eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Subsidiary,ALLIANZ VANTAGE CO., LIMITED,announce the board resolution for the capital reduction and return fund to ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/29 2.Reason for capital reduction:Accommodate ECV group operation plan to enhance the efficiency of capital management 3.Amount of capital reduction:USD2,000,000 4.Cancelled shares: 0 share 5.Capital reduction ratio:13.79% 6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD12,500,000 7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29 8.Record date of capital reduction:NA 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA