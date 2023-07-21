EQS-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Eckert & Ziegler again achieves sales growth compared to the previous year and confirms its forecast for 2023. Decline in earnings compared to same period last year due to extraordinary items.



21-Jul-2023

First half of 2023: sales of 118.0 million EUR (previous year: 106.8 million EUR)

profit of 10.9 million EUR (previous year: 15.4 million EUR) Forecast 2023: sales of just under 230 million EUR (confirmed)

profit of around EUR 25 million (confirmed)

Berlin, July 21, 2023. According to preliminary calculations, Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) achieves sales of 118.0 million EUR (previous year: 106.8) and a profit of around 10.9 million EUR (previous year: 15.4) for the first half of 2023.

Sales increased by around 10% compared to the same period of the previous year. The main driver of this development is the continuing demand for radioisotopes for pharmaceutical applications, which led to growth of around 27% in the Medical segment.

In addition to increased expenditure for capacity expansions, the main drivers of the decline in earnings compared to the previous year are currency effects as well as inflation adjustments in the hyperinflationary country of Argentina, which were not included in the first half of the previous year; these amount to around 3.2 million EUR.

The forecast for fiscal year 2023 published on March 30, 2023 remains unchanged. The Executive Board continues to expect sales of just under EUR 230 million and net income of around EUR 25 million.

The complete figures for the first half of 2023 will be published on August 10, 2023.



Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

