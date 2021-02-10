Eclipse Metals : Multiple Geophysical Anomalies Identified on Ivittuut Project

9th February 2021

ASX Announcement

MULTIPLE GEOPHYSICAL ANOMALIES IDENTIFIED

ON IVITTUUT PROJECT

Highlights

• Geophysical data sets over Ivittuut project MEL2007/45 evaluated including government-commissioned regional magnetic/radiometric surveys and commercial airborne TMI and Dighem surveys.

• Strongest magnetic responses closely associated with known carbonatite and gabbro bodies; magnetic anomalies suggest a larger extent of carbonatite than indicated by geological mapping.

• Reinterpreted 1995 aeromagnetic survey and Dighem survey data sets confirm previously mapped dykes and indications of deep-seated dykes/sills.

• Magnetic survey highlighted numerous north-east and east-west trending gabbroic dykes and sills with magnetite and sulphide mineral potential, many of which do not appear in 1:100,000 geological mapping.

• Geophysical surveys have defined seven conductive targets with a close spatial relationship to the carbonatite unit - all anomalies remain untested.

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce results from its recently completed re-interpretation of geophysical data over the Gronnedal-lka area within the Ivittuut Project tenement, MEL2007/45, in Greenland. The aim of the program was to identify new magnetic/EM anomalies that shared similar geophysical signatures with known mineralisation in other major mineral deposits within the Gardar Province.

The project tenement is considered to be highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE). Core Geophysics were commissioned to obtain available open file geophysical datasets, process the data and make initial comment on the data for REE, magnetite and massive sulphide exploration potential. This work has provided a significant amount of information on prospectivity of the carbonatite occurrence and mafic dykes.

GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY BACKGROUND

Most recent geophysical surveys over the project (circa 1980+) have been captured by the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) and include regional surveys commissioned by the government and those conducted by exploration companies.

The most relevant datasets are the 1995 GEUS aeromagnetic survey (TMI) flown at 500m line spacing and a Dighem airborne electromagnetic survey flown at 200m line spacing by Diamond Field Resources in 1995. The survey was flown by helicopter over areas off the inland ice/glacier following topographic contours with flight traverses from 2km to 5km apart. The data has been captured by digitising maps generated at the time and can be used as a guide only.

The 1995 Dighem survey contains both magnetic and electromagnetic data. The magnetic data from the Dighem survey was processed and imaged individually as well as being merged together with the GEUS magnetic dataset. The data has been processed and imaged in an attempt to highlight and better define controlling structures including shears, faults and lithological variations. Data processing included calculation of the first and second vertical derivatives and tilt derivatives, with all magnetic data reduced to the pole.

Data from historic radiometric surveys (Syduran Project) collected in 1979-1980 was also studied.

RESULTS FROM GEOPHYSICS REINTERPRETATION & MODELLING

The 1995 magnetic data provides the best coverage and resolution over the project tenement. The strongest magnetic responses are evident in the eastern portion of the tenement and are closely associated with carbonatite and gabbro bodies as mapped in the 1:100,000 geology series. The strong magnetic response suggests a high magnetite concentration at these sites. The magnetics also highlight numerous north-east and east-west trending (gabbroic) dykes of which only some appear in the 1:100,000 mapping (Refer to Figure 1).

The magnetic data highlights two ovoid shaped responses associated with the carbonatite bodies (Refer to Figure 1). Comparing the size of the magnetic response with the extent of the mapped carbonatite, suggests there is a larger potential extent of carbonatite than indicated by earlier mapping.

Figure 1: Regional TMI Image highlighting extensive magnetic zones associated with the interpreted carbonatite & dykes/sills

The Ivittuut mine appears to lie on the edge of a large circular magnetic low indicated in the regional survey which represents a granitic intrusive body (Figure 1). Data resolution in the immediate vicinity of the mine is too coarse to define any small-scale features which may characterise the response of the intrusion.

The Dighem electromagnetic data has defined seven (7) conductive zones (Refer to Figure 2). These are likely sourced from either sulphide minerals or magnetite, which can also produce a conductivity-like response in frequency domain EM systems. Large strongly conductive zones along the western and south eastern areas of the survey are due to sea water in the fjords. Target zones have been outlined over the stronger conductors and are recommended for follow up investigation (Refer to Figure 2).

Gabbroic dykes have been the subject of base metal exploration programs in the region, with MDA investments discovering Ni sulphides at Discovery Dyke approximately 30km to the south (Ferguson 2007). The Dighem survey has defined a number of conductive targets which may represent sulphide or possibly magnetite sources.

The radiometric data is very coarse but indicates anomalous values in the region of the carbonatites, with the uranium data best defining the limit of the carbonatites. High uranium responses elsewhere in the project tenement should be investigated for additional carbonatites.

Figure 2: Regional EM Image highlighting extensive EM target zones associated with the interpreted carbonatite & dykes/sills

CONCLUSION & RECOMMENDATION

Re-interpretation and remodelling of geophysical data have successfully extracted previous unknown information over the Gronnedal-lka areas. The carbonatite/dyke geological units have been confirmed to be far more extensive than previously known which is further encouragement for potential REE and sulphide mineralisation. The Dighem survey defined seven conductive targets which are recommended for follow up exploration and ground truthing.

The radiometric data is sparse but available traverses show anomalous response over the carbonatites. Radiometric surveys are an important direct detection tool for REE exploration and it is recommended that additional, higher resolution surveys be conducted over the project tenement.

