Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.03.2024 / 10:25 CET/CEST

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024

Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024

Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/



