ECM Libra : OTHERS ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD - CHANGE OF AUDITORS

The Board of Directors of ECM Libra Group Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that the shareholders had at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 June 2021 approved the appointment of Messrs BDO PLT as Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring Auditors, Messrs Ernst & Young PLT. .
This announcement is dated 10 June 2021.
