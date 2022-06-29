eCloudvalley Digital Technology : Subsidiary,ALLIANZ VANTAGE CO., LIMITED,announce the board resolution for the capital reduction and return fund to ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Provided by: eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:42:05
Subject
Subsidiary,ALLIANZ VANTAGE CO., LIMITED,announce
the board resolution for the capital reduction and
return fund to ECLOUDVALLEY DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 9
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/29
2.Reason for capital reduction:Accommodate ECV group
operation plan to enhance the efficiency of
capital management
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD2,000,000
4.Cancelled shares: 0 share
5.Capital reduction ratio:13.79%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD12,500,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
8.Record date of capital reduction:NA
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
