BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The radiation and medical technology group Eckert & Ziegler can be pleased about demand from the USA for a cancer therapy active ingredient. A reservation agreement has been signed with drug developer Pharmalogic for the supply of the therapeutic radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225), the company announced in Berlin on Tuesday. According to the statement, Pharmalogic specializes in diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, among other things. Eckert und Ziegler's shares, which are listed on the SDax, rose more than four percent.

Actinium-225 is a radioisotope used in cancer treatments, according to the Berlin-based company. Availability of the active ingredient has been scarce for years, said Harald Hasselmann, head of Eckert und Ziegler. The company is therefore building its own production facilities.

The active ingredient emits high-energy alpha particles with a short penetration depth, the statement added. This enables precise treatment of tumor cells, including elusive micrometastases, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue. Pharmalogic plans to use the compound for research and development as well as commercial purposes./lew/ngu/he