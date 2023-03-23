Eckert & Ziegler keeps dividend stable

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shareholders of the radiation and medical technology group Eckert & Ziegler are to receive an unchanged dividend despite a drop in profits last year. The distribution for 2022 should be 50 cents per share, as in the previous year, the SDax-listed company announced in Berlin on Thursday evening.

Last year, Eckert & Ziegler reportedly earned 29.3 million euros on the bottom line, a decline of 15 percent. In mid-January, the Group had already signaled this magnitude according to preliminary calculations. Adjusted for special effects from the previous year, the profit increased by around 20 percent, according to the information.

Eckert & Ziegler plans to publish the complete annual financial statements and a forecast for 2023 on March 30./stw/jha/