shows the total remuneration and the remuneration components of the Executive Board members:

Information on the Total Remuneration and Remuneration Components

Name of the Member, Position

Fixed Remuneration Components in €

Variable Remuneration Components in €

TotalBase Salary

Other Ancillary beneﬁtsShort-term (≤ 1 Y.)

Long-

Pension Remunera-term Expense

(> 1 Y.)in €

tion in €

Relative Share of Variable Remuneration in Total Remuneration in %Relative Share of Fixed Remuneration in Total Remuneration in %

Dr. Eckert Ziegler, Chairman of the Executive Board

300,000

40,752

3,263,518

3,604,270

90.55 9.45

Dr. Harald Hassel-mann, Executive Board Member

216,360

42,195

250,000

508,555

49.16 50.84

Dr. Lutz Helmke, Executive Board Member

210,000

42,395

200,000 1.800

454,195

44.03 55.57

Under the terms of his contract, the Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Andreas Eckert, was granted share-based remuneration in addition to the agreed ﬁxed salary, which was earned over several years and accrued to him in 2021. is share-based remuneration amounts to € 2,763,518 and is included in Dr. Eckert's long-term variable remuneration.

Dr. Helmke has concluded a company pension contract with Allianz Lebensversicherungs AG via the group contract of Eckert & Ziegler AG, using the implementation method of a direct insurance policy with deferred compensation. e payments made to the insurance company by Dr. Helmke (monthly deferred compensa-tion amounting to € 370) are included in his basic salary. Eckert & Ziegler AG subsidizes this insurance pre-mium with a monthly payment of € 150 (€ 1,800 per year).

Dr. Edgar Löﬄer is a former member of the Executive Board. Following his retirement in 2016, he receives monthly pension payments from a provident fund. In ﬁscal year 2021, his pension beneﬁts amounted to € 55,017.86. As the claim to beneﬁts from the company pension scheme in the implementation mode of a prov-ident fund is directed against the employer, Dr. Löﬄer's pension payments are ﬁrst transferred to Eckert & Ziegler AG and then paid to Dr. Löﬄer aﬅer deduction of income tax.

e long-term development of the Company is ensured by structuring the variable compensation in the form of participation in Group EBIT for the Chairman of the Executive Board and in Group net income excluding the contribution of the segment for which the respective Executive Board member is responsible, as well as in net income of the segment for which the respective Executive Board member is responsible for the other Executive Board members.

In agreement with the Supervisory Board, Dr. Hasselmann and Dr. Helmke receive their remuneration for their Executive Board activities from the subsidiaries Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH and Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH respectively. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH and Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH are third parties within the meaning of Section 162 (2) No. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). e compensation granted to Dr. Hasselmann and Dr. Helmke by third parties can be seen in the above table. e compensation promised to Dr. Hasselmann and Dr. Helmke by third parties amounts to €250,000 and € 300,000 and includes the advance payment for the long-term variable compensation for ﬁscal year 2021.

Due to the good economic situation of the company, the Supervisory Board saw no need to reduce the remu-neration of the Executive Board.

e following table contains information on the applied performance criteria. In the legacy contracts, no target values had yet been set for the performance criteria used to measure variable remuneration; only max-imum amounts for the variable remuneration components were agreed. In 2021, the variable remuneration achieved in 2020 was paid out. As the variable remuneration measured in 2020 was higher than the maxi-mum possible down payment, the maximum remuneration was paid to the Executive Board members in each case.

Starting 2022, the performance criteria will be adjusted in connection with the new Executive Board con-tracts. e target achievement values in the following table (maximum amount) will be paid out in 2022.

Name of the Member, Position

Dr. Andreas Eckert Chairman of the Executive Board

Dr. Harald Hasselmann Member of the Executive Board

Dr. Lutz Helmke Member of the Executive Board

Information on the applied Performance Criteria

Description of the Performance CriteriaRelative Weighting of the Perfor-mance CriteriaSince 2011, the long-term variable remuneration consists of a per- 100% centage share in the Group's EBIT accumulated over a ﬁve-year period (subsequently three-year periods) amounting to 1.67%. An annual installment is paid on the long-term variable compensa-tion. The long-term variable remuneration is limited to a total of €2.5 million (for 5 years) and €1.5 million (for 3 years). The annual progress payment may not exceed € 500 thousand. The new three-year period started in ﬁscal 2019 and ends in 2021. The Group's EBIT for ﬁscal year 2021 amounts to € 47.45 million.

The long-term variable remuneration consists of two parts:

A) percentage participation in the average net income of the The-rapy segment, calculated for each of the last three ﬁnancial years at a rate of 2%. An annual installment payment is made on the long-term variable remuneration. The annual advance payment may not exceed €150 thousand. The new three-year period began in the 2020 ﬁnancial year. The average net income of the Therapy segment in ﬁscal year 2021 is €8.9 million.

B) percentage share in the average net income of the remaining segments (excluding the Therapy segment), calculated for each of the last three ﬁnancial years at a rate of 1%. An annual installment is paid on the long-term variable annual installment payment is made on the long-term variable compensation. The annual ins-tallment payment may not exceed €100 thousand. The new three-year period began in ﬁscal 2020. The average consolidated net in-come excluding the Therapy segment in the ﬁnancial year 2021 is €20.35 million.

The long-term variable remuneration consists of two parts:

A) percentage participation in the net income of the Radiophar-ma segment accumulated over a three-year period (2019-2021), amounting to 2%. An annual down payment is made on the long-term variable compensation. The annual down payment may not exceed €250 thousand. The net income for the Radiopharma seg-ment in ﬁscal year 2021 amounts to €13.96 million.

B) percentage participation in the net income of the remaining segments (excluding the Radiopharma segment) accumulated over a three-year period (2019-2021) in the amount of 0.5%. An annual advance payment is made on the long-term variable re-muneration. The annual advance payment may not exceed €50 thousand. The net income for the remaining segments in ﬁscal year 2021 amounts to € 20.57 million.

60%

40%

83.33%

16.67%

Target Information on the achievement Performance Targets value in € a) Minimum a) Measured Target a) Target Value Performance b) Correspon-ding Remu-neration

b) Correspon-ding Remu-neration

a) The mini-mum target along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not speci-ﬁed.

b) 500,000

a) The mini-mum target along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not speci-ﬁed.

b) 150,000

a) The mini-mum target along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not speci-ﬁed.

b) 100,000

a) The mini-mum target along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not speci-ﬁed.

b) 250,000

a) The mini-mum target along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not speci-ﬁed.

b) 50,000

b) Correspon-ding Remu-neration

a) Target value a) 792,415 along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not set

b) 500,000

b) 500,000

a) Target value a) 178,000

along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not set b) 150,000

b) 150,000

a) Target value a) 203,500

along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not set b) 100,000

b) 100,000

a) Target value a) 279,160

along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not set b) 250,000

b) 250,000

a) Target value a) 102,845

along with the corre-sponding remunera-tion was not set b) 50,000

b) 50,000