Phase II Drilling Begins at Eclipse Gold Mining's Hercules Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: EGLD) (OTC Pink: EGLPF) ("Eclipse" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase II drilling at its Hercules Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane trend.

A reverse circulation drill rig is now turning at the first target site of the Company's Phase II program, which is planned to comprise 18 holes totaling approximately 6,750 meters. For further details of the Phase II drill program, please see the Company's August 18, 2020 news release.

"Targeted drilling, guided by our recent Phase I drilling and ground IP geophysical survey results, should give us a greater understanding of the nature and scale of Hercules's epithermal gold system," noted Dr. Warwick Board, Vice President Exploration for Eclipse. "We are excited to be testing the Hercules Structural Zone as a potential feeder to the system, the possible link between the Cliffs and Hercules targets at depth, and the apparent thickening of the system to the south of these target areas."

Further details on the Phase I drill program and ground IP geophysical survey are provided in the Company's June 10 and July 21, 2020 press releases.





Figure 1. Reverse Circulation drill rig at the southern end of the Hercules target.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/62906_2a8d7264f4bc1be0_001full.jpg

The Phase II drill program may be further refined based on the results of the electromagnetic ("EM") survey currently being completed (See August 4, 2020 press release). Envirotech Drilling LLC of Winnemucca, NV is operating the current drill rig. COVID-19 procedures and precautions remain in place to ensure the safety of all site staff and contractors.

Airborne Geophysical Survey Update

The Company reports that almost 1,000 line kilometres have been completed of the 2,200 line kilometres planned for its Airborne Geophysical Survey. Final results are expected in September.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within Nevada's Walker Lane trend. The Hercules property is located only a one-hour drive from Reno and appears to have all the characteristics of a large, low-sulphidation epithermal gold system. The Company brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets, and a track record of at least nine successful buyouts/exits.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation, and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael G. Allen

President, CEO and Director

