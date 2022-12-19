RPT: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]

Disclosure of material transactions with related parties in accordance with section 111c German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) Eckert & Ziegler Acquires All Shares in MYELO Therapeutics GmbH Berlin, 19 December 2022. - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG has acquired 43% of the shares in MYELO Therapeutics GmbH for 5.3 million EUR from ELSA 2 Beteiligungen GmbH, which is a legal entity related to Eckert & Ziegler according to the Act on the Implementation of the Second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II). At the same time, it bought all the shares from the company's founders, so that Eckert & Ziegler now owns all the shares in the Berlin-based drug development company together with the shares already held. The Executive Board

