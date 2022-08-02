Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ECloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6689   TW0006689003

ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6689)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Clarification of media report on ECV

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 12:10:01
Subject 
 Clarification of media report on ECV
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 26
Statement 
1.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News/
Commercial Times
2.Date of the report:2022/08/02
3.Content of the report:
The first paragraph of the Economic Daily newspaper: " ECV (6689)
will be listed in mid-September. Looking forward to the
market outlook, CEO of eCloudvalley, pointed out yesterday (1) that he is
optimistic that the second half of the year will be better than the first
half of the year. With the strong growth of the cloud market in Greater
China and Southeast Asia, the company's cloud business is expected to grow
at an annual rate of more than 30% this year. , with the increase in the
proportion of cloud business revenue and the optimization of product mix,
the gross profit margin is expected to improve quarter by quarter. ".
The fifth paragraph of the report: "Even though the performance of the
storage business declines, the cloud business still maintains strong
growth. . . .
The sixth paragraph of the report reads: "In terms of gross profit
margin, ... the market is optimistic that the gross profit margin of
ECV will gradually improve this year.".
The first paragraph of the Industrial and Commercial Times reported:
 " ECV (6689) will be listed in mid-September from
Emerging Markets. . . It is expected that the performance in the
second half of the year will be better than the first.".
The third paragraph of the report: "In addition to the cloud, another part
of ECV's revenue is the sales of storage products, ... and the gross profit
margin is expected to be better than the past.".
4.Abstract of the information provided by the investors:N/A
5.Explanations for the report or information by the issuer:
The company has not provided any predictive financial information to the
outside world, and has not publicly disclosed financial forecast information
to the outside world. The above-mentioned financial figures and the
company's listing application schedule are all speculations by the media
The company's relevant information will be disclosed on The "MOPS"
is mainly exposed.
6.Countermeasures:
Clarify media coverage by issuing major message notes through MOPS
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ecloudvalley Digital Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
12:30aECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Clarification of media report on ECV
PU
07/13ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1, II-IV of the Regu..
PU
07/13ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the resolution of the BOD of the company..
PU
07/13ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company ..
PU
07/13ECloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Approves the Change of the Accounting Officer
CI
06/29ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Subsidiary,ALLIANZ VANTAGE CO., LIMITED,announce the boa..
PU
06/23ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the resolution by the company's 2022 for..
PU
06/23ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shar..
PU
06/23ECloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Approves Dividend Distribution, Payable on Ju..
CI
05/15ECloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10 149 M - -
Net income 2021 204 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,0x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 12 630 M 420 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jia Hong Cai Director
Chen Jung Li CFO, Deputy General Manager & Head-Accounting
Chi Hsiung Lin Chairman
Tzu Chiang Chou Associate-Information Technology
Yi Tsung Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.42%427
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-28.00%183 100
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-61.10%16 416
DYNATRACE, INC.-37.88%10 810
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.33%7 507
QUALYS, INC.-9.64%4 750