08.03.2024 / 10:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
