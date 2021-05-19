Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

Capitalizing on the rapidly growing nuclear medicine market; PT up

Topic: (a) Q1 results confirm that the ongoing sales mix shift in favor of the high- margin radiopharmaceuticals-related products is in full swing; (b) recent news flow

including long-termY-90 supply agreement with Sirtex, exclusive distribution of Telix' imaging kit, license for technetium (Tc-99) generators in Brazil and expansion of CDMO capabilities - underpins EUZ's rising importance in the radiopharmaceutical market .

Q1 sales came in softer at € 44m (-1% yoy) due to fx headwinds and high comps in the project business. Crucially, however, the high-margin business with pharmaceutical radioisotopes continued to grow strongly at 20%+ to c. € 12m sales (eH&A), driving up group EBIT margin to 24% (adj for € 10m positive one-off) in Q1'21, compared to 18.6% in Q1'20.

18.6% in Q1'20.

EUZ signed a long-term supply agreement with Sirtex for the mission-critical yttrium-90 used in Sirtex' liver cancer therapy that is expected to be approved in China by Q4'21. As China accounts for 50% of the total liver cancer cases worldwide, we estimate an incr. sales potential of up to € 50m p.a. in the mid-term. Further, Telix granted EUZ an exclusive distribution license for Germany for its prostate cancer imaging kit. This should result in additional recurring revenues and market share wins with Ga-68 generators thanks to the synergistic nature of the two products (*next page).

EUZ was granted a license in Brazil for technetium (Tc-99) generators - used for SPECT imaging - which could already yield first sales in Q4'21E. Importantly, until now this was a monopoly with one party serving the entire € 100m market. Here, we expect EUZ to capture 1/3rd of the market in 2-3 years yielding c. € 30m sales.

In the course of Q1, EUZ announced to expand its cGMP facilities across its geographic footprint (in EU, US, and China). With that, it will able to offer a complete contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO) to pharma companies globally. In light of significant growth of the targeted radiotherapies market (+25% CAGR to € 19bn by 2030E), CDMO services should be highly sought after.

Action: We raise our estimates to account for the Tc-99 opportunity (€ 25m by 2025E) and reflect the CDMO as well as PentixaPharm value potential in our SOTP valuation.

BUY with a new PT of € 120.5 (old: € 80) based on SOTP (old: DCF). - continued -

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E* 2022E 2023E Sales 138.6 168.7 178.5 176.1 183.6 226.3 281.3 Sales growth 16 % 22 % 6 % -1 % 4 % 23 % 24 % EBITDA 26.6 32.0 43.1 44.8 50.5 66.6 90.5 EBIT 18.0 23.4 32.1 33.7 39.4 55.5 80.5 Net income 14.7 16.1 22.0 22.9 26.9 38.3 55.9 Net debt -56.0 -54.1 -78.9 -88.6 -96.9 -117.8 -146.2 Net gearing -49.8 % -44.1 % -57.1 % -59.9 % -59.6 % -61.3 % -62.4 % Net Debt/EBITDA 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EPS pro forma 0.57 3.12 1.06 1.04 1.31 1.86 2.72 CPS 0.89 0.64 1.46 1.28 1.02 1.32 1.88 DPS 0.80 1.20 0.35 0.35 0.44 0.62 0.90 Dividend yield 1.1 % 1.6 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 1.2 % Gross profit margin 46.1 % 44.1 % 48.8 % 49.1 % 50.5 % 52.5 % 53.1 % EBITDA margin 19.2 % 18.9 % 24.2 % 25.4 % 27.5 % 29.4 % 32.2 % EBIT margin 13.0 % 13.9 % 18.0 % 19.1 % 21.5 % 24.5 % 28.6 % ROCE 13.8 % 17.6 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 26.2 % 26.2 % 27.4 % EV/sales 10.5 8.7 8.1 8.1 7.8 6.2 4.9 EV/EBITDA 54.8 45.7 33.3 32.0 28.2 21.1 15.2 EV/EBIT 81.2 62.4 44.8 42.5 36.2 25.3 17.1 PER 127.6 89.8 66.3 67.5 53.1 36.6 26.9 Adjusted FCF yield 0.8 % 1.2 % 1.6 % 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.9 % 4.2 %

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser Close price as of: 18.05.2021 *excl. € 10m positive one-off

