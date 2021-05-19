Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : Hauck & Aufhäuser

05/19/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Germany - High-tech Engineering

Buy (old: Buy)

19-May-21

Price target: EUR 120.50 (old: EUR 80.00)

Aliaksandr Halitsa

Analyst

Price:

EUR 73.20

Next result:

Q2 12.08.21

Bloomberg:

EUZ GR

Market cap:

EUR 1,507.2 m

aliaksandr.halitsa@ha-ib.de

Reuters:

EUZG.DE

Enterprise Value:

EUR 1,433.0 m

Tel.: +49 40 414 3885 83

Capitalizing on the rapidly growing nuclear medicine market; PT up

Topic: (a) Q1 results confirm that the ongoing sales mix shift in favor of the high- margin radiopharmaceuticals-related products is in full swing; (b) recent news flow

  • including long-termY-90 supply agreement with Sirtex, exclusive distribution of Telix' imaging kit, license for technetium (Tc-99) generators in Brazil and expansion of CDMO capabilities - underpins EUZ's rising importance in the radiopharmaceutical market.
  • Q1 sales came in softer at € 44m (-1% yoy) due to fx headwinds and high comps in the project business. Crucially, however, the high-marginbusiness with pharmaceutical radioisotopes continued to grow strongly at 20%+ to c. € 12m sales (eH&A), driving up group EBIT margin to 24% (adj for € 10m positive one-off) in Q1'21, compared to
    18.6% in Q1'20.
  • EUZ signed a long-termsupply agreement with Sirtex for the mission-critical yttrium- 90 used in Sirtex' liver cancer therapy that is expected to be approved in China by Q4'21. As China accounts for 50% of the total liver cancer cases worldwide, we estimate an incr. sales potential of up to € 50m p.a. in the mid-term. Further, Telix granted EUZ an exclusive distribution license for Germany for its prostate cancer imaging kit. This should result in additional recurring revenues and market share wins with Ga-68 generators thanks to the synergistic nature of the two products (*next page).
  • EUZ was granted a license in Brazil for technetium (Tc-99) generators - used for SPECT imaging - which could already yield first sales in Q4'21E. Importantly, until now this was a monopoly with one party serving the entire € 100m market. Here, we expect EUZ to capture 1/3rd of the market in 2-3 years yielding c. € 30m sales.
  • In the course of Q1, EUZ announced to expand its cGMP facilities across its geographic footprint (in EU, US, and China). With that, it will able to offer a complete contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO) to pharma companies globally. In light of significant growth of the targeted radiotherapies market (+25% CAGR to € 19bn by 2030E), CDMO services should be highly sought after.

Action: We raise our estimates to account for the Tc-99 opportunity (€ 25m by 2025E) and reflect the CDMO as well as PentixaPharm value potential in our SOTP valuation.

