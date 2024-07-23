April 2024, Eckoh plc (AIM: ECK) the global provider of Customer Engagement Data Security Solutions, has launched a new embeddable payments platform, continuing to help its clients to meet the challenge of taking payments securely in a digital world.

The embeddable payments solution is a crucial part of Eckoh's Secure Digital Payments solution - allowing end customers who engage with a contact center, the freedom to combine their preferred contact channel with their favorite payment method. They may choose Apple Pay over the phone, Pay by Bank via live chat, card payments over social messaging, or a wide variety of other combinations.

Embeddable Payments takes this one step further, allowing clients to secure digital payments and traditional payment cards via all these channels from within their own website. Moreover, as with the full suite of Eckoh's products and services, this means the client's PCI-DSS compliance scope and risk of fraud are minimized by removing sensitive data from their environment.