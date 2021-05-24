Eclipse Metals : Director Resignation

ECLIPSE METALS LTD (ASX:EPM)

24th May 2021

ASX Announcement

Director Resignation

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) advises that Mr Pedro Kastellorizos will resign as Non-Executive Director of Eclipse Metals effective 31 May 2021. The Board takes this opportunity to thank Pedro for his contribution to the Company over his tenure and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Eclipse Metals further advises shareholders that as a result of Mr Kastellorizo's resignation, the Company has withdrawn Resolution 7 - Issue of Director Performance Rights - Mr Pedro Kastellorizos from the Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders on 22 April 2021.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board.

Carl Popal

Executive Chairman