BUY with a new PT of € 120.5 (old: € 80) based on SOTP (old: DCF). - continued -

Y/E 31.12 (EUR m)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E*

2022E

2023E

Sales

138.6

168.7

178.5

176.1

183.6

226.3

281.3

Sales growth

16 %

22 %

6 %

-1 %

4 %

23 %

24 %

EBITDA

26.6

32.0

43.1

44.8

50.5

66.6

90.5

EBIT

18.0

23.4

32.1

33.7

39.4

55.5

80.5

Net income

14.7

16.1

22.0

22.9

26.9

38.3

55.9

Net debt

-56.0

-54.1

-78.9

-88.6

-96.9

-117.8

-146.2

Net gearing

-49.8 % -44.1 %

-57.1 %

-59.9 %

-59.6 %

-61.3 % -62.4 %

Net Debt/EBITDA

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EPS pro forma

0.57

3.12

1.06

1.04

1.31

1.86

2.72

CPS

0.89

0.64

1.46

1.28

1.02

1.32

1.88

DPS

0.80

1.20

0.35

0.35

0.44

0.62

0.90

Dividend yield

1.1 %

1.6 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.6 %

0.8 %

1.2 %

Gross profit margin

46.1 %

44.1 %

48.8 %

49.1 %

50.5 %

52.5 %

53.1 %

EBITDA margin

19.2 %

18.9 %

24.2 %

25.4 %

27.5 %

29.4 %

32.2 %

EBIT margin

13.0 %

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

21.5 %

24.5 %

28.6 %

ROCE

13.8 %

17.6 %

22.5 %

22.9 %

26.2 %

26.2 %

27.4 %

EV/sales

10.5

8.7

8.1

8.1

7.8

6.2

4.9

EV/EBITDA

54.8

45.7

33.3

32.0

28.2

21.1

15.2

EV/EBIT

81.2

62.4

44.8

42.5

36.2

25.3

17.1

PER

127.6

89.8

66.3

67.5

53.1

36.6

26.9

Adjusted FCF yield

0.8 %

1.2 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

2.0 %

2.9 %

4.2 %

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser Close price as of: 18.05.2021 *excl. € 10m positive one-off

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the report

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser

High/low 52 weeks:

82.25 / 32.75

Price/Book Ratio:

10.7

Relative performance (SDAX):

3 months

21.4 %

6 months

68.0 %

12 months

78.0 %

Changes in estimates

Sales

EBIT

EPS

2021

old:

179.6

37.8

1.24

2.2%

4.1%

5.7%

2022

old:

216.2

54.5

1.80

4.7%

1.9%

3.2%

2023

old:

260.3

75.1

2.50

8.1%

7.2%

8.5%

Key share data:

Number of shares: (in m pcs)

21.2

Authorised capital: (in € m)

0.6

Book value per share: (in €)

7.1

Ø trading volume: (12 months)

20,453

Major shareholders:

Free float

67.8 %

Founders

32.2 %

Eckert & Ziegler AG

0.1 %

Company description:

Produces and markets a wide range of industrial and medical applications featuring radioactive isotopes, including prostate seed implants, calibration standards and radiation afterloaders.

Eckert & Ziegler AG

*Telix' prostate cancer imaging kit is based on Ga-68 and hence requires a Ga-68 generator. With that, EUZ will be able to offer a highly synergistic product offering on a one-stop-shop basis for nuclear medicine clinics in Germany, thereby protecting or even expanding its market share with Ga-68 generators.

Fair Value Composition (€ per share)

Source: H&A

  • DCF: € 88.7 (WACC: 7%; TY EBIT margin: 30%; TY growth: 2.5%)
  • CMO upside: € 25.9 (see table below)
  • PentixaPharm: € 5.8m. We assumed a multiple of 4x on the purchase price of the
    83% stake (€ 30m x 4 = € 120m). NB: The two pipeline assets of PentixaPharm (PentixaFor and PentixaTher) carry a disruptive potential in treatment of a number of hematologic and solid tumors. If successful, this could be a € 1bn+ asset. For instance, AAA - who developed the first theranostic (NETSPOT/Lutathera) - was acquired by Novartis for $ 3.9bn and Telix who is developing the same class of therapeutics is currently valued at € 765m.
  • Other development projects: We restrictively attach "zero" value to other development projects, including Bayer (targeted thorium conjugates), OncoSil (pancreatic cancer treatment with phosphorus-32), myelo (anti-radiation pill; constituent of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals incubator).

Upside from radiopharmaceutical services

2030E

Nuclear medicine market (in € m)

26,400

Targeted radiotherapies share

70.0%

Radiopharma market

18,480

Share of value creation relevant to EUZ

10%

Implied radiopharmaceuticals services sales

1,848

EUZ market share

15%

Implied revneue potential

277.2

EBIT margin

20%

Implied EBIT potential

55.4

EV/EBIT

20.0

implied FV

1,109

WACC

7.0%

Sensitivity

Discount factor (2030E)

0.5

Share of suppliers

PV

578.1

25.9

8.0%

9.0%

10.0%

15.0%

20.0%

CAPEX

-60.0

share

10.0%

12.8

14.7

16.6

25.9

35.3

CAPEX PV

-43.9

12.5%

16.6

18.9

21.3

33.0

44.7

NPV

534.2

market

15.0%

20.3

23.1

25.9

40.0

54.0

EUZ

17.5%

24.1

27.4

30.6

47.0

63.4

NOSH

20.6

PV per share

25.9

20.0%

27.8

31.6

35.3

54.0

72.7

Source: H&A

2

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Financials

Profit and loss (EUR m)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Sales

