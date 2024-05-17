Investor Relations

Firm Strategy May 17th, 2024

4 Year Strategy

CONFIDENTIAL

eClerx at an Inflection point

  • Impressive gross sales over last 5 years
  • Industry Leading Margins
  • Marquee Client List
    • Great Client references
    • High NPS ratings
  • 3 distinct businesses with different stakeholders
  • Strong team Offshore & Onshore
    • Client centric problem solving culture
    • Deep Domain
    • Robust Delivery
  • Tech enabled book of work

Opportunities

  • Sharper focus on sales
  • Increase risk appetite
  • Improve predictability of revenue
  • Add new clients & Grow existing clients
  • Deliver a common and consistent market message

CONFIDENTIAL

4 year aspirations: Be in top quadrant on growth @ industry leading margins

Market Positioning

  • One eClerx
  • Preferred service provider for global clients across Financial Markets, Hitech, Retail and Cable & Telco

Revenue Profile

  • Focus on cross selling and filling whitespaces in existing clients
  • Execute multi year deals for repeatable annuity revenue
  • New Logos

Value Proposition

  • Productize service delivery
  • Tech led business transformation & domain

People & Delivery

CONFIDENTIAL

Growth Strategy

Dominate profitable service niches across core industries

What it means

Key Capabilities Needed

Focused approach

Sponsor Management

• Utilize full share of wallet in existing

Strong client referencing

clients

Large Sales team

Pursue new clients and geos

• Building capabilities in adjacencies

Advantages

  • Lesser time to market to build capabilities
  • Existing reference-able clients
  • Deep service penetration
  • Existing tech assets

Risks

  • Revenue concentration across volatile industries
  • Possible pricing pressure in deals

FINANCIAL MARKETS

DIGITAL

CUSTOMER OPERATIONS

  • Increase wallet share in existing clients by focussing on both run and change the bank
  • Look at new buying segments for key capabilities - CLC and TLC
  • Increase wallet share in existing clients
  • Narrow focus on Top 4 core industries
    • Hi Tech, Retail, Manufacturing, Luxury & Fashion
  • Expand our core services to new industries
  • Offer disruptive proposals to gain new logos/market share
  • New delivery centers;
    • Evaluate Near-Shore options basis client demand

Tech enabled services

  • Compliance Manager: KYC managed service that utilizes cognitive technology and efficient processes to reduce cost and manage risk.
  • DocIntel: Digitize complex documents for data extraction, analytics, drafting and feeding downstream systems.
  • M360: Real-time insights on digital shelf, enabling e- tailers to make data-driven decisions.
  • Merchandiser+: Product merchandising platform that simplifies and accelerates new product launches through GenAI infused data aggregation, product builds, and data flows.
  • QA360: A GenAI powered quality evaluation platform to analyse agent behaviour, compliance adherence and conversation sentiment.
  • Tech360: Predictive dialling platform to manage customer interaction journey with real-time assist capabilities for voice and chat

Top 3 Focus Areas Over The Next 4 Years

INITIATIVES

FY25

FY26 & FY27

FY28

1. STRENGTHEN SALES

2. MINE EXISTING CLIENTS &

3. ENHANCE OUR

OPERATIONS

WIN NEW LOGOS

POSITIONING

Optimize Sales HC & Utilization

Onboard a CRO

Onboard a CMO

Strengthen Sales Review &

Build adjacent capabilities

Build tech partnerships

Governance

Generate & win large deals (>$2MM ACV)

Establish Gen AI proposition

Focus on Tech Sales

Build Integrated Solutions

Leverage Analysts & Advisors

Investments in Sales & Marketing

Double the Pipeline

Increase CXO Connects

Cross Sales

Tech/Analytics Differentiation

Pivot by Industry & Capabilities

Add multiple channels of lead

Feature as leaders in Analyst

Drive growth behaviour through

generation

rankings

Performance Management

Productize services

Focus on sustainable growth & strong margins

Leadership Development & Succession Planning

CONTINUED FOCUS ON ROBUST DELIVERY & STRONG MARGIN GOVERNANCE

