EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Submits Drug Master File for Lu-177 n.c.a.



03.03.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 3 March 2023. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) has successfully submitted a Type II Drug Master File (DMF) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for lutetium (177Lu) chloride solution (containing no-carrier-added radioisotope Lutetium-177), an active pharmaceutical ingredient and received DMF registration number 038043.

Drug manufacturers can now refer to this DMF when developing new radiopharmaceuticals for the U.S. market and use the lutetium (177Lu) chloride solution in clinical trials of drugs, for example. A large number of tumor-specific drugs can be labeled with the beta emitter lutetium-177, which brings the radiating effect of the isotope directly to the tumor cell.

"We are excited about the access to the U.S. market for lutetium-177 based radiotherapeutics," explains Dr. Lutz Helmke, member of the Executive Board and responsible for the Medical segment at Eckert & Ziegler. "Thanks to our joint venture with Atom Mines LLC, we have excellent access to the scarce and indispensable precursor ytterbium-176 and thus the possibility to supply no-carrier-added lutetium-177 in highest purity and reliably to pharmaceutical customers worldwide."

Radionuclide therapy with lutetium-177, is becoming well established as a valuable treatment option within precision oncology for various indications. Eckert & Ziegler is one of the leading partners for the radiopharmaceutical industry, offering complete early development services in addition to the supply of isotopes, including process development and scale-up, CMC development, manufacturing and packaging, product release and stability programs.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com