138.6

168.7

178.5

176.1

183.6

226.3

281.3

Sales growth

15.7 %

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

4.2 %

23.3 %

24.3 %

Cost of sales

74.8

94.4

91.5

89.6

90.9

107.5

131.9

Gross profit

63.9

74.3

87.0

86.5

92.7

118.8

149.3

Sales and marketing

20.0

23.3

22.9

21.7

22.8

26.0

28.1

General and administration

23.9

26.9

27.6

28.1

27.9

33.5

38.3

Research and development

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other operating income

3.8

3.5

2.8

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.8

Other operating expenses

4.5

4.5

7.1

7.2

8.4

9.5

8.2

Unusual or infrequent items

-1.2

0.2

-0.2

-1.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBITDA

26.6

32.0

43.1

44.8

50.5

66.6

90.5

Depreciation

8.6

8.6

11.1

11.1

11.1

11.1

10.0

EBITA

18.0

23.4

32.1

33.7

39.4

55.5

80.5

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Impairment charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBIT (inc revaluation net)

18.0

23.4

32.1

33.7

39.4

55.5

80.5

Interest income

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Interest expenses

0.9

0.7

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Other financial result

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financial result

-0.6

-0.5

-0.8

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

Recurring pretax income from continuing operations

17.3

22.9

31.2

32.7

38.4

54.6

79.6

Extraordinary income/loss

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Earnings before taxes

17.3

22.9

31.2

32.7

38.4

54.6

79.6

Taxes

5.3

6.0

8.8

9.6

11.3

16.1

23.4

Net income from continuing operations

12.0

16.9

22.5

23.1

27.1

38.5

56.2

Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)

3.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net income

15.1

16.9

22.5

23.1

27.1

38.5

56.2

Minority interest

0.4

0.8

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Net profit (reported)

14.7

16.1

22.0

22.9

26.9

38.3

55.9

Average number of shares

20.5

20.5

20.5

20.6

20.6

20.6

20.6

EPS reported

0.72

0.79

1.07

1.11

1.31

1.86

2.72

Profit and loss (common size)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Sales

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Cost of sales

53.9 %

55.9 %

51.2 %

50.9 %

49.5 %

47.5 %

46.9 %

Gross profit

46.1 %

44.1 %

48.8 %

49.1 %

50.5 %

52.5 %

53.1 %

Sales and marketing

14.4 %

13.8 %

12.8 %

12.3 %

12.4 %

11.5 %

10.0 %

General and administration

17.3 %

15.9 %

15.4 %

15.9 %

15.2 %

14.8 %

13.6 %

Research and development

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Other operating income

2.7 %

2.1 %

1.6 %

3.3 %

3.1 %

2.5 %

2.0 %

Other operating expenses

3.2 %

2.6 %

4.0 %

4.1 %

4.6 %

4.2 %

2.9 %

Unusual or infrequent items

neg.

0.1 %

neg.

neg.

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

EBITDA

19.2 %

18.9 %

24.2 %

25.4 %

27.5 %

29.4 %

32.2 %

Depreciation

6.2 %

5.1 %

6.2 %

6.3 %

6.0 %

4.9 %

3.6 %

EBITA

13.0 %

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

21.5 %

24.5 %

28.6 %

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Impairment charges

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

EBIT (inc revaluation net)

13.0 %

13.9 %

18.0 %

19.1 %

21.5 %

24.5 %

28.6 %

Interest income

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

Interest expenses

0.6 %

0.4 %

0.6 %

0.7 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

Other financial result

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Financial result

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

Recurring pretax income from continuing operations

12.5 %

13.6 %

17.5 %

18.6 %

20.9 %

24.1 %

28.3 %

Extraordinary income/loss

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Earnings before taxes

12.5 %

13.6 %

17.5 %

18.6 %

20.9 %

24.1 %

28.3 %

Tax rate

30.7 %

26.2 %

28.1 %

29.4 %

29.4 %

29.4 %

29.4 %

Net income from continuing operations

8.7 %

10.0 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

14.8 %

17.0 %

20.0 %

Result from discontinued operations (net of tax)

