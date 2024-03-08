EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/de/startseite/investoren/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.ezag.com/home/investors/reports/
08.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1854717 08.03.2024 CET/CEST