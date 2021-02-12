Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: Eckert & Ziegler to Start Development of Radioisotope Production Facility in Jintan, PR China

02/12/2021 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Eckert & Ziegler to Start Development of Radioisotope Production Facility in Jintan, PR China 
2021-02-12 / 10:52 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Berlin, 12 February 2021. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700), a global specialist for radioactive medical and 
industrial applications based in Berlin, Germany, has signed an investment agreement with the Administrative Committee 
of Jiangsu Jintan Economic Development Zone (PR China) for the acquisition and commercial development of 13.300 square 
meters of industrial-use land. Provided that Eckert & Ziegler successfully completes the public bidding process, the 
site will be wholly owned by a 100% subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler. Subject to governmental and regulatory approval in 
China, it will house various radiopharmaceutical and radioisotope production suites and Eckert & Ziegler's 
administrative headquarter for the greater China area. At a later stage, it will also serve as the operational basis 
for maintenance crews and Eckert & Ziegler's different technical divisions. Radiopharmaceutical infrastructure for 
third party lease-in may be available, too. 
Construction on the premises is anticipated to start this year. The completion of the building and the operational 
readiness of the various suites will happen in stages. Total investment volume until 2027, including land, buildings, 
technical equipment, and intangible assets may add up to 50 million Euros. If the process develops as envisaged, the 
facility is supposed to handle and manufacture a broad range of radioactive pharmaceutical and industrial products in 
its final stage. Eckert & Ziegler will be able to fund the development of the site through its regular cash-flow. 
"The health system in China has made tremendous advances during the last decades", explains Andreas Eckert, Founder and 
CEO of Eckert & Ziegler. "Innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer are more and more available now also to 
Chinese patients. As strategic supplier to many international oncology companies, Eckert & Ziegler needs to be present 
in China with its own broadly licensed radiation facility and a strong local team. The investment agreement executed 
with Jintan will bring us closer to this important objective". 
About Eckert & Ziegler. 
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees is one of the world's largest providers 
of isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers services for 
radiopharmaceuticals at various locations, from early development to commercialization. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN 
DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse. 
Contributing to saving lives. 
Your contact: 
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations 
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG 
              Robert-Rössle-Str.10 
              13125 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 941084-138 
Fax:          +49 30 941084-112 
E-mail:       karolin.riehle@ezag.de 
Internet:     www.ezag.de 
ISIN:         DE0005659700 
WKN:          565970 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1167943 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1167943 2021-02-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG 1.63% 62 Delayed Quote.36.49%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.50% 15534.68 Delayed Quote.5.28%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.14% 3532.71 Delayed Quote.8.55%
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
02/11PRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler to Start Development of Radioisotope Production..
DJ
02/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler to Start Development of Radiois..
EQ
02/10ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Wins Again Award for Excellent ..
PU
02/09ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Declaration on the Corporate Governance C..
PU
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Constru..
PU
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/07PRESS RELEASE : Eckert & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Construction from Dutch..
DJ
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Constru..
EQ
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZI : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
02/04ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2020 89,4 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,2x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 1 260 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,56x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 €
Last Close Price 61,20 €
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG36.49%1 528
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.52%437 160
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.18%301 648
NOVARTIS AG-2.26%207 193
PFIZER INC.-5.62%191 376
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.63%189 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