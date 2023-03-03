Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:36:12 2023-03-03 am EST
54.30 EUR   +1.59%
04:17aEckert & Ziegler Submits Drug Master File for Lu-177 n.c.a.
EQ
02/20Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik : Declaration of Conformity 2023
PU
02/06Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik : Declaration of Conformity 2022 (revised version January 2021)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler Submits Drug Master File for Lu-177 n.c.a.

03/03/2023 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler Submits Drug Master File for Lu-177 n.c.a.

03.03.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 3 March 2023. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) has successfully submitted a Type II Drug Master File (DMF) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for lutetium (177Lu) chloride solution (containing no-carrier-added radioisotope Lutetium-177), an active pharmaceutical ingredient and received DMF registration number 038043.

Drug manufacturers can now refer to this DMF when developing new radiopharmaceuticals for the U.S. market and use the lutetium (177Lu) chloride solution in clinical trials of drugs, for example. A large number of tumor-specific drugs can be labeled with the beta emitter lutetium-177, which brings the radiating effect of the isotope directly to the tumor cell.

"We are excited about the access to the U.S. market for lutetium-177 based radiotherapeutics," explains Dr. Lutz Helmke, member of the Executive Board and responsible for the Medical segment at Eckert & Ziegler. "Thanks to our joint venture with Atom Mines LLC, we have excellent access to the scarce and indispensable precursor ytterbium-176 and thus the possibility to supply no-carrier-added lutetium-177 in highest purity and reliably to pharmaceutical customers worldwide."

Radionuclide therapy with lutetium-177, is becoming well established as a valuable treatment option within precision oncology for various indications. Eckert & Ziegler is one of the leading partners for the radiopharmaceutical industry, offering complete early development services in addition to the supply of isotopes, including process development and scale-up, CMC development, manufacturing and packaging, product release and stability programs.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 

 


03.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1574365

 
End of News EQS News Service

1574365  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
04:17aEckert & Ziegler Submits Drug Master File for Lu-177 n.c.a.
EQ
02/20Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Declaration of Conformity 2023
PU
02/06Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Declaration of Conformity 2022 (revised version Jan..
PU
02/03ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
02/03Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
02/01Lausanne University Hospital Investigates Use of PENTIXAFOR in Cardio-Vascular Setting
EQ
01/17Eckert & Ziegler exceeds cut profit forecast for 2022
DP
01/17Eckert & Ziegler Exceeds Forecast for the 2022 Financial Year According to Preliminary ..
EQ
01/17Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Yea..
CI
01/12Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 229 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2022 32,7 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net cash 2022 71,8 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53,45 €
Average target price 120,00 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hakim Larbi Bouterfa Chief Medical Officer
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG15.19%1 177
MERCK KGAA-1.00%82 199
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-5.66%11 261
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-8.25%5 126
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-9.57%4 011
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.15.87%3 528