Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik : & Ziegler Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Sirtex Medical on Yttrium-90 for Treating Liver Cancer

04/28/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, 28 April 2021. Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) and Sirtex Medical (Sirtex) have executed a long-term supply agreement for the use of EZAG's Yttrium-90 in Sirtex SIR-Spheres(R) Y-90 resin microspheres for liver cancer. The arrangement has an initial term of five years and guarantees Eckert & Ziegler a substantial share of Sirtex's rising global demand. It supplements the existing broad-based supply agreement that Sirtex and Eckert & Ziegler have been operating since 2009. The Eckert & Ziegler sales forecast for the 2021 financial year remains unaffected.

'This agreement cements our long-term relationship and makes it easier for both parties to plan accordingly. The order once again underlines our strong market position and competence as a leading production partner for the pharmaceutical industry', explains Dr. Lutz Helmke, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for the Medical segment. 'With our geographic expansion strategy, we offer our customers a reliable and worldwide supply of high-quality radioisotopes.'

'With its global manufacturing network, Eckert & Ziegler is an ideal partner for us to supply yttrium-90 worldwide. Our therapy is used in more than 50 countries to treat liver cancer, and with our recently announced prospective, multi-center study for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, we have the potential to expand our FDA-approved indication for the use of SIR-Spheres(R) in the U.S.,' explains Kevin R. Smith, CEO of Sirtex Medical.

From its production facilities in Braunschweig, Germany, and Boston (MA), USA, Eckert & Ziegler supplies the Sirtex sites in Frankfurt, Boston and Singapore with yttrium-90.

Radioembolisation or selective internal radiotherapy (SIRT) uses tiny radioactive beads inserted directly into the liver tumours. The clinical data of this form of therapy, which has been used since 2002, is becoming increasingly convincing. In February 2021, the renowned British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued a positive recommendation for the treatment of advanced liver carcinomas with SIR-Spheres(R) Y-90 resin microspheres. Every year, around 840,000 people worldwide develop liver cancer (source: Globocan, 2018).

To meet the increasing demand for radiopharmaceutical substances, Eckert & Ziegler is currently expanding its production sites. A new GMP facility will be added to the Boston (MA), USA site at the end of 2021. In Berlin, a new GMP facility with a total area of around 270 m² will be ready for operation in the first quarter of 2022. In Jintan (China), Eckert & Ziegler is investing up to EUR 50 million in the construction of a production facility for radiopharmaceuticals.

This expansion strategy positions Eckert & Ziegler as a global partner to the radiopharmaceutical industry, offering complete early development services, including process development and scale-up, CMC development, manufacturing and packaging, product release and stability programmes. This will enable the company to be a radiopharmaceutical contract manufacturer of phase I, II and III clinical scale products and for commercial use.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers services for radiopharmaceuticals at its worldwide locations, from early development to commercialization. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler AG published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 11:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
07:30aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Signs Long-Term Supply Agreemen..
PU
06:52aPRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Sirtex Me..
DJ
06:52aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Signs Long-Term Supply Agreemen..
EQ
04/20ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
04/20DGAP-PVR  : Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according ..
DJ
04/16ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ​​​​​​..
PU
04/16DGAP-ADHOC : ???????Eckert & Ziegler Acquires Direct Majority Stake in Drug Deve..
DJ
04/16ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : ???????Eckert & Ziegler Acquires Direct M..
EQ
04/15ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
04/14ECKERT & ZIEGLER  : to Build cGMP Facility for Radiopharmaceutical Services in B..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 180 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2021 27,2 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net cash 2021 104 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 1 619 M 1 956 M 1 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,44x
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 828
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 80,00 €
Last Close Price 78,65 €
Spread / Highest target 1,72%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG75.40%1 956
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.69%429 605
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.21%288 099
PFIZER, INC.5.08%214 480
ABBVIE INC.4.00%196 672
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.43%195 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