General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

The Board of Directors of ECM Libra Group Berhad ('Company') wishes to announce that at the 16th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today, the shareholders of the Company had approved all the resolutions set out in the notice of 16th AGM dated 11 May 2021 by way of poll. The results of the poll were validated by Asia Securities Sdn Berhad, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

The details of the results of the poll are set out below.

The details of the poll results for Resolution 6 and Resolution 7 are as follows:

on Description Shareholders Action Voted No. of Shareholders No.of Shares % of Voted Shares Results Resolution 6 - Tier 1 To approve the continuation of Datuk Kamarudin bin Md Ali as Independent Non-Executive Director until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. For Voting For Against 5 0 167,224,964 0 100.0000 0.0000 Accepted Resolution 6 - Tier 2 To approve the continuation of Datuk Kamarudin bin Md Ali as Independent Non-Executive Director until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. For Voting For Against 66 15 198,138,187 3,130 99.9984 0.0016 Accepted Resolution 7 - Tier 1 To approve the continuation of En Mahadzir bin Azizan as Independent Non-Executive Director until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. For Voting For Against 5 0 167,224,964 0 100.0000 0.0000 Accepted Resolution 7 - Tier 2 To approve the continuation of En Mahadzir bin Azizan as Independent Non-Executive Director until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. For Voting For Against 67 15 198,188,187 3,130 99.9984 0.0016 Accepted

This announcement is dated 10 June 2021