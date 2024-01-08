Eckert & Ziegler and ARTBIO Announce Manufacturing and Supply Partnership for Lead-212 Conjugates

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
/ Key word(s): Contract/Alliance
Berlin, Germany and Cambridge, Mass., – 8 January 2024 – Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and ARTBIO, Inc. (ARTBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs), have entered into a strategic manufacturing and supply agreement. Under the collaboration Eckert & Ziegler will support ARTBIO to establish manufacturing and delivery of its pipeline therapies using its proprietary AlphaDirectTM Lead-212 (Pb-212) isolation technology.
The collaboration aims to expedite the development of Lead-212 based alpha radioligand therapies, starting with the clinical development of ARTBIO’s lead asset of AB001 in prostate cancer. Initially focussing on the US market and utilizing Eckert & Ziegler’s facilities in Boston, both companies plan to evaluate a global operations expansion at a later stage. Besides the US, Eckert & Ziegler’s global CMO service network includes manufacturing sites in Berlin, Germany and Jintan, China.
The radioisotope Lead-212 is an alpha precursor used as an active substance in cancer treatment. As part of a radiopharmaceutical product, the radioisotope enables precision treatment of tumor cells, while minimizing the damage to healthy adjacent tissue. With several studies ongoing, Pb-212-labeled compounds represent one of the most promising therapeutic approaches in nuclear medicine.
"We are excited to collaborate with ARTBIO in this transformative venture,” stated Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler. ”By combining Eckert & Ziegler's expertise in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing with ARTBIO's innovative approach to therapeutic solutions, we are poised to make substantial progress in advancing Lead-212 based alpha therapies."
"We are pleased to partner with Eckert & Ziegler to expand our distributed manufacturing network in order to reliably and efficiently deliver alpha radioligand therapies to patients," said Conrad Wueller, Director, Strategy and Operations at ARTBIO. "Eckert & Ziegler's vast experience and global footprint in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution will be critical as we advance our pipeline and aim to get our therapeutic candidates to people who need them most."
