Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler to Start Development of Radioisotope Production Facility in Jintan, PR China

02/12/2021 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler to Start Development of Radioisotope Production Facility in Jintan, PR China

12.02.2021 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 12 February 2021. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700), a global specialist for radioactive medical and industrial applications based in Berlin, Germany, has signed an investment agreement with the Administrative Committee of Jiangsu Jintan Economic Development Zone (PR China) for the acquisition and commercial development of 13.300 square meters of industrial-use land. Provided that Eckert & Ziegler successfully completes the public bidding process, the site will be wholly owned by a 100% subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler. Subject to governmental and regulatory approval in China, it will house various radiopharmaceutical and radioisotope production suites and Eckert & Ziegler's administrative headquarter for the greater China area. At a later stage, it will also serve as the operational basis for maintenance crews and Eckert & Ziegler's different technical divisions. Radiopharmaceutical infrastructure for third party lease-in may be available, too.

Construction on the premises is anticipated to start this year. The completion of the building and the operational readiness of the various suites will happen in stages. Total investment volume until 2027, including land, buildings, technical equipment, and intangible assets may add up to 50 million Euros. If the process develops as envisaged, the facility is supposed to handle and manufacture a broad range of radioactive pharmaceutical and industrial products in its final stage. Eckert & Ziegler will be able to fund the development of the site through its regular cash-flow.

"The health system in China has made tremendous advances during the last decades", explains Andreas Eckert, Founder and CEO of Eckert & Ziegler. "Innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer are more and more available now also to Chinese patients. As strategic supplier to many international oncology companies, Eckert & Ziegler needs to be present in China with its own broadly licensed radiation facility and a strong local team. The investment agreement executed with Jintan will bring us closer to this important objective".

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers services for radiopharmaceuticals at various locations, from early development to commercialization. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com


12.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167943

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1167943  12.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
02/11PRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler to Start Development of Radioisotope Production..
DJ
02/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler to Start Development of Radiois..
EQ
02/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Wins Again Award for Excellent ..
PU
02/09ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Declaration on the Corporate Governance C..
PU
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Constru..
PU
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/07PRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Construction from Dutch..
DJ
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Constru..
EQ
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
02/04ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2020 89,4 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,2x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 1 260 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,56x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 €
Last Close Price 61,20 €
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG36.49%1 528
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.52%437 160
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.18%301 648
NOVARTIS AG-2.26%207 193
PFIZER INC.-5.62%191 376
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.63%189 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