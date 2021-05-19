Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser
05/19/2021 | 05:28am EDT
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Germany - High-tech Engineering
Buy (old: Buy)
19-May-21
Price target: EUR 120.50 (old: EUR 80.00)
Aliaksandr Halitsa
Analyst
Price:
EUR 73.20
Next result:
Q2 12.08.21
Bloomberg:
EUZ GR
Market cap:
EUR 1,507.2 m
aliaksandr.halitsa@ha-ib.de
Reuters:
EUZG.DE
Enterprise Value:
EUR 1,433.0 m
Tel.: +49 40 414 3885 83
Capitalizing on the rapidly growing nuclear medicine market; PT up
Topic: (a) Q1 results confirm that the ongoing sales mix shift in favor of the high- margin radiopharmaceuticals-related products is in full swing; (b) recent news flow
including long-termY-90 supply agreement with Sirtex, exclusive distribution of Telix' imaging kit, license for technetium (Tc-99) generators in Brazil and expansion of CDMO capabilities - underpins EUZ's rising importance in the radiopharmaceutical market.
Q1 sales came in softer at € 44m (-1% yoy) due to fx headwinds and high comps in the project business. Crucially, however, the high-marginbusiness with pharmaceutical radioisotopes continued to grow strongly at 20%+ to c. € 12m sales (eH&A), driving up group EBIT margin to 24% (adj for € 10m positive one-off) in Q1'21, compared to
18.6% in Q1'20.
EUZ signed along-termsupply agreement with Sirtex for the mission-critical yttrium- 90 used in Sirtex' liver cancer therapy that is expected to be approved in China by Q4'21. As China accounts for 50% of the total liver cancer cases worldwide, we estimate an incr. sales potential of up to € 50m p.a. in the mid-term. Further, Telix granted EUZ an exclusive distribution license for Germany for its prostate cancer imaging kit. This should result in additional recurring revenues and market share wins with Ga-68 generators thanks to the synergistic nature of the two products (*next page).
EUZ was granted a license in Brazil for technetium (Tc-99) generators - used for SPECT imaging - which could already yield first sales in Q4'21E. Importantly, until now this was a monopoly with one party serving the entire € 100m market. Here, we expect EUZ to capture 1/3rd of the market in 2-3 years yielding c. € 30m sales.
In the course of Q1, EUZ announced to expand itscGMP facilities across its geographic footprint (in EU, US, and China). With that, it will able to offer a complete contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO) to pharma companies globally. In light of significant growth of the targeted radiotherapies market (+25% CAGR to € 19bn by 2030E), CDMO services should be highly sought after.
Action: We raise our estimates to account for the Tc-99 opportunity (€ 25m by 2025E) and reflect the CDMO as well as PentixaPharm value potential in our SOTP valuation.
BUY with a new PT of € 120.5 (old: € 80) based on SOTP (old: DCF). - continued -
Y/E 31.12 (EUR m)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E*
2022E
2023E
Sales
138.6
168.7
178.5
176.1
183.6
226.3
281.3
Sales growth
16 %
22 %
6 %
-1 %
4 %
23 %
24 %
EBITDA
26.6
32.0
43.1
44.8
50.5
66.6
90.5
EBIT
18.0
23.4
32.1
33.7
