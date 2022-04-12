Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Eckoh plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
ECKOH PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/12 07:51:45 am EDT
44.30 GBX   -2.64%
08:35aEckoh's New Cloud Security Offering in Microsoft Azure Attracts a Fortune 100 Retailer.
BU
03:31aEckoh's New Cloud Security Offering in Microsoft Azure Attracts a Fortune 100 Retailer
BU
03:30aEckoh’S New Cloud Security Offering in Microsoft Azure Attracts A Fortune 100 Retailer
CI
Eckoh's New Cloud Security Offering in Microsoft Azure Attracts a Fortune 100 Retailer.

04/12/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Eckoh (AIM: ECK), the global provider of customer engagement security solutions, has expanded their cloud offering to include Microsoft Azure. A key part of Eckoh’s strategy is their commitment to investing in extending their cloud platforms and security capabilities to provide flexibility and alternative options for clients.

Until recently, Eckoh has deployed their global cloud solutions exclusively on Amazon Web Services (AWS), however, it has always been their intention to avoid being single-threaded and offer their clients the ability to choose their preferred cloud platform. To that end, they’ve launched a new platform in Azure that will enable them to provide the same suite of customer engagement security solutions as they do in AWS. This provides Eckoh customers with flexibility in choosing a cloud provider, which is a sensitive decision for many organizations.

With this new offering, Eckoh is the only provider in their sector to have multiple cloud options, and organizations are already taking notice. A US-headquartered retailer in the Fortune 100 is due to go live on Eckoh’s new cloud offering imminently, to secure their contact center payments. The new 3-year contract is expected to expand into other Eckoh security solutions as well as see the services launch in other geographies.

“Our long history of working alongside leading organizations from different industries has taught us that one size does not always fit all, and our decision to deploy and offer an alternative cloud platform is a perfect example of that flexibility,” says Eckoh’s CEO, Nik Philpot. “We have succeeded in producing market-leading payment security products that are flexible, easy to use, adaptable across any customer contact channel and compliant with the highest security standards. Our latest enhancements and additions provide organizations with even more comprehensive options and ensure that Eckoh’s portfolio remains best in class.”

About Eckoh

Eckoh is a global provider of customer engagement security solutions, supporting an international client base from its offices in the UK and US.

Their secure payment products help their clients take payments securely from their customers through multiple channels. The products, which include the patented CallGuard solution, can be hosted in the cloud or deployed on the client’s site and remove sensitive personal and payment data from contact centers and IT environments. They offer merchants a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of fraud, secure sensitive data and become compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) and wider data security regulations. Eckoh has been a PCI DSS Level One Service Provider since 2010, securing over $5bn in payments annually.

Eckoh’s customer contact solutions enable inquiries and transactions to be performed on whatever device the customer chooses, allowing organizations to increase efficiency, lower operational costs and provide a true Omnichannel experience. Eckoh also assists organizations in transforming the way that they engage with their customers by providing support and transition services as they implement Eckoh’s innovative customer contact solutions.

Eckoh’s large portfolio of clients come from a broad range of vertical markets and includes retailers, healthcare, government departments, telecoms providers, utility providers and financial services organizations.


© Business Wire 2022
