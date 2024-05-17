eClerx Services Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in providing critical business operations services. The Company provides services to companies across financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, software, and high-tech. It offers business process management, change management, data-driven insights, advanced analytics, and smart automation. The Company operates through three divisions: eClerx Customer Operations, eClerx Digital and eClerx Markets. eClerx Customer Operations division is engaged in providing operational service and process throughout the customer journey. The division creates solutions and services, utilizing its domain knowledge. eClerx Digital division is involved in the production, e-commerce/Web operations, and analytics and insights services. eClerx Markets division offers consulting, technological innovation, and process management solutions.

Sector Business Support Services