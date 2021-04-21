Eclipse Metals : ﻿Eclipse Welcomes New Greenland Coalition Government

Log in
22 April 2021

Eclipse welcomes new Greenland Coalition Government

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) has welcomed news the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) Party has formed a government in Greenland following a national election held earlier this month.

IA formed a coalition with the Naleraq party, and its policies are supported by minor parties in parliament.

Since winning the election, the IA party has publicly stated it is supportive of responsible mining. In a statement in recent days, incoming Prime Minister and IA leader Muté Bourup Egede said mineral exploitation was "a possibility for developing [Greenland's] economy", but the IA policy would exclude exploitation of uranium in Greenland.

The IA party has a strong environmental platform that is well-aligned with Eclipse Metals' environmental initiatives.

Eclipse acquired the Ivittuut project in Greenland in January 2021. The project area hosts the historic Ivittuut cryolite mine and undeveloped mineral resources, including a large REE-bearing carbonatite deposit. Between 1865 and 1985 the Ivittuut mine produced 3.8 million tonnes of high-grade cryolite, for use in the aluminium industry, from the world's largest known minable resource of naturally occurring cryolite.

Evaluation of past exploration drilling has demonstrated substantial resources of cryolite and fluorite within the mine environs plus a very large body of high-grade quartz below the pit floor.

Eclipse is evaluating the mine's potential to produce high-grade quartz as well as cryolite-fluorite and iron- zinc mineralisation and to assess the economic potential of the historical tailings dump.

"We are looking forward to working with the new Coalition Government to progress the development of the Ivittuut project," Eclipse Executive Chairman Carl Popal said.

"Ivittuut is an industrial mineral and REE project with no uranium mineralisation. Ivittuut has more than 120 years of mining history, and it is not in a populated urban or farming setting. We look forward to exploring its potential and working with the new government to develop a new mine or mines in this part of Greenland."

For and on behalf of the Board

Carl Popal

Executive Chairman

www.eclipsemtals.com.au

eclipse metals

Eclipse Metals

About Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM)

Eclipse Metals Ltd is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring South-western Greenland, Northern Territory and Queensland for multi commodity mineralisation. Eclipse Metals Ltd has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz (high purity silica), REE, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium, vanadium and uranium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholders' wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse Metals Ltd plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture incomes.

ECLIPSE METALS LTD

Level 3, 1060 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

  1. +61 8 9480 0420 | F: +61 8 9321 0320 ABN 85 142 366 541

Disclaimer

Eclipse Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 03:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -0,32 M -0,25 M -0,25 M
Net cash 2020 0,96 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,4 M 25,9 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 32,5x
EV / Sales 2020 132x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ECLIPSE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eclipse Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Popal Executive Chairman
Ibrar Idrees Independent Non-Executive Director
Pedro Kastellorizos Independent Non-Executive Director
Giles Rodney Dale Non-Executive Director
Matthew Foy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECLIPSE METALS LIMITED26.67%26
BHP GROUP11.27%171 947
RIO TINTO PLC8.87%138 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.50%52 967
GRUPO MéXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.85%40 068
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.98%18 999
