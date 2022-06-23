eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Announcement of the resolution by the company's 2022 for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Provided by: eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:19:12
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the company's
2022 for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$150,000,000 (NT$2.5 per share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/11
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/12
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/13
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/17
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/17
9.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/29
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