39.4
55.5
80.5
Net income
14.7
16.1
22.0
22.9
26.9
38.3
55.9
Net debt
-56.0
-54.1
-78.9
-88.6
-96.9
-117.8
-146.2
Net gearing
-49.8 % -44.1 %
-57.1 %
-59.9 %
-59.6 %
-61.3 % -62.4 %
Net Debt/EBITDA
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EPS pro forma
0.57
3.12
1.06
1.04
1.31
1.86
2.72
CPS
0.89
0.64
1.46
1.28
1.02
1.32
1.88
DPS
0.80
1.20
0.35
0.35
0.44
0.62
0.90
Dividend yield
1.1 %
1.6 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.6 %
0.8 %
1.2 %
Gross profit margin
46.1 %
44.1 %
48.8 %
49.1 %
50.5 %
52.5 %
53.1 %
EBITDA margin
19.2 %
18.9 %
24.2 %
25.4 %
27.5 %
29.4 %
32.2 %
EBIT margin
13.0 %
13.9 %
18.0 %
19.1 %
21.5 %
24.5 %
28.6 %
ROCE
13.8 %
17.6 %
22.5 %
22.9 %
26.2 %
26.2 %
27.4 %
EV/sales
10.5
8.7
8.1
8.1
7.8
6.2
4.9
EV/EBITDA
54.8
45.7
33.3
32.0
28.2
21.1
15.2
EV/EBIT
81.2
62.4
44.8
42.5
36.2
25.3
17.1
PER
127.6
89.8
66.3
67.5
53.1
36.6
26.9
Adjusted FCF yield
0.8 %
1.2 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
2.0 %
2.9 %
4.2 %
Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser Close price as of: 18.05.2021 *excl. € 10m positive one-off
Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser
High/low 52 weeks:
82.25 / 32.75
Price/Book Ratio:
10.7
Relative performance (SDAX):
3 months
21.4 %
6 months
68.0 %
12 months
78.0 %
Changes in estimates
Sales
EBIT
EPS
2021
old:
179.6
37.8
1.24
∆
2.2%
4.1%
5.7%
2022
old:
216.2
54.5
1.80
∆
4.7%
1.9%
3.2%
2023
old:
260.3
75.1
2.50
∆
8.1%
7.2%
8.5%
Key share data:
Number of shares: (in m pcs)
21.2
Authorised capital: (in € m)
0.6
Book value per share: (in €)
7.1
Ø trading volume: (12 months)
20,453
Major shareholders:
Free float
67.8 %
Founders
32.2 %
Eckert & Ziegler AG
0.1 %
Company description:
Produces and markets a wide range of industrial and medical applications featuring radioactive isotopes, including prostate seed implants, calibration standards and radiation afterloaders.
Eckert & Ziegler AG
*Telix' prostate cancer imaging kit is based on Ga-68 and hence requires a Ga-68 generator. With that, EUZ will be able to offer a highly synergistic product offering on a one-stop-shop basis for nuclear medicine clinics in Germany, thereby protecting or even expanding its market share with Ga-68 generators.
Fair Value Composition (€ per share)
Source: H&A
DCF: € 88.7 (WACC: 7%; TY EBIT margin: 30%; TY growth: 2.5%)
CMO upside:€ 25.9 (see table below)
PentixaPharm: € 5.8m. We assumed a multiple of 4x on the purchase price of the
83% stake (€ 30m x 4 = € 120m). NB: The two pipeline assets of PentixaPharm (PentixaFor and PentixaTher) carry a disruptive potential in treatment of a number of hematologic and solid tumors. If successful, this could be a € 1bn+ asset. For instance, AAA - who developed the first theranostic (NETSPOT/Lutathera) - was acquired by Novartis for $ 3.9bn and Telix who is developing the same class of therapeutics is currently valued at € 765m.
Other development projects: We restrictively attach "zero" value to other development projects, including Bayer (targeted thorium conjugates), OncoSil (pancreatic cancer treatment with phosphorus-32), myelo (anti-radiation pill; constituent of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals incubator).