2.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Net income

10.9 %

10.0 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

14.8 %

17.0 %

20.0 %

Minority interest

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

Net profit (reported)

10.6 %

9.6 %

12.3 %

13.0 %

14.7 %

16.9 %

19.9 %

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser

3

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Balance sheet (EUR m)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Intangible assets

51.4

52.5

51.9

41.4

41.4

41.4

41.4

Property, plant and equipment

33.8

36.9

40.0

38.0

41.9

38.2

34.7

Financial assets

3.2

3.5

5.2

8.0

8.0

8.0

8.0

FIXED ASSETS

88.5

93.0

97.1

87.4

91.3

87.6

84.1

Inventories

26.8

28.8

31.2

33.6

37.5

43.5

54.1

Accounts receivable

24.3

28.3

29.5

28.2

32.2

39.7

49.3

Other current assets

10.9

14.9

26.6

42.3

42.3

42.3

42.3

Liquid assets

57.7

54.2

78.9

88.6

96.9

117.8

146.2

Deferred taxes

8.8

9.9

10.9

11.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

CURRENT ASSETS

128.5

136.1

177.1

204.6

208.8

243.3

291.9

TOTAL ASSETS

217.0

229.1

274.2

292.0

300.2

330.9

375.9

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

112.3

122.6

138.2

147.8

162.6

192.0

234.1

MINORITY INTEREST

5.2

1.2

1.2

1.1

1.1

0.0

0.0

Long-term debt

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

11.7

11.4

13.5

14.4

14.4

14.4

14.4

Other provisions

48.7

55.1

66.4

70.5

64.8

66.1

67.4

Non-current liabilities

60.4

66.5

79.9

84.9

79.3

80.6

81.9

short-term liabilities to banks

1.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Accounts payable

4.5

6.5

4.5

5.0

6.2

7.4

9.0

Advance payments received on orders

5.9

4.1

12.0

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)

17.3

17.4

35.6

42.3

42.3

42.3

42.3

Deferred taxes

6.4

7.1

2.8

2.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred income

3.3

3.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Current liabilities

39.1

38.8

54.9

58.2

57.2

58.3

60.0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

217.0

229.1

274.2

292.0

300.2

330.9

375.9

Balance sheet (common size)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Intangible assets

23.7 %

22.9 %

18.9 %

14.2 %

13.8 %

12.5 %

11.0 %

Property, plant and equipment

15.6 %

16.1 %

14.6 %

13.0 %

14.0 %

11.5 %

9.2 %

Financial assets

1.5 %

1.5 %

1.9 %

2.7 %

2.7 %

2.4 %

2.1 %

FIXED ASSETS

40.8 %

40.6 %

35.4 %

29.9 %

30.4 %

26.5 %

22.4 %

Inventories

12.3 %

12.6 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

12.5 %

13.2 %

14.4 %

Accounts receivable

11.2 %

12.4 %

10.8 %

9.7 %

10.7 %

12.0 %

13.1 %

Other current assets

5.0 %

6.5 %

9.7 %

14.5 %

14.1 %

12.8 %

11.3 %

Liquid assets

26.6 %

23.7 %

28.8 %

30.3 %

32.3 %

35.6 %

38.9 %

Deferred taxes

4.1 %

4.3 %

4.0 %

4.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

CURRENT ASSETS

59.2 %

59.4 %

64.6 %

70.1 %

69.6 %

73.5 %

77.6 %

TOTAL ASSETS

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

51.8 %

53.5 %

50.4 %

50.6 %

54.2 %

58.0 %

62.3 %

MINORITY INTEREST

2.4 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Long-term debt

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

5.4 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.4 %

3.8 %

Other provisions

22.4 %

24.0 %

24.2 %

24.1 %

21.6 %

20.0 %

17.9 %

Non-current liabilities

27.8 %

29.0 %

29.1 %

29.1 %

26.4 %

24.4 %

21.8 %

short-term liabilities to banks

0.8 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Accounts payable

2.1 %

2.8 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

2.1 %

2.2 %

2.4 %

Advance payments received on orders

2.7 %

1.8 %

4.4 %

3.0 %

2.9 %

2.6 %

2.3 %

Other liabilities (incl. from lease and rental contracts)

