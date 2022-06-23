eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Announcement of the resolution by the company's 2022 for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$150,000,000 (NT$2.5 per share) 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/11 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/12 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/13 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/17 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/17 9.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/29 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None