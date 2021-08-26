Log in
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler Starts Technetium-99 Delivery in Brazil

08/26/2021
Berlin, 26 August 2021. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), has started the delivery of Technetium-99 generators in Brazil. The subsidiary Eckert & Ziegler Brasil Comercial Ltda. had recently received a license from the Brazilian health authority ANVISA as the first and only private company to import and distribute technetium generators. Two leading hospitals in the greater Sao Paulo area are among the first customers, and further orders have already been placed.

Technetium generators are a core component for a nuclear medicine diagnostic procedure called SPECT, which is used to detect medical abnormalities. The generators need to be replaced regularly because the radioactive material in them has a short half-life. In Brazil, the SPECT market has a volume of about 100 million Euro per year. Eckert & Ziegler already supplies around 500 hospitals and clinics in this country with medical products and radioisotopes and now hopes to tap into the generator market. SPECT is often used to detect cardiac diseases, tumors, and metastases.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2021 26,9 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net cash 2021 96,9 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 96,4x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 2 620 M 3 079 M 3 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 67,0%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG181.67%3 079
JOHNSON & JOHNSON11.44%461 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.58%349 685
PFIZER, INC.35.64%271 252
NOVO NORDISK A/S54.44%238 409
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.63%238 222