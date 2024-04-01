This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Ms. Bala C Deshpande is the Founder Partner of MegaDelta Capital. Of her 32 years of experience, Ms. Bala has over two decades of investing experience. Her experience as a Board member is variegated in terms of size and stage from young, high involvement companies to large listed companies and she has also played an instrumental role in shaping many innovative businesses and entrepreneurial journeys. She is passionate about Technology and its far-reaching implications on markets, businesses and [...]