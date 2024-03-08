EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
