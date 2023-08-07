The acquisition of Syntec has facilitated a catalyst in product development and continued growth especially in North America (NA).

The business has focused on the integration of Syntec, which was acquired in December 2021. Revenue and profits increased by the amounts that were expected at the time of the acquisition.

Total revenue for the year was £38.8 million, an increase year- on-year of 22% (FY22: £31.8 million) or 16% adjusting for constant exchange rates. Growth has been driven both organically and from the full year impact of the acquisition of Syntec.

Adjusted operating profit was £7.7 million, an increase of 48% (FY22: £5.2 million). Adjusted operating profit margin has increased to 19.9% up from 16.5% the previous year, this coupled with the improvement in adjusted diluted earnings per share at 2.09 pence (FY22: £1.34 pence), demonstrate the strong set of results with growth from the underlying business and the earnings enhancing acquisition of Syntec in December 2021.

Group and North America Security Solutions ARR1 has grown strongly with group ARR at £30.4 million as at 31 March 2023, an 18% increase year-on-year (FY22: £25.8 million, restated to include Coral in North America). The North America Security Solutions ARR is $15.9 million, an increase of 34% from the same time last year, demonstrating the strong underlying growth in the business and the strong visibility of revenues across the business.

The Group continues to have a strong balance sheet with a year-end net cash balance of £5.7 million (FY22: £2.8 million).

Going Concern

The Board has carried out a going concern review and concluded that the Group will generate adequate cash to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for a period in excess of 12 months from the date of approving the financial statements. In all scenarios tested, the Directors were able to conclude that the Group will generate adequate cash to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Further information is included in the Directors' Report on pages 53 to 55.

Dividend

The Board has increased the proposed dividend by 10% to 0.74 pence per share (FY22: 0.67 pence per share).