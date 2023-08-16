eClerx Services Limited August 10, 2023 eClerx Services Limited Q1FY24 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 eCLERX MANAGEMENT: KAPIL JAIN - MANAGING DIRECTOR AND GROUP CEO PD MUNDHRA - CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ANJAN MALIK - CO-FOUNDER AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SRINIVASAN NADADHUR - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS: DIPESH KUMAR MEHTA- EMKAY GLOBAL HITESH ARORA - UNIFI CAPITAL MIHIR MANOHAR - CARNELIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SANDEEP SHAH - EQUIRUS SECURITIES SHRADHA AGRAWAL - ASIAN MARKETS SECURITIES NIKHIL CHOUDHARY - NUVAMA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD SAMEER DOSANI - ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT 1

eClerx Services Limited August 10, 2023 Asha Gupta: Good evening, participants, and welcome to the Q1 FY24 earnings call of eClerx Services Limited. Please note that this webinar will be recorded. To take us through the results and to answer your questions, we have with us the top management of eClerx represented by Kapil Jain - Managing Director and Group CEO; PD Mundhra - Co-Founder and Executive Director; Anjan Malik - Co-Founder and Executive Director; and Srinivasan Nadadhur - Chief Financial Officer. We will start the call with brief opening remarks by Srini, and then we will open the floor for Q&A session. I would like to remind you that anything that is said on this call that gives any outlook for the future, or which can be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties that we face. These risks and uncertainties are included, but not limited to what we have mentioned in the prospectus filed with the SEBI and subsequent annual reports, which you can find it on our website. With that said, I will now hand over the call to Srini. Over to you, Srini. Srinivasan Nadadhur: Thanks, Asha. Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to eClerx earnings call for the first quarter of FY24. We experienced a sequential decline in top line attributable to weak demand and budget cuts, which resulted in a reduction of technology and onshore spend, a decline in project renewals, and unanticipated project closures, particularly among our larger clients in the digital and the financial markets businesses. U.S. dollar revenues for Q1 were $83.9 million, down 2% Q-on-Q in USD terms, and 2.2% in constant currency terms. Total revenue for the quarter was INR 6,920 million, down 0.9% Q-on-Q. In Y-on-Y terms, revenue was up 5.5%, both in U.S. dollars and in constant currency terms. EBITDA for the period was INR 1,750 million at 25.3%, a sequential drop of 506 basis points. The larger than usual drop is because of the annual wage hikes and additions in our onshore sales and development teams and on top of the decline in revenue. Net profit was INR l,063 million, up 7.2% over the previous year. Net profit margin was 15.4%, down 361 basis points sequentially. CAPEX was higher during this quarter as the facility consolidation in Airoli went live and this gives us about 500 additional seats. Attrition for the quarter was significantly low. In Q2 we expect an increase in attrition from the levels, but it will remain at lower levels than has historically been the case for the second quarter, which usually is our highest attrition quarter. On the key metrics slide please do note that we have updated the classification of revenue on the BPaaS and we restated figures for the last eight quarters. There is a 1% drop Q-on-Q in the BPaaS percentage, which also have been in the older round. Coming to the outlook, we should be able to recover most of the top line reduction of Q1 in this current quarter. But we expect weakness in technology spend and client-specific challenges to continue for the next couple of quarters. As in previous years, we expect margins to steadily improve through the rest of the year. However, we believe margins for the full fiscal year will end up somewhat below the lower end of our stated view. With this, we come to the end of our opening remarks. We can now move on to the Q&A. Back to you, Asha. Asha Gupta: Thank you, Srini. We have first question from the line of Hitesh Arora. Hitesh, please go ahead. 2

