Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 07, 2023 at 04:23 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
07.11.2023 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Street:
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
Postal code:
13125
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Oct 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.13 %
0.00 %
3.13 %
21171932
Previous notification
2.94 %
0.00 %
2.94 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005659700
0
661949
0.00 %
3.13 %
Total
661949
3.13 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
%
%
%
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC
%
%
%
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC
3.13 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
06 Nov 2023
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG is a Germany-based provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use with focus on cancer therapy, industrial radiometry and nuclear-medical imaging. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Therapy, Isotope Products and Radiopharma. The Radiation Therapy segment operates through Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG and produces and distributes medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The Isotope Products segment provides sealed and unsealed radiation sources for medical imaging, industrial gauging, measurement and analysis, reference, calibration and environmental monitoring sources and solutions, as well as bulk radioisotopes for pharmaceutical, therapeutic and industrial product manufacturers. The Radiopharma segment specializes in molecular imaging and nuclear medicine, and supplies various radiopharmaceuticals, radiochemicals and related equipment.