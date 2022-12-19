Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:26 2022-12-19 am EST
47.91 EUR   +0.15%
10:02aRpt : Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:31aChanges in the Management Board of Eckert & Ziegler
EQ
12/09ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPT: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/19/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.12.2022 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of material transactions with related parties in accordance with section 111c German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz)

Eckert & Ziegler Acquires All Shares in MYELO Therapeutics GmbH

Berlin, 19 December 2022. - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG has acquired 43% of the shares in MYELO Therapeutics GmbH for 5.3 million EUR from ELSA 2 Beteiligungen GmbH, which is a legal entity related to Eckert & Ziegler according to the Act on the Implementation of the Second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II). At the same time, it bought all the shares from the company's founders, so that Eckert & Ziegler now owns all the shares in the Berlin-based drug development company together with the shares already held.

The Executive Board


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1516837  19.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
10:02aRpt : Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 111c ..
EQ
07:31aChanges in the Management Board of Eckert & Ziegler
EQ
12/09ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
12/09Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
12/06Dd : Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Maennig, buy
EQ
11/29Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Presentation German Equity Forum 2022
PU
11/28Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Declaration of Conformity 2022
PU
11/25Eckert & Ziegler Receives Green Light for Phase III Study with PENTIXAFOR
EQ
11/24Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizi : Hauck & Aufhäuser
PU
11/24ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 31,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net cash 2022 71,8 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 993 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,84 €
Average target price 120,00 €
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG-49.16%1 053
MERCK KGAA-20.18%83 535
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-0.96%12 212
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-30.77%4 661
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-24.18%4 417
YUHAN CORPORATION-4.35%3 097