Upside from radiopharmaceutical services
2030E
Nuclear medicine market (in € m)
26,400
Targeted radiotherapies share
70.0%
Radiopharma market
18,480
Share of value creation relevant to EUZ
10%
Implied radiopharmaceuticals services sales
1,848
EUZ market share
15%
Implied revneue potential
277.2
EBIT margin
20%
Implied EBIT potential
55.4
EV/EBIT
20.0
implied FV
1,109
WACC
7.0%
Sensitivity
Discount factor (2030E)
0.5
Share of suppliers
PV
578.1
25.9
8.0%
9.0%
10.0%
15.0%
20.0%
CAPEX
-60.0
share
10.0%
12.8
14.7
16.6
25.9
35.3
CAPEX PV
-43.9
12.5%
16.6
18.9
21.3
33.0
44.7
NPV
534.2
market
15.0%
20.3
23.1
25.9
40.0
54.0
EUZ
17.5%
24.1
27.4
30.6
47.0
63.4
NOSH
20.6
PV per share
25.9
20.0%
27.8
31.6
35.3
54.0
72.7
Source: H&A
2
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Financials
Profit and loss (EUR m)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Sales
138.6
168.7
178.5
176.1
183.6
226.3
281.3
Sales growth
15.7 %
21.7 %
5.8 %
-1.3 %
4.2 %
23.3 %
24.3 %
Cost of sales
74.8
94.4
91.5
89.6
90.9
107.5
131.9
Gross profit
63.9
74.3
87.0
86.5
92.7
118.8
149.3
Sales and marketing
20.0
23.3
22.9
21.7
22.8
26.0
28.1
General and administration
23.9
26.9
27.6
28.1
27.9
33.5
38.3
Research and development
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other operating income
3.8
3.5
2.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
Other operating expenses
4.5
4.5
7.1
7.2
8.4
9.5
8.2
Unusual or infrequent items
-1.2
0.2
-0.2
-1.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBITDA
26.6
32.0
43.1
44.8
50.5
66.6
90.5
Depreciation
8.6
8.6
11.1
11.1
11.1
11.1
10.0
EBITA
18.0
23.4
32.1
33.7
39.4
55.5
80.5
Amortisation of goodwill
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Amortisation of intangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Impairment charges
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBIT (inc revaluation net)
18.0
23.4
32.1
33.7
39.4
55.5
80.5
Interest income
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Interest expenses
0.9
0.7
1.1
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Other financial result
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial result
-0.6
-0.5
-0.8
-0.9
-0.9
-0.9
-0.9
Recurring pretax income from continuing operations
17.3
22.9
31.2
32.7
38.4
54.6
79.6
Extraordinary income/loss
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Earnings before taxes
17.3
22.9
31.2
32.7
38.4
54.6
79.6
Taxes
5.3
6.0
8.8
9.6
11.3
16.1
23.4
Net income from continuing operations
12.0
16.9
22.5
23.1
27.1
38.5
56.2
Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)
3.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net income
15.1
16.9
22.5
23.1
27.1
38.5
56.2
Minority interest
0.4
0.8
0.5
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Net profit (reported)
14.7
16.1
22.0
22.9
26.9
38.3
55.9
Average number of shares
20.5
20.5
20.5
20.6
20.6
20.6
20.6
EPS reported
0.72
0.79
1.07
1.11
1.31
1.86
2.72
Profit and loss (common size)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Sales
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Cost of sales
53.9 %
55.9 %
51.2 %
50.9 %
49.5 %
47.5 %
46.9 %
Gross profit
46.1 %
44.1 %
48.8 %
49.1 %
50.5 %
52.5 %
53.1 %
Sales and marketing
14.4 %
13.8 %
12.8 %
12.3 %
12.4 %
11.5 %
10.0 %
General and administration
17.3 %
15.9 %
15.4 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
14.8 %
13.6 %
Research and development
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Other operating income
2.7 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
3.3 %
3.1 %
2.5 %
2.0 %
Other operating expenses
3.2 %
2.6 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
4.6 %
4.2 %
2.9 %
Unusual or infrequent items
neg.
0.1 %
neg.
neg.