eClerx Services Limited August 10, 2023 Hitesh Arora: Could you sort of elaborate a little bit on the statement where you said, I didn't fully get it - 'you will be able to recover your lost revenue or the decline in revenue in Q2 itself?' Srinivasan Nadadhur: I'll talk a little bit and then maybe hand it over to Kapil. So given the pipeline that we have seen and the conversions, we think that we should be able to recover most of the reduction in Q2 so that Q2 might go back to near about what Q4 was. Hitesh Arora: Okay, So, between Q4 and Q2 we're largely flat, essentially. Srinivasan Nadadhur: That's right. Hitesh Arora: Okay. How should we look at the full year in terms of revenue growth? Kapil Jain: Hitesh, an overall pipeline is good. And the reason for the decline in Q1 was due the demand in the pipeline that was there in Q4 because the quarter in which you are in determines the next quarter's growth. I think we'll have greater clarity as we move forward, because there are overall macroeconomic challenges right, in terms of interest rates Inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty, but our pipeline is robust. So, I think we should be moving forward in terms of Q3, Q4 as well from an overall growth perspective. But we will have greater clarity as we get closer to the quarters. Hitesh Arora: And maybe one, this uncertainty over how we're looking at things? Have you had a change in strategy? Change in product area focus, things like that if you could maybe for the medium-term FY25 you could? Kapil Jain: So, I think in terms of how we are looking at our overall products and services, one of our strengths is in terms of enabling technology, we are focusing on Gen Al. We have 32 POCs, and client conversations that we are involved in. And I think Digital and Customer Operations are the two service areas where we feel that Gen Al could make an impact and will be relevant for our clients. So, overall in terms of the capabilities that we have, our ability to influence client revenues and not only impact the SG&A side of the equation, I think are all very robust capabilities that we bring to the table. We will continue in that direction in terms of overall strategy as I had indicated in the last call that we would have a greater view and we would be able to provide clarity, on our 2025 vision towards Q4 prior to the start of FY'24, FY'25. Asha Gupta: Thank you, Hitesh. Next question is from the line of Dipesh Mehta from Emkay Global. Dipesh, please go ahead. Dipesh Mehta: Thanks for the opportunity. A couple of questions. First about the S&D investment, if I look last two quarters, we were seeing good uptake in business development headcount. So just want to understand the focus areas, where we are making this investment. Either you can say from segment or capability perspective or geographical perspective whichever you want to provide some perspective. Second question is about the demand outlook, if you can provide some sense about across three segments, how you see demand? In your opening remark, you provided some color where you are seeing softness digital financial market. But if you can provide more insight into that? 3

eClerx Services Limited August 10, 2023 The third question is about the top 10 clients. This quarter it is showing some softness, as well as prepared remark, you indicated about some client-specific challenges may persist for the next few quarters. So just want to get more clarity, because in the past our growth rate suffered because of top client-specific challenges, and then the growth rate was very muted for some time. So, if you can provide what kind of challenges you see in those clients and how you expect it to play out? And last question, more data related. You've changed some kind of BPaaS revenue classifications. So, if you can help us understand what definition difference we made? Thank you. Srinivasan Nadadhur: So, I'll take the last question and I'll answer this first. And then Kapil, I'll hand over to you the first three questions on S&D investments, demand outlook by vertical and top 10 clients. So, on the BPaaS classification, we updated the classification of what constitutes BPaaS revenue and then we applied that updated classification to all our existing engagements. And in this process, we determined that some items should not fall under BPaaS and we applied those changes from the start of the respective engagements, which is why we have restated for the last eight quarters, we have restated what the BPaaS percentage is. Kapil Jain: In terms of the overall demand what we're seeing is clients are facing pressure on their overall revenue right as you have seen whether it's financial services, cable industry. Except for the high-end fashion and luxury, I think we are seeing our tepid demand in terms of as far as client revenues are concerned. So, they are looking at the cost side of the equation. They're also looking at in terms of leveraging technology, Al, and Automation to see how they can drive cost. I think what we're also seeing is, because of the overall macroeconomic environment and the uncertainty that is there, the clients are delaying their decision-making. So that's where the overall cycle times in terms of conversions are increasing. That's the broad theme we are seeing in terms of investments where we're making, it's mostly in pivoting our solutions in terms of automation and building and bringing in Generative Al to really see how we can make an impact on the digital, as well as on the customer operation side because that's where we see the maximum number of use cases in deploying our Gen Al solutions. I hope I have answered your question you had asked. And in terms of the top 10 outlook, I think that continues to stay and we're also looking to see how do we grow the next 10. So, as to de-risk the top 10, as well as continued to see how we can take our other capabilities into the top 10 accounts. Dipesh Mehta: So, let me just go for this last part top 10 related. Do you think any specific challenges which can have implications, in Q2 you indicated about flattish kind of Q4 to Q2 kind of trajectory, but entering into H2 earlier we expected H2 to have growth recovery, but do you see that to play out, or you think some uncertainty maybe even on H2 kind of growth recovery? Kapil Jain: At this stage, I think we do see a recovery basis in the pipeline that we have currently. But as I had indicated that because of the overall macroeconomic conditions, we will have a better view as we get into Q3 and Q4, so we should be able to give you a better color as we get closer to the next quarter, but at from where we're standing today, we do see recoveries what I had said and that's what we are seeing in H2. Asha Gupta: Thank you, Dipesh. Next question comes from the line of Mihir Manohar from Carnelian Asset Management. Mihir, please go ahead. 4