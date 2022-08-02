eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Clarification of media report on ECV

Statement

1.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News/ Commercial Times 2.Date of the report:2022/08/02 3.Content of the report: The first paragraph of the Economic Daily newspaper: " ECV (6689) will be listed in mid-September. Looking forward to the market outlook, CEO of eCloudvalley, pointed out yesterday (1) that he is optimistic that the second half of the year will be better than the first half of the year. With the strong growth of the cloud market in Greater China and Southeast Asia, the company's cloud business is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 30% this year. , with the increase in the proportion of cloud business revenue and the optimization of product mix, the gross profit margin is expected to improve quarter by quarter. ". The fifth paragraph of the report: "Even though the performance of the storage business declines, the cloud business still maintains strong growth. . . . The sixth paragraph of the report reads: "In terms of gross profit margin, ... the market is optimistic that the gross profit margin of ECV will gradually improve this year.". The first paragraph of the Industrial and Commercial Times reported: " ECV (6689) will be listed in mid-September from Emerging Markets. . . It is expected that the performance in the second half of the year will be better than the first.". The third paragraph of the report: "In addition to the cloud, another part of ECV's revenue is the sales of storage products, ... and the gross profit margin is expected to be better than the past.". 4.Abstract of the information provided by the investors:N/A 5.Explanations for the report or information by the issuer: The company has not provided any predictive financial information to the outside world, and has not publicly disclosed financial forecast information to the outside world. The above-mentioned financial figures and the company's listing application schedule are all speculations by the media The company's relevant information will be disclosed on The "MOPS" is mainly exposed. 6.Countermeasures: Clarify media coverage by issuing major message notes through MOPS 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None