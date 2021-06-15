Eckoh : Full year results 2021

Trading in-line with market expectations - material growth in FY23, after FY22 comparable to current year due to the pandemic

Eckoh plc (AIM: ECK), the global provider of secure payment products and customer contact solutions, is pleased to announce its final results for the twelve months to 31 March 2021.

£m unless otherwise stated FY21 FY20 Change Revenue 30.5 33.2 (8%) Gross profit 24.2 26.3 (8%) Adjusted EBITDA1 6.4 6.4 - Adjusted operating profit2 4.7 4.7 - Profit before taxation 3.5 3.3 +6% Diluted earnings per share 1.06 1.20p (12%) Net cash 11.7 11.6m +0.1m Proposed Full Year Dividend per share 0.61 0.61 - Total contracted business3 30.7 35.9 (14%) New contracted business4 15.7 18.6 (15%)

Strategic highlights

US Secure Payments revenue grew strongly by 57% and now represents 79% of total US revenues

- New Secure Payments contracted business of $11.6m exceeded (FY20: $10.7m

- Cloud contracts accounted for over half the contract value and more than 80% of the number of contracts, compared to 20% in the prior year

- Record number of contracts won in a year since Eckoh entered the US market

Total contracted business 3 £30.7m (FY20 £35.9m), excluding Coral contract down 9% (FY20: £32.9m)

£30.7m (FY20 £35.9m), excluding Coral contract down 9% (FY20: £32.9m) New contracted business 4 £15.7m (FY20: £18.6m), excluding Coral contract down 4% (FY20: £16.3m)

£15.7m (FY20: £18.6m), excluding Coral contract down 4% (FY20: £16.3m) UK total business, £18.9m (FY20: £20.1m) with 59% of new business coming from existing clients

- Strong renewals including TfL, Tenpin, Yodel, 1st Central, Welsh Water and Ministry of Justice

Major CallGuard release in January 2021, consolidating market leading position

Financial highlights

Results in-line with market expectations

Revenue down 8% overall due to the pandemic, 7% at constant currency 5

Adjusted operating profit in-line with prior year at £4.7m despite the pandemic, the planned exit from US Support and currency headwinds, and 13% higher excluding the FY20 Coral contract

Profit before taxation increased by 6% to £3.5m (FY20 £3.3m)

US Secure Payments' revenue increased significantly by 57% to $12.8m (FY20: $8.1m)

UK revenue down 12%, with multiple lockdowns impacting some repeatable transactional revenues

Recurring revenue 6 71% (FY20: 75%), impacted by the decline in UK transactional revenue

71% (FY20: 75%), impacted by the decline in UK transactional revenue Proposed final Dividend is maintained at 0.61p per share (FY20: 0.61p)

Continued strong cash position and robust balance sheet: net cash £11.7m (FY20: £11.6m)

Outlook

Shift to remote working driving opportunities and demand for Eckoh's products and model

The Board expects revenue and profit for FY22 to be comparable to FY21, and material year-on-year revenue and profit growth in FY23. These expectations are subject to no further lockdowns in the UK or US, and ongoing uncertainty in the macro-economic climate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nik Philpot, Chief Executive Officer, said:

'In a challenging year, we are pleased that our highly relevant products and resilient business model have enabled us to deliver results in-line with expectations and profits comparable to the previous year. Whilst new business was impacted across the Group, especially in the first half, new strategic opportunities have been created as many organisations seek a more permanent shift to remote working, which plays to Eckoh's strengths.

The momentum in the US Secure Payments business returned strongly in the second half, buoyed by the switch to the Cloud, a trend that has been accelerated by current market conditions, and we look forward to overall growth returning as the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Our Secure Payments business continues to benefit from ever increasing regulation and the need to mitigate the financial risk of data breaches and fraud, as organisations look for ways to secure themselves more comprehensively, beyond just the needs of compliance.

I'd like to thank my Eckoh colleagues for working so hard and effectively throughout the past year, without their efforts we could not have delivered such a resilient outcome.'