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
EBITDA
19.2 %
18.9 %
24.2 %
25.4 %
27.5 %
29.4 %
32.2 %
Depreciation
6.2 %
5.1 %
6.2 %
6.3 %
6.0 %
4.9 %
3.6 %
EBITA
13.0 %
13.9 %
18.0 %
19.1 %
21.5 %
24.5 %
28.6 %
Amortisation of goodwill
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Amortisation of intangible assets
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Impairment charges
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
EBIT (inc revaluation net)
13.0 %
13.9 %
18.0 %
19.1 %
21.5 %
24.5 %
28.6 %
Interest income
0.2 %
0.1 %
0.2 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Interest expenses
0.6 %
0.4 %
0.6 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
0.5 %
0.4 %
Other financial result
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Financial result
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
Recurring pretax income from continuing operations
12.5 %
13.6 %
17.5 %
18.6 %
20.9 %
24.1 %
28.3 %
Extraordinary income/loss
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Earnings before taxes
12.5 %
13.6 %
17.5 %
18.6 %
20.9 %
24.1 %
28.3 %
Tax rate
30.7 %
26.2 %
28.1 %
29.4 %
29.4 %
29.4 %
29.4 %
Net income from continuing operations
8.7 %
10.0 %
12.6 %
13.1 %
14.8 %
17.0 %
20.0 %
Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)
2.2 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Net income
10.9 %
10.0 %
12.6 %
13.1 %
14.8 %
17.0 %
20.0 %
Minority interest
0.3 %
0.4 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Net profit (reported)
10.6 %
9.6 %
12.3 %
13.0 %
14.7 %
16.9 %
19.9 %
Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser
3
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Balance sheet (EUR m)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Intangible assets
51.4
52.5
51.9
41.4
41.4
41.4
41.4
Property, plant and equipment
33.8
36.9
40.0
38.0
41.9
38.2
34.7
Financial assets
3.2
3.5
5.2
8.0
8.0
8.0
8.0
FIXED ASSETS
88.5
93.0
97.1
87.4
91.3
87.6
84.1
Inventories
26.8
28.8
31.2
33.6
37.5
43.5
54.1
Accounts receivable
24.3
28.3
29.5
28.2
32.2
39.7
49.3
Other current assets
10.9
14.9
26.6
42.3
42.3
42.3
42.3
Liquid assets
57.7
54.2
78.9
88.6
96.9
117.8
146.2
Deferred taxes
8.8
9.9
10.9
11.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
CURRENT ASSETS
128.5
136.1
177.1
204.6
208.8
243.3
291.9
TOTAL ASSETS
217.0
229.1
274.2
292.0
300.2
330.9
375.9
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
112.3
122.6
138.2
147.8
162.6
192.0
234.1
MINORITY INTEREST
5.2
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.1
0.0
0.0
Long-term debt
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
11.7
11.4
13.5
14.4
14.4
14.4
14.4
Other provisions
48.7
55.1
66.4
70.5
64.8
66.1
67.4
Non-current liabilities
60.4
66.5
79.9
84.9
79.3
80.6
81.9
short-term liabilities to banks
1.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Accounts payable
4.5
6.5
4.5
5.0
6.2
7.4
9.0
Advance payments received on orders
5.9
4.1
12.0
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)
17.3
17.4
35.6
42.3
42.3
42.3
42.3
Deferred taxes
6.4
7.1
2.8
2.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred income
3.3
3.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Current liabilities
39.1
38.8
54.9
58.2
57.2
58.3
60.0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
217.0
229.1
274.2
292.0
300.2
330.9
375.9
Balance sheet (common size)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Intangible assets
23.7 %
22.9 %
18.9 %
14.2 %
13.8 %
12.5 %
11.0 %
Property, plant and equipment
15.6 %
16.1 %
14.6 %
13.0 %
14.0 %
11.5 %
9.2 %
Financial assets
1.5 %
1.5 %
1.9 %
2.7 %
2.7 %
2.4 %
2.1 %
FIXED ASSETS
40.8 %
40.6 %
35.4 %
29.9 %
30.4 %
26.5 %
22.4 %
Inventories
12.3 %
12.6 %
11.4 %
11.5 %
12.5 %
13.2 %
14.4 %
Accounts receivable
11.2 %
12.4 %
10.8 %
9.7 %
10.7 %
12.0 %
13.1 %
Other current assets
5.0 %
6.5 %
9.7 %
14.5 %
14.1 %
12.8 %
11.3 %
Liquid assets
26.6 %
23.7 %
28.8 %
30.3 %
32.3 %
35.6 %
38.9 %
Deferred taxes
4.1 %
4.3 %
4.0 %
4.1 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
CURRENT ASSETS
59.2 %
59.4 %
64.6 %
70.1 %
69.6 %
73.5 %
77.6 %
TOTAL ASSETS
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
