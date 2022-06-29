Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  ECloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6689   TW0006689003

ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6689)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Subsidiary,ALLIANZ VANTAGE CO., LIMITED,announce the board resolution for the capital reduction and return fund to ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:42:05
Subject 
 Subsidiary,ALLIANZ VANTAGE CO., LIMITED,announce
the board resolution for the capital reduction and
return fund to ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 9
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/29
2.Reason for capital reduction:Accommodate ECV group
operation plan to enhance the efficiency of
capital management
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD2,000,000
4.Cancelled shares: 0 share
5.Capital reduction ratio:13.79%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD12,500,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
8.Record date of capital reduction:NA
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Ecloudvalley Digital Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
