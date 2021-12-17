Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. EClerx Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECLERX   INE738I01010

ECLERX SERVICES LIMITED

(ECLERX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eClerx Services : Digital announces collaboration with Pambianco Communications

12/17/2021 | 01:39pm EST
December 17th, 2021 - eClerx Digital, the trusted partner of choice to the world's largest global brands for creative production, eCommerce, web operations, analytics, and insight services, announces their collaboration with Pambianco Communication - a Public Relations agency specializing in lifestyle brand communication belonging to the Pambianco Group.

With a team of over 3,000 employees spread across offices in New York, San Francisco, Austin, London, Paris, Hamburg, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, eClerx helps clients maximize the results of their digital businesses. In addition to the five manufacturing centers in India, Manila, Verona, and Phuket, we provide customer service seven days a week, 24 hours a day, with strong digital skills and vertical industry experience.

In 2015, eClerx Digital acquired the Italian company CLX Europe, a European leader in creating image and video content for the fashion, design, and luxury sectors. Today, with the complete integration of CLX Europe, eClerx Digital is a global company that boasts a deep knowledge of luxury, retail, automotive, and Industrial brands. Through the collaboration with Pambianco Communication, eClerx Digital intends to promote the company's growth, values, and culture.

About Pambianco Communication

For over 40 years, Pambianco has been assisting Italian lifestyle companies. The company is divided into two macro areas, Consulting and Media. The first division develops Advisory, M&A, Market Research, Head Hunting, Communication services. The Media unit includes the publishing platforms Fashion, Design, Beauty, Wine & Food, Hotellerie as well as Summits and the Academy. The services cover the needs of fashion, design, food, beauty and hotel companies, as well as investment funds wishing to consider entering their capital. To help these 'players' in their development plans, Pambianco outlines the growth strategies of companies, verifies competitiveness, accompanies M&A choices, carries out research on brand equity, develops the communication plan, personnel research, training and also information through recognized specialized newspapers. Founded in 1977 by Carlo Pambianco, the company based in Piazza San Babila in Milan observes high ethical standards in the daily conduct of work. Today, the Pambianco team is made up of 40 professionals with specific work experience in the various areas of activity.

Disclaimer

eClerx Services Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
