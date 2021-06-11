Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. ECM Libra Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECM   MYL2143OO005

ECM LIBRA GROUP

(ECM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECM Libra : OTHERS ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD - CHANGE OF AUDITORS

06/11/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of ECM Libra Group Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that the shareholders had at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 June 2021 approved the appointment of Messrs BDO PLT as Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring Auditors, Messrs Ernst & Young PLT. .

This announcement is dated 10 June 2021.

Disclaimer

ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 07:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECM LIBRA GROUP
03:52aECM LIBRA  : Others ecm libra group berhad - change of auditors
PU
03:52aGENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
04/22DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPT : Intention to deal during closed period
PU
04/21ECM LIBRA  : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' LIM..
PU
03/07ECM LIBRA BERHAD  : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DA..
PU
2020ECM LIBRA  : Provision of financial assistance
PU
2020GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
2020TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Related party transactions ecm libra grou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,6 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
Net income 2020 -21,6 M -5,26 M -5,26 M
Net Debt 2020 26,8 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 106 M 25,6 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,68x
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,2%
Chart ECM LIBRA GROUP
Duration : Period :
ECM Libra Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tze Xiang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Navinderjeet Singh Chief Financial Officer
Kalimullah bin Masheerul Hassan Non-Executive Chairman
Mahadzir bin Azizan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Mohammed Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECM LIBRA GROUP-4.35%26
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.13%46 882
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.78%35 260
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.53%13 014
ACCOR16.28%10 786
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.94%8 233