51.8 %
53.5 %
50.4 %
50.6 %
54.2 %
58.0 %
62.3 %
MINORITY INTEREST
2.4 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Long-term debt
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
5.4 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
4.9 %
4.8 %
4.4 %
3.8 %
Other provisions
22.4 %
24.0 %
24.2 %
24.1 %
21.6 %
20.0 %
17.9 %
Non-current liabilities
27.8 %
29.0 %
29.1 %
29.1 %
26.4 %
24.4 %
21.8 %
short-term liabilities to banks
0.8 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Accounts payable
2.1 %
2.8 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
2.1 %
2.2 %
2.4 %
Advance payments received on orders
2.7 %
1.8 %
4.4 %
3.0 %
2.9 %
2.6 %
2.3 %
Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)
8.0 %
7.6 %
13.0 %
14.5 %
14.1 %
12.8 %
11.3 %
Deferred taxes
3.0 %
3.1 %
1.0 %
0.8 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Deferred income
1.5 %
1.6 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Current liabilities
18.0 %
16.9 %
20.0 %
19.9 %
19.1 %
17.6 %
16.0 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser
4
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Cash flow statement (EUR m)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Net profit/loss
15.1
16.9
22.5
23.1
27.1
38.5
56.2
Depreciation of fixed assets (incl. leases)
8.6
8.6
11.1
11.1
11.1
11.1
10.0
Amortisation of goodwill
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Amortisation of intangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Others
5.5
2.8
10.6
4.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from operations before changes in w/c
29.3
28.2
44.1
38.5
38.2
49.6
66.2
Increase/decrease in inventory
-1.7
0.7
-2.2
-2.4
-3.9
-6.1
-10.6
Increase/decrease in accounts receivable
-1.1
-4.0
-1.2
0.1
-4.0
-7.5
-9.6
Increase/decrease in accounts payable
-1.9
2.0
-0.4
0.5
1.2
1.1
1.7
Increase/decrease in other working capital positions
2.2
-5.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Increase/decrease in working capital
-2.5
-7.0
-3.7
-1.7
-6.7
-12.4
-18.5
Cash flow from operating activities
26.8
21.2
40.4
36.8
31.5
37.2
47.7
CAPEX
4.2
6.1
7.3
8.9
15.0
7.3
6.5
Payments for acquisitions
5.5
2.1
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial investments
0.5
0.0
0.0
5.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income from asset disposals
15.2
-2.5
2.5
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from investing activities
5.1
-10.7
-5.7
-13.3
-15.0
-7.3
-6.5
Cash flow before financing
31.9
10.5
34.7
23.4
16.5
29.9
41.2
Increase/decrease in debt position
-5.3
-1.7
-2.7
-3.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Purchase of own shares
0.0
8.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital measures
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Dividends paid
3.5
4.1
6.2
8.8
7.1
9.0
12.8
Others
-1.2
-0.2
-1.7
-1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
-0.8
0.6
0.5
-1.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash flow from financing activities
-10.0
-14.6
-10.5
-13.0
-7.1
-9.0
-12.8
Increase/decrease in liquid assets
21.1
-3.5
24.7
8.6
9.4
20.9
28.4
Liquid assets at end of period
57.7
54.2
78.9
87.4
96.9
117.8
146.2
Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser
Regional split (EUR m)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Domestic
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
yoy change
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Rest of Europe
84.9
96.8
110.4
125.9
143.5
163.6
186.5
yoy change
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
NAFTA
53.0
60.9
70.1
80.6
92.7
106.6
122.5
yoy change
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
15.0 %
Asia Pacific
15.8
17.9
20.2
22.9
25.8
29.2
33.0
yoy change
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
13.0 %
Rest of world
-15.1
-7.0
-22.2
-53.1
-78.4
-73.0
-60.7
yoy change
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
neg.
TTL
138.6
168.7
178.5
176.1
183.6
226.3
281.3
yoy change
15.7 %
21.7 %
5.8 %
-1.3 %
4.2 %
23.3 %
24.3 %
Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser
5
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
