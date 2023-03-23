Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  News
  Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:34:29 2023-03-23 pm EDT
56.83 EUR   +1.93%
02:08pEckert & Ziegler keeps dividend stable
DP
01:35pEckert & Ziegler with Unchanged Dividend Proposal
EQ
03/20Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG(XTRA:EUZ) added to Germany TECDAX Index (Price Return)
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler keeps dividend stable

03/23/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shareholders of the radiation and medical technology group Eckert & Ziegler are to receive an unchanged dividend despite a drop in profits last year. The distribution for 2022 should be 50 cents per share, as in the previous year, the SDax-listed company announced in Berlin on Thursday evening.

Last year, Eckert & Ziegler reportedly earned 29.3 million euros on the bottom line, a decline of 15 percent. In mid-January, the Group had already signaled this magnitude according to preliminary calculations. Adjusted for special effects from the previous year, the profit increased by around 20 percent, according to the information.

Eckert & Ziegler plans to publish the complete annual financial statements and a forecast for 2023 on March 30./stw/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG 1.97% 56.85 Delayed Quote.20.15%
SDAX 0.55% 12929.74 Delayed Quote.7.82%
Analyst Recommendations on ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 229 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2022 32,7 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net cash 2022 71,8 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 55,75 €
Average target price 120,00 €
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hakim Larbi Bouterfa Chief Medical Officer
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG20.15%1 249
MERCK KGAA-8.76%77 428
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-5.76%11 531
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-12.14%4 893
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-14.56%3 703
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.11.10%3 321
