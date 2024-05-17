Investor Relations
Firm Strategy May 17th, 2024
4 Year Strategy
eClerx at an Inflection point
- Impressive gross sales over last 5 years
- Industry Leading Margins
- Marquee Client List
- Great Client references
- High NPS ratings
- 3 distinct businesses with different stakeholders
- Strong team Offshore & Onshore
- Client centric problem solving culture
- Deep Domain
- Robust Delivery
- Tech enabled book of work
Opportunities
- Sharper focus on sales
- Increase risk appetite
- Improve predictability of revenue
- Add new clients & Grow existing clients
- Deliver a common and consistent market message
4 year aspirations: Be in top quadrant on growth @ industry leading margins
Market Positioning
- One eClerx
- Preferred service provider for global clients across Financial Markets, Hitech, Retail and Cable & Telco
Revenue Profile
- Focus on cross selling and filling whitespaces in existing clients
- Execute multi year deals for repeatable annuity revenue
- New Logos
Value Proposition
- Productize service delivery
- Tech led business transformation & domain
People & Delivery
Growth Strategy
Dominate profitable service niches across core industries
What it means
Key Capabilities Needed
•
Focused approach
•
Sponsor Management
• Utilize full share of wallet in existing
•
Strong client referencing
clients
•
Large Sales team
•
Pursue new clients and geos
• Building capabilities in adjacencies
Advantages
- Lesser time to market to build capabilities
- Existing reference-able clients
- Deep service penetration
- Existing tech assets
Risks
- Revenue concentration across volatile industries
- Possible pricing pressure in deals
FINANCIAL MARKETS
DIGITAL
CUSTOMER OPERATIONS
- Increase wallet share in existing clients by focussing on both run and change the bank
- Look at new buying segments for key capabilities - CLC and TLC
- Increase wallet share in existing clients
- Narrow focus on Top 4 core industries
- Hi Tech, Retail, Manufacturing, Luxury & Fashion
- Expand our core services to new industries
- Offer disruptive proposals to gain new logos/market share
- New delivery centers;
- Evaluate Near-Shore options basis client demand
Tech enabled services
- Compliance Manager: KYC managed service that utilizes cognitive technology and efficient processes to reduce cost and manage risk.
- DocIntel: Digitize complex documents for data extraction, analytics, drafting and feeding downstream systems.
- M360: Real-time insights on digital shelf, enabling e- tailers to make data-driven decisions.
- Merchandiser+: Product merchandising platform that simplifies and accelerates new product launches through GenAI infused data aggregation, product builds, and data flows.
- QA360: A GenAI powered quality evaluation platform to analyse agent behaviour, compliance adherence and conversation sentiment.
- Tech360: Predictive dialling platform to manage customer interaction journey with real-time assist capabilities for voice and chat
Top 3 Focus Areas Over The Next 4 Years
INITIATIVES
FY25
FY26 & FY27
FY28
1. STRENGTHEN SALES
2. MINE EXISTING CLIENTS &
3. ENHANCE OUR
OPERATIONS
WIN NEW LOGOS
POSITIONING
Optimize Sales HC & Utilization
Onboard a CRO
Onboard a CMO
Strengthen Sales Review &
Build adjacent capabilities
Build tech partnerships
Governance
Generate & win large deals (>$2MM ACV)
Establish Gen AI proposition
Focus on Tech Sales
Build Integrated Solutions
Leverage Analysts & Advisors
Investments in Sales & Marketing
Double the Pipeline
Increase CXO Connects
Cross Sales
Tech/Analytics Differentiation
Pivot by Industry & Capabilities
Add multiple channels of lead
Feature as leaders in Analyst
Drive growth behaviour through
generation
rankings
Performance Management
Productize services
Focus on sustainable growth & strong margins
Leadership Development & Succession Planning
CONTINUED FOCUS ON ROBUST DELIVERY & STRONG MARGIN GOVERNANCE