8.0 %

7.6 %

13.0 %

14.5 %

14.1 %

12.8 %

11.3 %

Deferred taxes

3.0 %

3.1 %

1.0 %

0.8 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Deferred income

1.5 %

1.6 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

Current liabilities

18.0 %

16.9 %

20.0 %

19.9 %

19.1 %

17.6 %

16.0 %

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser

4

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Cash flow statement (EUR m)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Net profit/loss

15.1

16.9

22.5

23.1

27.1

38.5

56.2

Depreciation of fixed assets (incl. leases)

8.6

8.6

11.1

11.1

11.1

11.1

10.0

Amortisation of goodwill

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Amortisation of intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Others

5.5

2.8

10.6

4.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from operations before changes in w/c

29.3

28.2

44.1

38.5

38.2

49.6

66.2

Increase/decrease in inventory

-1.7

0.7

-2.2

-2.4

-3.9

-6.1

-10.6

Increase/decrease in accounts receivable

-1.1

-4.0

-1.2

0.1

-4.0

-7.5

-9.6

Increase/decrease in accounts payable

-1.9

2.0

-0.4

0.5

1.2

1.1

1.7

Increase/decrease in other working capital positions

2.2

-5.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Increase/decrease in working capital

-2.5

-7.0

-3.7

-1.7

-6.7

-12.4

-18.5

Cash flow from operating activities

26.8

21.2

40.4

36.8

31.5

37.2

47.7

CAPEX

4.2

6.1

7.3

8.9

15.0

7.3

6.5

Payments for acquisitions

5.5

2.1

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financial investments

0.5

0.0

0.0

5.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from asset disposals

15.2

-2.5

2.5

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from investing activities

5.1

-10.7

-5.7

-13.3

-15.0

-7.3

-6.5

Cash flow before financing

31.9

10.5

34.7

23.4

16.5

29.9

41.2

Increase/decrease in debt position

-5.3

-1.7

-2.7

-3.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Purchase of own shares

0.0

8.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Capital measures

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Dividends paid

3.5

4.1

6.2

8.8

7.1

9.0

12.8

Others

-1.2

-0.2

-1.7

-1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

-0.8

0.6

0.5

-1.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cash flow from financing activities

-10.0

-14.6

-10.5

-13.0

-7.1

-9.0

-12.8

Increase/decrease in liquid assets

21.1

-3.5

24.7

8.6

9.4

20.9

28.4

Liquid assets at end of period

57.7

54.2

78.9

87.4

96.9

117.8

146.2

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser

Regional split (EUR m)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Domestic

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

yoy change

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Rest of Europe

84.9

96.8

110.4

125.9

143.5

163.6

186.5

yoy change

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

14.0 %

NAFTA

53.0

60.9

70.1

80.6

92.7

106.6

122.5

yoy change

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

15.0 %

Asia Pacific

15.8

17.9

20.2

22.9

25.8

29.2

33.0

yoy change

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

Rest of world

-15.1

-7.0

-22.2

-53.1

-78.4

-73.0

-60.7

yoy change

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

neg.

TTL

138.6

168.7

178.5

176.1

183.6

226.3

281.3

yoy change

15.7 %

21.7 %

5.8 %

-1.3 %

4.2 %

23.3 %

24.3 %

Source: Company data, Hauck & Aufhäuser

5

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
05:29aECKERT & ZIEGLER  : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:28aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
05/18ECKERT & ZIEGLER  : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
05/18ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Granted Exclusive Distribution ..
PU
05/18PRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler Granted Exclusive Distribution Rights by Telix ..
DJ
05/18ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Granted Exclusive Distribution ..
EQ
05/17PRESS RELEASE : ???????Eckert & Ziegler: Record Income Due to Sale of Division a..
DJ
05/17???????ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Record Income Due to Sale of Division and Strong Core ..
EQ
05/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 180 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 27,2 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2021 104 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,2x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 507 M 1 840 M 1 844 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 828
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 80,00 €
Last Close Price 73,20 €
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG63.25%1 840
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.30%448 862
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.83%295 355
PFIZER, INC.8.97%224 188
ABBVIE INC.9.39%207 019
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.96%200 995