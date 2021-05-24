Log in
Eclipse Metals : Director Resignation

05/24/2021 | 02:05am EDT
ECLIPSE METALS LTD (ASX:EPM)

24th May 2021

ASX Announcement

Director Resignation

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) advises that Mr Pedro Kastellorizos will resign as Non-Executive Director of Eclipse Metals effective 31 May 2021. The Board takes this opportunity to thank Pedro for his contribution to the Company over his tenure and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Eclipse Metals further advises shareholders that as a result of Mr Kastellorizo's resignation, the Company has withdrawn Resolution 7 - Issue of Director Performance Rights - Mr Pedro Kastellorizos from the Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders on 22 April 2021.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board.

Carl Popal

Executive Chairman

www.eclipsemtals.com.au

eclipsemetals

EclipseMetals

About Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM)

Eclipse Metals Ltd is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring South-western Greenland, Northern Territory and Queensland for multi commodity mineralisation. Eclipse Metals Ltd has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz (high purity silica), REE, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium, vanadium and uranium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholders' wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse Metals Ltd plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture incomes.

ECLIPSE METALS LTD

Level 3, 1060 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

  1. +61 8 9480 0420 | F: +61 8 9321 0320 ABN 85 142 366 541

Disclaimer

Eclipse Metals Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
